Fast-rising 2026 Arizona OL schedules official visit with Minnesota

Minnesota has added a fascinating lineman recruit to its official visit list at the end of the month.

Tony Liebert

Oct 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Williams Field High School 2026 OL Malachi Joyner was offered a scholarship from the Gophers on Tuesday, and then he shortly announced that he had scheduled an official visit with the program for the end of the month.

Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, Joyner has received scholarships from Oklahoma State, Boise State, Oregon State, UNLV, New Mexico State and Minnesota all within the last week. He previously only held offers from Arizona, Utah State and UTEP, but he's now being pursued by programs all over the country.

Two of Minnesota's top offensive linemen targets in the class of 2026 recently came off the board. Aaron Thomas released his top five, which didn't include the Gophers, and Cameron Miller verbally committed to Kansas State. Both players had scheduled official visits with the Gophers previously.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Joyner is unranked on most recruiting services, but he now joins Mataali Benjamin, Daniel McMorris and Lucas Tielsch as uncommitted offensive linemen to have an official visit scheduled with the Gophers.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

