Western Kentucky Names Former Auburn & LSU QB TJ Finley As The Starting Quarterback
As the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers prepare for their matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Tyson Helton declared the Hilltoppers quarterback competition over with Texas State transfer TJ Finley winning the job, but noting that backup Caden Veltkamp should be prepared to see time on the field.
Last season, Finley threw for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was named as a All-Sun Belt Honorable mention this past season and prior to joining Texas State, he spent time in the SEC with both Auburn and LSU.
Although Veltkamp has experience under Helton's offense, Finley fits the system a bit more. Finley's body of work is also hard to ignore, plus Veltkamp's lack of experience appearing in only four career games.
As Helton mentioned, it is likely that there are a couple packages that are favored towards Veltkamp that we can see throughout the coming weeks. It's far from an uncommon performance in college football.
The Hilltoppers will take on the #5 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 31st at 7:00 pm ET. The game can be watched on ESPN.