Miami On the Move for Rising Defensive Lineman Recruit
The Miami Hurricanes are battling Houston for rising three-star lineman Isaiah Broughton.
In this story:
This weekend is a massive one for recruits for the Hurricanes, but they are also in the market for more defensive linemen.
Now the Hurricanes are battling Houston for rising three-star lineman Isaiah Broughton after he recently decommitted from UNLV, according to Rivals.
Broughton is having an outstanding senior season, and with more attention coming his way, the Hurricanes will have to act quickly for the talented big man.
Class of 2026 prospects visiting Miami for matchup vs. Stanford
- OT Jackson Cantwell — Miami commit; Five-Star Plus+, No. 1 overall prospect in 2026.
- WR Somourian Wingo — Miami commit.
- CB Jaelen Waters — Miami commit; flipped from Florida in March.
- WR Milan Parris — Four-star; decommitted from Iowa State on Oct. 7.
- EDGE Dre Quinn — Four-star; decommitted from Clemson Sept. 25; first Miami trip.
- DL Frederic Sainteus — Miami commit (Sept. 24).
- WR Saphir Miller — Brown commit; received Miami offer in July.
Class of 2027 prospects visiting Miami for matchup vs. Stanford
- WR Kesean Bowman — Four-star; decommitted from Oregon on Sept. 19.
- LB Jalaythan Mayfield — Four-star.
- DL Jamar Thompson — Four-star.
- S Jaylyn Jones — Four-star; Miami commit (June 23).
- IOL Sidney Rouleau — Four-star IOL.
- DL Jeremiah Williams — Four-star DL.
- WR Jacob Thomas — Three-star; Pitt commit.
- RB Nigel Newkirk — Three-star.
- LB Jeremiah Proctor
- CB Kamauri Whitfield — Tennessee commit.
Class of 2028 prospects visiting Miami for matchup vs. Stanford
- CB A'Mir Sears
- OT Kweli Fielder
- WR Tromon Isaac Jr.
- LB Skylar Alston
- CB Justin Antenor
- ATH Laulelei Sualevai
Class of 2029 prospects visiting Miami for matchup vs. Stanford
- QB Christian Cypher
- OL Landon Ghea
- ATH X'Zavier Corbin
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
- WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Published