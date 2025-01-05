TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State Lands Arkansas Running Back Rashod Dubinion
The App State Mountaineers picked up some immediate help for their backfield on Sunday with the commitment of 5'10" 200-pound Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion. Dubinion announced his commitment on X to play for first-year head coach Dowell Loggains.
The Atlanta native will have 1 year of eligibility remaining and has not utilized a redshirt. A product of Cedar Grove High School, Dubinion appeared in 31 games over three seasons for the Razorbacks. He started seven contests, carrying 209 times for 888 yards and eight touchdowns. Dubinion also made occasional contributions in the passing game, catching 42 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
In 2024, Dubinion rushed 56 times for 335 yards and two scores. He is now one of three former Arkansas players to commit to App State via the transfer portal this cycle (Dylan Hasz, Davion Dozier).
App State finished the 2024 season with a record of 5-6 and fired head coach Shawn Clark at the conclusion of the season. The Mountaineers were 11th in the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game this past season with 153.8.
The traditional signing period begins Wednesday, February 5. This will be Dubinion's first chance to sign with the Mountaineers.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Frank Ponce Looking To Help Revive FIU Football After A Decade Away
Buffalo Blows Out Depleted Liberty 26-7 in Bahamas Bowl Win
TRANSFER PORTAL: Iowa State QB JJ Kohl Set To Visit FIU Panthers