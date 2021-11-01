Oklahoma-Texas Tech QuoteBook

Oklahoma's 52-21 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night was the Sooners' most complete win of the season and included an otherworldly performance from quarterback Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler's first appearance as the backup QB, three takeaways by the defense and even a preview of this week's open date and challenging finishing stretch.

Here's the best of what OU coaches and players said after the game:

“I thought the guys were mentally in a really, really good place coming into this one. You kind of get these not hunches but you’re around your team enough you kind of feel… I felt like we were getting to play really well, I really did. Nothing magical, just a credit to the guys for the way they competed this week in practice. They took that to another level and it showed.”

— Lincoln Riley

“Definitely attacked this week. The way we performed translated to the way we practiced. We had a different way of how we practiced this week.”

— Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas

“After last week, we kind of had a little self-reflection ourselves as a team. We saw what we weren’t doing and where things were going wrong. We had to come out here and play all four quarters – offense, defense and special teams – and that was huge. To play the way we did today was good.”

— Wide receiver Marvin Mims

“He settled in and did some good things. He didn’t have a great first series, was just a little antsy and missed a couple throws. But I thought he had a really clear mind the entire way and obviously settled in there quickly. Really nice job of things inside the pocket and obviously made some key plays out of it. His patience was good. I thought we operated more efficiently with him in which was a big goal.”

— Riley on Caleb Williams

“It’s definitely something that is unprecedented from my perspective. I’ve never seen anything like it. I know they call him Superman, but I call him Houdini today because he was making some stuff happen that I didn’t think was able to happen. He was making something out of nothing. I was impressed by his performance. What makes it so exciting is he’s only a freshman. I think it’s exciting because he has a lot to learn, a lot to grow on. He can only get better because he’s definitely not at his peak. But for him to be at where he is as a freshman is really impressive, and I can’t say that a lot for a lot of freshmen that I’ve seen play that position. He’s a special kid. I love that guy.”

— Thomas on Williams

“He gets better week by week, and today he obviously played phenomenally. Six touchdown passes. That's unheard of, so it's really cool to see him keep excelling and keep getting better.”

— Wide receiver Drake Stoops on Williams

“He made some plays, he did. He made some real competitive plays. He’s got great length. He’s had some experience playing corner from his previous school. Yeah we’ve just kind of been trying to find that right combination in the secondary. We’ve been trying guys at other positions. Some of it performance based, some of it has been that position group has been hit on the injury front. We try to find the right combination each and every week. He did a nice job out there. He gives the ability to play some safety too which is great.”

— Riley on Key Lawrence

“Well, I think a couple things — I think No. 1, our patience is at zero when it comes to individuals, whether it's from a preparation standpoint not attacking the work week or guys from a performance standpoint as you go into Week 9. So that would be one. And I think two, or 1A on that, would be, Keshawn has played, I think, to a level the last couple weeks, when Delarrin (Turner-Yell) was out, to establish himself as a starter on our defense. So, you know, it's our responsibility — and I think it was a text message on Sunday night — I said, 'What do you think about playing corner? You deserve to be a starter.’ And you’ve also got to like a guy that doesn’t bat an eye, you know? I can’t remember his exact words but anyway, that went into it: ‘Let's roll and attack the week and continue to just get better in that.’ I think he made some plays today, and a couple others that I think he can and will make in the future.”

— Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Lawrence playing corner

“I preach on this a lot. It's understanding that we have to know every position. Anything can happen at any point in time. Coach Grinch wants us to understand that we have to adapt to any situation.”

— Lawrence

“It felt good to be clicking on all cylinders like that, getting takeaways and then capitalizing on those takeaways and scoring points. It's just real complimentary football.”

— Stoops

“ The sky is the limit for us. Obviously, we’re 9-0 now so what we’ve done in the past was good enough to get us those wins but not to our standards. We decided to put our foot down and decided to play the way we know how to play. It wasn’t perfect by any means. We played the best we have all season as a team.”

