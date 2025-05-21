Gophers aiming to flip 2026 BYU edge commit, nephew of NFL veteran
Lehi, Utah 2026 edge defender Penisimani 'PJ' Takitaki has been verbally committed to BYU since December 17, but he was offered a scholarship by the Gophers on Saturday — and on Tuesday, he locked in an official visit for next month.
Listed 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Takitaki is viewed as the best edge defender in Utah, according to 247Sports. He is the nephew of six-year NFL veteran Sione Takitaki, who played college football for BYU. Hailing from Lehi High School, PJ is teammates with Mataalii Benjamin, who is another 2026 recruit to have scheduled an official visit with the Gophers.
His Gophers official visit will take place June 13-15, one weekend before he's scheduled to visit BYU June 19-22, which bodes well for Minnesota's chances of changing his mind.
New Gophers rush ends coach C.J. Robbins is looking for his first high school commitment, and Takitaki would be a nice addition.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- ATH Roman Voss
- DE Aaden Aytch
- RB SirPaul Cheeks
- RB Damon Ferguson
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Chance Payne
- DE PJ Takitaki (June 13-15)
- DL Jeremiah Benson (June 13-15)
- CB Mason Lewis (June 13-15)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)