Gophers recruiting against rival Hawkeyes for fast-rising 2026 CB
Queen Creek, Arizona, cornerback Mason Lewis became the latest 2026 recruit to schedule an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He was offered a scholarship by Minnesota on Monday, and then quickly locked in his trip to the Midwest.
Listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Lewis was a two-way star for Casteel High School as a junior, playing both wide receiver, running back and cornerback. He had 39 carries for 238 yards and 20 receptions for 435 yards with five total touchdowns. He added 33 total tackles and seven pass breakups on the defensive side of the ball.
He picked up offers from Kansas and Kansas State last fall, but the Big Ten came calling in 2025 with offers from Iowa and Minnesota. He is currently slated to take an official visit to Kansas State first on June 5, then Minnesota on June 13 and lastly Iowa on June 20.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- ATH Roman Voss
- OT Oliver Moore
- DE Aaden Aytch
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Mason Lewis (June 13-15)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)