Gophers to host four-star 2026 Baltimore RB on official visit

Minnesota locked in an official visit with one of the top prospects in Maryland.

Tony Liebert

Decatur's Gavin Solito (3) tackles Milford Mill's Damon Ferguson (5) Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in the 2A State Semifinal in Berlin, Maryland. Decatur defeated Milford Mill 35-34.
Decatur's Gavin Solito (3) tackles Milford Mill's Damon Ferguson (5) Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in the 2A State Semifinal in Berlin, Maryland. Decatur defeated Milford Mill 35-34. / Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gophers continue to be busy on the 2026 recruiting trail, and they locked in a big-time official visit with Baltimore, Maryland running back Damon Ferguson earlier this week. He will be on campus for their Summer Splash recruiting event at the end of the month.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Ferguson got an in-home visit from new Minnesota running backs coach Jayden Everett on Wednesday, March 14 and got the official visit set up that night. He has already taken an official visit to Indiana, and his stop in Minnesota will come before scheduled visits to Duke, Pittsburgh, Virginia and North Carolina.

Ferguson had a dominant junior season at Millford Mill Academy. He finished with 105 carries for 1,341 yards and seven touchdowns. According to the latest 247Sports Composite, he's the 381st-ranked player in the country, the 26th-best running back and the seventh-best player in Maryland, making him a four-star recruit.

Minnesota already has Ezekiel Bates verbally committed to its 2026 class, but Ferguson is now their fifth uncommitted priority target in the cycle joining, Lekhy Thompkins, Ashton Rowden, Deuce Alston and Ryan Estrada. The Gophers' historically have signed two running backs per class.

