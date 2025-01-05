G5 Football Daily

TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State Lands Arkansas Running Back Rashod Dubinion

Joe Londergan

Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rashod Dubinion (7) runs during the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The App State Mountaineers picked up some immediate help for their backfield on Sunday with the commitment of 5'10" 200-pound Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion. Dubinion announced his commitment on X to play for first-year head coach Dowell Loggains.

The Atlanta native will have 1 year of eligibility remaining and has not utilized a redshirt. A product of Cedar Grove High School, Dubinion appeared in 31 games over three seasons for the Razorbacks. He started seven contests, carrying 209 times for 888 yards and eight touchdowns. Dubinion also made occasional contributions in the passing game, catching 42 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2024, Dubinion rushed 56 times for 335 yards and two scores. He is now one of three former Arkansas players to commit to App State via the transfer portal this cycle (Dylan Hasz, Davion Dozier).

App State finished the 2024 season with a record of 5-6 and fired head coach Shawn Clark at the conclusion of the season. The Mountaineers were 11th in the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game this past season with 153.8.

The traditional signing period begins Wednesday, February 5. This will be Dubinion's first chance to sign with the Mountaineers.

