RECRUITING: 2026 Michigan Lineman Jeremiah Benson Commits To Northern Illinois
Defensive lineman Jeremiah Benson of Michigan's West Bloomfield High School announced his commitment to the Northern Illinois Huskies on Thursday. Benson is a 6'3" prospect who weighs in at 255 pounds.
247Sports rates Benson as the #26 overall prospect in the state of Michigan for 2026 and as the top-rated defensive tackle in the state.
As a junior in 2024, Benson reportedly totaled 50 tackles with eight sacks and 22 tackles for loss.
Benson chose the Huskies over reported offers from Bowling Green, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), Temple, Toledo, and UMass. Per Rivals.com, Benson is the sixth NIU commit of the 2026 class.
Northern Illinois' football program heads into the last year of their agreement with the Mid-American Conference in 2025, set to join the Mountain West Conference in 2026.
NIU finished the 2024 season with a record of 8-5, reaching as high as #23 in the Associated Press poll following a historic win at Notre Dame.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.