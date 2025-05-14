All Gophers

Gophers recruiting against rival Hawkeyes for fast-rising 2026 CB

Minnesota locked in an official visit with one of the top cornerbacks from Arizona on Monday.

Tony Liebert

Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck (left) and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) talk before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Queen Creek, Arizona, cornerback Mason Lewis became the latest 2026 recruit to schedule an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He was offered a scholarship by Minnesota on Monday, and then quickly locked in his trip to the Midwest.

Listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Lewis was a two-way star for Casteel High School as a junior, playing both wide receiver, running back and cornerback. He had 39 carries for 238 yards and 20 receptions for 435 yards with five total touchdowns. He added 33 total tackles and seven pass breakups on the defensive side of the ball.

He picked up offers from Kansas and Kansas State last fall, but the Big Ten came calling in 2025 with offers from Iowa and Minnesota. He is currently slated to take an official visit to Kansas State first on June 5, then Minnesota on June 13 and lastly Iowa on June 20.

