Fast-rising 2026 Arizona OL schedules official visit with Minnesota
Williams Field High School 2026 OL Malachi Joyner was offered a scholarship from the Gophers on Tuesday, and then he shortly announced that he had scheduled an official visit with the program for the end of the month.
Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, Joyner has received scholarships from Oklahoma State, Boise State, Oregon State, UNLV, New Mexico State and Minnesota all within the last week. He previously only held offers from Arizona, Utah State and UTEP, but he's now being pursued by programs all over the country.
Two of Minnesota's top offensive linemen targets in the class of 2026 recently came off the board. Aaron Thomas released his top five, which didn't include the Gophers, and Cameron Miller verbally committed to Kansas State. Both players had scheduled official visits with the Gophers previously.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Joyner is unranked on most recruiting services, but he now joins Mataali Benjamin, Daniel McMorris and Lucas Tielsch as uncommitted offensive linemen to have an official visit scheduled with the Gophers.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- ATH Roman Voss
- DE Aaden Aytch
- RB SirPaul Cheeks
- RB Damon Ferguson
- OT Malachi Joyner
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Chance Payne
- DE PJ Takitaki (June 13-15)
- DL Jeremiah Benson (June 13-15)
- CB Mason Lewis (June 13-15)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)