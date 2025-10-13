All Hurricanes

Miami Listed in the Top Six of the Top Uncommitted Edge of the 2026 Class

The Miami Hurricanes continue to retool their defensive line for the future as they take intrest in 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA;Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal before the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
With the No. 11-ranked 2026 class, the Miami Hurricanes are still after a few players that could push them inside the top ten. One of those players is the top uncommitted edge in the 2026 class, Dre Quinn.

According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, the Canes are one of six teams that are interested in the top talent from Norcross, GA. After the Canes, Texas, Ohio State, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech stand out to the four-star recruit.

After decommitting from Clemson, he isn't afraid of joining the ACC. The Canes will use their Hall of Fame coach, Jason Taylor, as the driving force for his recruitment. He will take an official visit to Miami on Oct. 25.

Quinn is a consensus national prospect in the 2026 cycle and stands at six-foot-three-inches and weighs 225 lbs. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists him No. 360 overall, No. 39 among EDGE prospects and No. 41 in Georgia.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
  12. OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
  13. DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
  14. DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
  15. WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
  16. TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
  17. WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
  18. DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
  19. CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
  20. WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

