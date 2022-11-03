Notre Dame Notebook: Niele Ivey Talks Olivia Miles, Lauren Ebo, Kylee Watson, Transfer Portal

NOTRE DAME, IND. - The start of Niele Ivey’s third season as Notre Dame women’s basketball coach is just around the corner. Her Fighting Irish are in a much different place now compared to when she followed Hall of Fame head coach Muffet McGraw in the 2020-2021 season.

Ivey was short on head coaching experience, but strong on personality and the ability to connect with recruits and that first season became a hands-on course in becoming a head coach in a high-profile program (sound familiar?).

That first team needed a month to win back-to-back games for the first time, but still just missed an NCAA Tournament berth after finishing with a 10-10 overall record. The influx of two talented freshmen, All-ACC point guard Olivia Miles and ACC Freshman of the Year Sonia Citron, helped right the ship last season.

Ivey’s Irish jumped to a 24-9 mark, never losing consecutive games all year, and a 13-5 ACC record that was good enough for a third-place conference finish. She also led the Irish back to the Sweet 16 and missed out on an Elite 8 berth after a heartbreaking 66-63 loss to NC State.

All that experience and has Ivey in a much different place heading into her third season at her alma mater. She recently spoke one-on-one with Irish Breakdown to discuss several topics.

“It’s so different,” Ivey said of the place she’s in heading into her third season. “I feel like in year two, everything kind of slowed down for me, because every situation wasn’t my first time doing it. So, like my first year is like, this is my first time being a head coach, this is my first time on the road. Everything was like, I’ve never experienced it before as a head coach, so the second year was so much easier.

“(It was) still a challenge, but a lot easier just having that experience under my belt,” she continued. “So, heading into year three, I’m so ecstatic. I’m so excited. The team is just an incredible group of young women that are just really excited and ready to compete. So I feel really good about stepping into this year.”

A Familiar New Face On The Coaching Staff

Ivey added Notre Dame alum Coquese Washington to her first staff two years ago, but Washington left during the offseason to become head coach at Rutgers. It’s her second stint as a head coach after leading Penn State from 2007-2019.

With Washington’s departure, Ivey turned to fellow Irish alum Charel Allen to fill the staff vacancy. Allen is a 2008 Notre Dame grad and two-time All-American, who played in the WNBA and spent five years as an assistant at Cal State Fullerton.

“Charel’s always been on my short list,” Ivey said of Allen. “I didn’t know it was going to happen that fast, but she’s somebody that I’ve watched. I think she’s a rising star in this profession. My first year as an assistant coach was Charel’s senior year, so I knew her work ethic, I knew her character, she played, she has the WNBA experience (and) international experience. She’s done really well. She did really well at Cal State Fullerton. She was just promoted to Associate Head Coach and wore a lot of hats there. So I felt like she was very loyal, very hardworking, understands the landscape here at Notre Dame, so I thought she would be a perfect transition, a perfect fit for what I’m looking for, someone that can really come in and develop, and she’s really great with Xs and Os. So, it was a home run for me.”

What’s Next For Olivia Miles

Guard Olivia Miles wasted no time turning up her game as a freshman last year. She led the Irish in scoring (13.7) and ranked second in the nation in assists per game (7.4), while earning First Team All-ACC honors.

She is on several preseason ACC and All-American lists heading into this season.

“She’s come in, in incredible shape this summer and this offseason,” Ivey said of Miles. “You can tell that she’s really worked on her finishing package, her shot looks phenomenal. Her shot looks really good. And I think for her it’s just maturing as our leader, maturing running the team, finding her spots, finding her shots, because she does such a great job of just getting everyone else involved. So I think continuing to add to her offensive game and really looking for her shot.

“She does a great job of pushing pace, that’s definitely number one for me,” Ivey continued. Growing her defense and just growing her game overall. A lot of that comes with experience, but I’m just really pleased with the way she’s come back. You can tell she’s worked on every aspect of her game and it’s just really refreshing for her, I know she’s told me this already, but understanding and knowing what we’re doing, I think as a freshman and even early enrollee, she was learning a lot by being in the fire. So I gave her the ball, you know, she’s playing 30-35 plus minutes a game, and learning on the fly. So this year, it’s going to be exciting for her to have a year and a couple games under her belt, so she’s going to feel more mature. She’s going to feel more experience, which I think is really going to help us.”

How The One Time Transfer Rule Has Changed The Game

The NCAA’s one-time transfer rule is still relatively new. Ivey left Notre Dame to coach for a year in the NBA during the 2019-2020 season and she never had to deal with the rule as an assistant at Notre Dame before her departure. The rule was in effect though when she returned as head coach.

Notre Dame has seen a handful of players transfer in each of Ivey’s first two seasons, but the Irish are far from the only program in the nation impacted by departures. A reported 1,150 women’s basketball players nationwide were in the portal this past offseason.

“I think it’s completely changed the game,” Ivey remarked. “The whole landscape is a lot different in recruiting and also just maintaining current rosters. I think with that opportunity for players to leave, it’s almost kind of like at the end of the year there’s kind of a question mark. You never really know as far as who’s going to stay and all that kind of stuff.

“So even leaving one year (to coach in the NBA), I feel like with NIL and the transfer portal, it really kind of changed the landscape of coaching,” she continued. “It’s an area that I’ve tried to navigate on the fly, just trying to learn going through it. Then with recruiting, just trying to make sure I continue to identify exactly the right fit here for Notre Dame. I don’t like keeping a big roster and that’s just something I’m learning to work through, but it’s definitely changed the landscape of college coaching. I think every coach will probably feel the same way.”

New Faces On The Roster

While Ivey did lose three contributors from last year’s team to the portal, she also gained Stanford guard Jenna Brown, Texas forward Lauren Ebo and Oregon forward Kylie Watson for this year’s squad.

“They’ve been phenomenal,” Ivey said. “Easy transition off the court, especially off the court. They’re just, all three of them, high character. They work extremely hard. They just have really blossomed here with our group. Then on the court, like you mentioned, Jenna brings national championship experience. She brings that guard play that we need.

“Ebo and Kylie bring that versatility,” she continued. “Kylie brings that versatility on the perimeter and in the post and Ebo brings that post presence. She reminds me a little bit of Kristina Nelson; very smart, very efficient down low. I just really love that I have depth in the post positions. It’s not something that we’ve had in the past, so I’m really excited about that. And both Kylie and Ebo are different posts and I think that just gives us another element within my offensive schemes and defensive schemes.”

Freshman KK Bransford

The other new addition to this year’s team is freshman guard KK Bransford. She was a McDonald’s All-American and two-time Ms. Ohio Basketball in high school.

“Easy transition,” Ivey said of Bransford’s addition. “I always felt like she had a college body. That’s something I talk about a lot. She came in and embraced the weight room and embraced everything on the court. She has a really high IQ. So, she’s really picked up the offense very fast. Sometimes it takes some time for freshmen to really understand the offense. I feel like she’s really picked it up very quickly. It's been an easy transition for her being on the court with the team. She fits in perfectly on defense, on offense. I try to utilize her size by putting her down low a little bit, giving her a lot of freedom of play in transition. I think she’s really understanding knowing where to pick her spots. She’s figuring out best where she scores best in the offense and she’s very unselfish, so I think she’s been a perfect fit for us.”

