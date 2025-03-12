RECRUITING: 3-Star Corner Isaiah Lucero Commits to San Diego State for 2026
San Diego State are up to five commitments in the 2026 class, riding a wave of momentum after announcing a move to the Pac-12 Conference for next Summer.
Northview High School's Isaiah Lucero announced his commitment to the Aztecs on Tuesday via X. The 6'1" prospect was given a three-star rating by 247Sports.
Lucero chose San Diego State over a fairly long list of FBS offers, including Nevada, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan State, New Mexico, and Utah.
Lucero is listed by 247Sports as a cornerback, but lists himself as an athlete in his social media bio. 247Sports grades Lucero as the No. 113 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 148 prospect in the state of California.
A two-way player, Lucero made 31 tackles and five interceptions as a junior in 2024. He also caught 60 passes for 1001 yards with 12 touchdowns on offense.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.