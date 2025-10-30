Gophers football making strong push for fast-rising 3-star wide receiver
The Gophers have locked in an official visit with three-star 2026 wide receiver Braiden Stevens for this week's game against Michigan State, according to Dylan Callaghan Croley of Gophers Nation and the On3 network.
Standing at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, Stevens is a fast-rising prospect from Platte County High School in Missouri. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 1,838th-best player in the country. His top offers include West Virginia and James Madison, but he's now receiving late interest from Minnesota and Nebraska.
Stevens is also a track & field star. He finished in fifth place in the 100m at the Missouri state tournament meet as a junior with a sub-11-second time. He's had a red-hot start to his senior football season, with 31 catches for 702 yards and 13 touchdowns through the first eight games of the season.
Three-star Utah wide receiver Kai Meza decommitted from the Gophers on September 28, but the Gophers still have Rico Blassingame and Hayden Moore as two talented receivers verbally committed to their 2026 class. Adding a player like Stevens could really round out that position group in the class.
Minnesota will also be hosting intriguing 2026 offensive lineman Muya Jones on an official visit this weekend. With early national signing day right around the corner in December, the Gophers are trying to put the finishing touches on this cycle. It's a make-or-break game this weekend against the Spartans, and quietly an important recruiting weekend for P.J. Fleck and his staff.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 24 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)