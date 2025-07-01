Could Floyd Chalk IV Be the X-Factor for San Jose State Football in 2025?
In a college football world of chaos, San Jose State will have the benefit of retaining last year's leading rusher in senior running back Floyd Chalk IV, who is sticking it out with the Spartans and ready to pounce in 2025.
Chalk, a native of Mission Hills, California, began his college career at Grambling State University. He played for two seasons and showcased his talents on the gridiron.
His freshman season in 2022 with the Tigers, he had 380 yards with one touchdown, with almost a third of that production coming from a single game against Southern.
As a sophomore, Chalk IV took a step up, patching up holes in his game and showcasing overall talent. He went for 696 yards, including, once again, an incredible final game, putting up 172 yards against Southern once again. He found the end zone nine times as a sophomore, scoring in eight different games.
His stats weren’t out of this world, but he had checked every box to what it means to be a good running back. In a tough decision, Chalk IV headed west to play for San Jose State.
Although a drop is expected when making the jump from FCS to FBS, Chalk IV actually increased his numbers from the year prior. His 721 yards went along with 10 touchdowns, as Chalk IV served as a big piece to San Jose State’s 7-6 season in 2024.
Going into 2025, SJSU's culture is shifting even more. With Ken Niumatalolo now in his second season, expectations are high. Losing pieces hurt, but key returners will shape the playbook, especially on the offensive end.
Chalk IV has a big senior season ahead of him. He and the SJSU offense will face seven teams that are ranked 93rd or worse in total defense, giving space for quarterback Walker Eget to shine, but also take attention off of the run game, which will help Chalk thrive.
Even in the spring game a few months ago, Coach Niumatalolo ran many plays for Chalk IV, which he dominated, even though just a touch would consider him ‘down’.
This San Jose State team has a plethora of possibilities, and much of the weight will be put on Chalk IV to thrive. However, time and time again Chalk IV has proven that doubt only helps him achieve his goals.