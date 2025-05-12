Gophers schedule official visit with 2026 Northern Illinois commit
Minnesota will host Aaden Aytch on campus at the end of the month.
In this story:
Lafayette, Indiana, 2026 edge defender Aaden Aytch has been verbally committed to Northern Illinois since April 16, but he will be on the University of Minnesota campus for an official visit from May 30 to June 1.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Aytch is a dynamic athlete who ranks as the 13th-best player in Indiana according to 247Sports. Since verbally committed to the Huskies last month, he was offered by the Gophers on May 7 and Purdue on May 9.
Aytch is still a raw prospect, but he now joins an intriguing list of priority targets for new Gophers defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter and rush ends coach C.J. Robbins in the class of 2026.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- LB Aden Reeder
- ATH Roman Voss
- OT Oliver Moore
- DE Aaden Aytch
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
