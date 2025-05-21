All Gophers

Gophers aiming to flip 2026 BYU edge commit, nephew of NFL veteran

Minnesota has locked in an official visit with one of the top pass rushers from Utah.

BYU defensive end commit PJ Takitaki
Lehi, Utah 2026 edge defender Penisimani 'PJ' Takitaki has been verbally committed to BYU since December 17, but he was offered a scholarship by the Gophers on Saturday — and on Tuesday, he locked in an official visit for next month.

Listed 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Takitaki is viewed as the best edge defender in Utah, according to 247Sports. He is the nephew of six-year NFL veteran Sione Takitaki, who played college football for BYU. Hailing from Lehi High School, PJ is teammates with Mataalii Benjamin, who is another 2026 recruit to have scheduled an official visit with the Gophers.

His Gophers official visit will take place June 13-15, one weekend before he's scheduled to visit BYU June 19-22, which bodes well for Minnesota's chances of changing his mind.

New Gophers rush ends coach C.J. Robbins is looking for his first high school commitment, and Takitaki would be a nice addition.

