RECRUITING: Bowling Green Lands 3-Star 2026 Defensive End Derrick Singletary
Scot Loeffler's Bowling Green Falcons received their first commitment of the 2026 class over the weekend. Defensive end Derrick Singletary of Ohio's Middletown High School announced his intention to join the Falcons via X.
Singletary chose the Falcons over offers from Buffalo, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia, and Western Michigan, among several other reported offers.
The 6'3" 220-pound prospect received a three-star rating from 247Sports in addition to being ranked as the #69 defensive end in the nation and the #60 overall prospect in the state of Ohio's 2026 class. He reportedly posted 10.5 sacks last season as a junior for the Middies.
Bowling Green will look to build off of their second consecutive 7-6 season in 2024, as well as their third-straight postseason appearance.
Watch some of Singletary's high school highlights here.
