Gophers to host four-star 2026 Baltimore RB on official visit
The Gophers continue to be busy on the 2026 recruiting trail, and they locked in a big-time official visit with Baltimore, Maryland running back Damon Ferguson earlier this week. He will be on campus for their Summer Splash recruiting event at the end of the month.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Ferguson got an in-home visit from new Minnesota running backs coach Jayden Everett on Wednesday, March 14 and got the official visit set up that night. He has already taken an official visit to Indiana, and his stop in Minnesota will come before scheduled visits to Duke, Pittsburgh, Virginia and North Carolina.
Related: Gophers offer self-proclaimed 'Jesus in cleats' SirPaul Cheeks
Ferguson had a dominant junior season at Millford Mill Academy. He finished with 105 carries for 1,341 yards and seven touchdowns. According to the latest 247Sports Composite, he's the 381st-ranked player in the country, the 26th-best running back and the seventh-best player in Maryland, making him a four-star recruit.
Minnesota already has Ezekiel Bates verbally committed to its 2026 class, but Ferguson is now their fifth uncommitted priority target in the cycle joining, Lekhy Thompkins, Ashton Rowden, Deuce Alston and Ryan Estrada. The Gophers' historically have signed two running backs per class.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- ATH Roman Voss
- OT Oliver Moore
- DE Aaden Aytch
- RB SirPaul Cheeks
- RB Damon Ferguson
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Chance Payne
- CB Mason Lewis (June 13-15)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)