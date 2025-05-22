All Gophers

Gophers TE recruiting target commits to Michigan before scheduled official visit

One of Minnesota's top tight end targets in the 2026 cycle has committed to a different Big Ten school.

Tony Liebert

P.J. Fleck (left) visiting Mason Bonner (second-to-left) at his high school.
P.J. Fleck (left) visiting Mason Bonner (second-to-left) at his high school. / Picture via: @MasonBonner13 (X)
In this story:

Denver, Colorado 2026 tight end Mason Bonner verbally committed to Michigan on Thursday, nearly a week before his scheduled official visit with the Gophers.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, Bonner is a player Minnesota and tight ends coach Eric Kohler has been recruiting for quite some time. He was on campus for the first time last September for an unofficial visit before the Gophers took on Rhode Island, and he was offered a scholarship that day. He was back on campus for an unofficial visit in February, and he was scheduled for an official visit on May 30.

He had other notable top offers from programs like Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, Miami (FL) and Tennessee, but he is now verbally committed to the Wolverines. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 680th-best player in the country, the 35th-ranked tight end and the No. 7 player in Colorado.

The Gophers' focus at the tight end position will now shift elsewhere, as they're set to host a handful of players in the 2026 recruiting class on official visits in the coming week; Pierce Petersohn, Tyler Ruxer, Gabe Weaver and Jack Sivers.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting