PODCAST: Ara Parseghian's Legacy At Miami University (feat. Mark O. Hubbard)

Joe Londergan

Sep 17, 2016; Oxford, OH, USA; A view of a Miami (Oh) Redhawks helmet at Fred Yager Stadium. Western Kentucky won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Before Ara Parseghian turned around both Northwestern and Notre Dame and became one of the most revered college football coaches of all time, he was a running back at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, fresh out of the United States Navy at the end of World War II. Shortly after his playing career ended in 1949, Parseghian joined Woody Hayes' coaching staff at his alma mater. In 1951, he took over as the program's head coach and wrote his own chapter in the history of the Cradle of Coaches. Author Mark O. Hubbard recently wrote a book about Parseghian's life (Ara: The Life and Legacy of a Notre Dame Legend) and spoke to G5 Football Daily's Joe Londergan about the legendary coach.

