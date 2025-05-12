All Gophers

Gophers schedule official visit with 2026 Northern Illinois commit

Minnesota will host Aaden Aytch on campus at the end of the month.

Lafayette Jeff Bronchos Aaden Aytch (55) dives on a fumble during the IHSAA football game against the Arsenal Tech Titans, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Lafayette Jeff High School in Lafayette, Ind. Lafayette Jeff Bronchos won 50-12.
Lafayette, Indiana, 2026 edge defender Aaden Aytch has been verbally committed to Northern Illinois since April 16, but he will be on the University of Minnesota campus for an official visit from May 30 to June 1.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Aytch is a dynamic athlete who ranks as the 13th-best player in Indiana according to 247Sports. Since verbally committed to the Huskies last month, he was offered by the Gophers on May 7 and Purdue on May 9.

Aytch is still a raw prospect, but he now joins an intriguing list of priority targets for new Gophers defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter and rush ends coach C.J. Robbins in the class of 2026.

