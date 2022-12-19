Notre Dame Football National Signing Day Primer

It’s finally here! After endless efforts on the recruiting trail and many months of anticipation, we are just a couple of days away from the first National Signing Day. For Notre Dame football, it has truly been a process to remember.

The program has an opportunity to close out arguably their top recruiting class since at least 2013, with an even better argument that it could be their most well balanced group even before that.

Here is the 2023 Notre Dame class currently:

QB Kenny Minchey - 6-2, 205, Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II

RB Jeremiyah Love - 6-1, 195, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers

WR Braylon James - 6-3, 185, Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point

WR Rico Flores Jr. - 6-1, 190, Folsom (Calif.) High School

WR Jaden Greathouse - 6-2, 210, Austin (Texas) Westlake

WR Kaleb Smith - 6-1, 180, Frisco (Texas) Reedy

TE Cooper Flanagan - 6-5, 240, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

OL Sam Pendleton - 6-4, 305, Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan

OL Sullivan Absher - 6-7, 285, Belmont (N.C.) South Point

OL Joe Otting - 6-4, 270, Topeka (Kan.) Hayden

OL Charles Jagusah - 6-6, 295, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman

OL Christopher Terek - 6-6, 305, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West

DE Brenan Vernon - 6-5, 250, Mentor (Ohio) High School

DE Armel Mukam - 6-4, 250, Woodberry Forest (Va.) High School

DL Boubacar Traore - 6-4, 255, West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial

DL Devan Houstan - 6-5, 275, Hagerstown (Md.) Saint James School

LB Drayk Bowen - 6-2, 215, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean

LB Preston Zinter - 6-3, 215, Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic

LB Jaiden Ausberry - 6-1, 215, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab

S Peyton Bowen - 6-0, 185, Denton (Texas) Guyer

S Adon Shuler - 6-1, 190, Irvington (N.J.) High School

S Ben Minich - 6-0, 185, Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota West

CB Micah Bell - 5-11, 165, Houston (Texas) The Kinkaid School

CB Christian Gray - 6-1, 175, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit

ATH Brandyn Hillman - 6-2, 190, Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland

OVERALL CLASS IMPACT

The 2023 is already rated as the top class for Notre Dame in the 247Sports era. It currently sits with 288 total points on that platform, which will best the previous high of 284.77 that was set in 2013 if everyone signs on Wednesday.

That 2013 group included standouts such as linebacker Jaylon Smith, safety Max Redfield, running backs Greg Bryant and Tarean Folston, defensive lineman Isaac Rochell, offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey and quarterback Malik Zaire. In total, the team had 19 recruits who were ranked as four stars in that class.

By comparison, the 2023 group has 24 players who are rated as a four-star by at least one recruiting platform.

While the numbers are impressive, when you look at what this staff has been able to do amongst a NIL riddled landscape, it is even more impressive. While many programs are providing compensation, the Irish program has continued to instead sell a vision.

This marks the first full recruiting class in the Marcus Freeman era, setting a precedence and expectations for impact on the recruiting trail.

CLASS BALANCE

What gives the Irish class significant claim as even being underrated in the 2023 class is the insane balance that the group boasts. There isn’t a position that hasn’t been accounted for by Notre Dame.

The only spot that you could argue that they “missed on” is Vyper but even there, they were still able to sign an ultra talented defensive line group that could make up for that vacancy. Across the board, the staff has met needs and continued to acquire more talent everywhere. Not only is it a talented group, but it should also fit well together.

NEW PRIORITY AREAS

One of the main storylines in the 2023 recruiting class is Notre Dame’s impact in the Lone Star state, which is much needed moving forward. As it currently stands, the staff has secured commitments from five different players from Texas in cornerback Micah Bell, safety Peyton Bowen and wide receivers Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James and Kaleb Smith.

During the previous five recruiting classes, Notre Dame had only landed three players in total from Texas, including running back Jadarian Price (2021), as well defensive lineman Hunter Spears and Nana Osafo-Mensah (2019). The lack of attention for a state that has such a rich history of developing football players is mind boggling. That attention is back under this current staff.

Notre Dame has also begun starting a pipeline in St. Louis this cycle as well. The previous staff has had some success in recent years with former star running back Kyren Williams, and defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio and Tyson Ford.

Over the next couple of recruiting classes, however, there is an increased amount of playmakers and skill position talent in the area that Notre Dame hopes to land. It starts in the 2023 class with running back Jeremiyah Love and cornerback Christian Gray, both top 100 caliber recruits respectively.

That also could potentially lead to success in 2024, with the staff already securing a commitment from Aneyas Williams, who is just an hour north of St. Louis in Missouri. There is also a pair of standout wide receivers who Notre Dame seems very high on in St. Louis (Mo.) University star Ryan Wingo and St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers standout Jeremiah McClellan, who is the teammate of Love.

Continuing that momentum in St. Louis should be a massive priority moving forward with the talent that the area is producing.

WILL THEY STAY OR WILL THEY GO?

Without a major target remaining on the board, maintaining what you have if you’re Notre Dame is the main priority. There are two recruits that have kept Notre Dame fans anxious leading up to signing day, then being five-star safety Peyton Bowen and Washington standout running back Jayden Limar.

For Bowen, things seem to be trending in the favor of Oklahoma right now. While it appears it may be a long shot to end with the Irish, the Notre Dame staff and other commits in the class are putting a tremendous effort to keep him in the class. If Marcus Freeman and this staff have proven anything, they shouldn’t be counted out. Potentially preserving the star defender in the class is the top priority leading up to Wednesday.

IB had an intel report on Limar this weekend on our premium message board, which you can read HERE. Once Limar decided to make an official visit to Oregon this weekend he all but removed himself from the class, although he has yet to officially make that announcement. Limar could have a change of heart, but right now it's not looking like the Irish will hold onto Limar.

Regardless, Notre Dame has done a tremendous job recruiting and developing the running back position recently. With Love already in the 2023 class, as well as a recent commitment from Williams in the 2024 group, the future of running back is strong regardless.

