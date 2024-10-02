Week 6 - Jacksonville State @ Kennesaw State: How to Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Jax State certainly hasn't gotten off to the start that they expected, posting a 1-3 record with their only win coming against Southern Miss. The Kennesaw State Owls will open up their first ever conference slate as an FBS team and they are hungry for a win.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday's Conference USA matchup.
Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3, 0-0 Conference USA) @ Kennesaw State Owls (0-4, 0-0 Conference USA)
Date: Friday, October 4th
Time: 7:00 PM ET // 6:00 PM CT
Location: Kennesaw, GA
TV: CBS Sports Network
Betting line: Jax State -16.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Offensive Struggles For The Owls
It's been a rough go for the Owls as they go into conference play. They are currently the worst scoring offense in Conference USA, averaging 12.3 point per game.
Even so, head coach Brian Bohannon made it clear that there will be no quarterback change, they will role with Davis Bryson.
"Davis is the quarterback," said Bohannon this week. "He gives us the best chance to win. It's always going to be the quarterback and me when things don't go well and it's not always him. There's a lot of things we gotta be better at and he knows it. He is as hard on himself as anybody. The elephant in the room or whatever that is, I'll move on from that. That's a non-issue right now for us."
Through four games, Bryson has completed 51 passes for 540 yards and one touchdown.
The Owls have also struggled to run the ball this season, averaging 73.0 yards per game and have only scored two rushing touchdowns. With Bryson leading the team in rushing yards, right behind him is Michael Benefield who has only rushed for 82 yards.
Second-Best Offense in Conference USA
Even though they are struggling to produce wins, the Gamecocks still have the second-best total offense amongst CUSA just behind Liberty. Similar to last season, they have thrived in the run game, averaging 159.5 yards per game and having rushed for nine touchdowns.
Quarterback Tyler Huff has led the way with 269 rushing yards. This is a quarterback that Bohannon is all too familiar with as well.
"We played against the guy last year, he was the starter at Furman," said Bohannon. "We played him right here. They got beat by Montana in the second round of the playoffs last year. We played them (Furman) at home and it was a really good ballgame. He's tough, a competitor, he can run and throw."
This season, Huff has completed 62 passes for 880 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He's ran for 269 yards and ran in for two touchdowns.
Kennesaw Defense Better Than Expected
The Owls' defense has been better than expected, ranking fourth amongst the conference in total defense. Florida native Sidney Porter leads the way for Kennesaw State with 25 total tackles.
As a team, the defense has allowed 392.8 yards per game. The Owls have also forced five fumbles, the most in Conference USA. They have recovered the second most fumbles in the conference.
