Gophers TE recruiting target commits to Michigan before scheduled official visit
Denver, Colorado 2026 tight end Mason Bonner verbally committed to Michigan on Thursday, nearly a week before his scheduled official visit with the Gophers.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, Bonner is a player Minnesota and tight ends coach Eric Kohler has been recruiting for quite some time. He was on campus for the first time last September for an unofficial visit before the Gophers took on Rhode Island, and he was offered a scholarship that day. He was back on campus for an unofficial visit in February, and he was scheduled for an official visit on May 30.
He had other notable top offers from programs like Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, Miami (FL) and Tennessee, but he is now verbally committed to the Wolverines. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 680th-best player in the country, the 35th-ranked tight end and the No. 7 player in Colorado.
The Gophers' focus at the tight end position will now shift elsewhere, as they're set to host a handful of players in the 2026 recruiting class on official visits in the coming week; Pierce Petersohn, Tyler Ruxer, Gabe Weaver and Jack Sivers.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- ATH Roman Voss
- DE Aaden Aytch
- RB SirPaul Cheeks
- RB Damon Ferguson
- OT Malachi Joyner
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Chance Payne
- DE PJ Takitaki (June 13-15)
- DL Jeremiah Benson (June 13-15)
- CB Mason Lewis (June 13-15)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)