— Thomas

“It was an emphasis, but you’ve gotta be careful about that. What you don’t want is you emphasize it all week and if it doesn’t happen you don’t want the attitude or mentality to be we failed on that. We’ve still got the rest of the game to go. We certainly wanted to start fast. We talked about it. But at the end of the day we knew we had to play four quarters and that would be a big shot in the arm, getting off to that good start. It did.”

— Riley on the team’s fast start

“I thought we were just more aggressive. It was something we talked about with the whole team, that we get to let loose we got to go play we can't we can't play to not make mistakes we got to play to make plays. And I know that sounds simple, you know maybe to the casual outside fan, but when you have all these responsibilities on you, you know, sometimes you can get so hammered down worked up that you get too worried about just not messing up as opposed to doing your job and making a play to make a play. And we did that defensively.”

— Riley on the defensive mindset

“I think it's something that Coach Riley emphasized going into this week. He kind of held multiple players meetings where only him was in the room, no other coaches. And he kind of just talked to us about the importance of practice, the importance of competing harder and having a greater appreciation for the game, enjoying the game. And I think if you look at this game, if anything you'll see the excitement level the entire game. The sideline was energized. The guys on the field were energized. And I think that played into our play and how we played because guys were more excited.”

— Safety Pat Fields on Riley’s mindset all week

“I would say effort and intent. The ball has a tendency not to come out unless you make at least some attempt at it.”

— Grinch on getting three takeaways

“I knew I'd be able to sit here one day and say, ‘Yeah, I made plays.’ To get the first one, it was cool. It's a great feeling. Don't wanna minimize something God blessed me with. He could've gave it to somebody else. He knows I'm hungry for more. He knows I've been here five years too long and it's a lot on me. That wasn't my standard coming in; maybe I could get one pick. I never thought, ‘Man, will I ever get a pick?’ I knew it was coming. To be continued, let's just say that.”

— Safety Justin Broiles on his first career interception

“Coach Grinch, he actually pointed out that at this time last year whenever we were going into the Tech game, we were at this very same point in terms of takeaways. And then from that Tech game on whenever (Tre Norwood) had those two interceptions, we started forcing takeaways on another level. And then (Grinch) kind of pointed that out to us and hopefully we keep that momentum going and it's similar to last year and we get this takeaway train rolling.”

— Fields

“He's got a good calm demeanor about the game. He’s done a good job in scramble situations here early in the season. He does a good job not getting too high or too low. So and yeah, no, I think there's a certain you know, feel that he has on some things that are good. And you know, I would expect to continue to get better so that whatever — just, the situation, everything is so totally different than what those other guys. But just just solely for Caleb, there's a lot of things as a as a young player, that he's doing at a high level, no question about it. I mean it's impressive to see his poise and the way he approaches it with not having had all the experience in the world.”

— Riley on if Williams already compares in some ways with Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray

“Having an extra week to prepare and to rest and get our body right gives us a chance to play like how we did today but better. It’s exciting. Right time, perfect time. I wouldn’t question it at all.”

— Thomas on the timing of this week’s open date

“It's like I told them ‘Hell, if every time somebody counted us out over the last six years, we wouldn't have any of those six rings.’ I mean, we get counted out all the time. That's just part of it. There's times you don't have your best or you know, rumblings on the outside or whatever and you just got to, man, you just got to play. You just got to get better. And you just got to keep going and that's how you get there.”

— Riley on the feeling he had last week that the team would play well against Texas Tech

“Nine games in and to our guys’ credit, we haven't had selfish guys, we haven't had guys that that you know, all of a sudden, are not practicing hard or getting pouty because they want the ball or want chances, this or that. Our guys have just continued to work and really just want to win and it's crazy how when you have that attitude … and all you care about is the team, and you just worry about what you can control, it’s amazing how you're ready when your time comes, and then you're ready to make those plays.”

— Riley on the team making so many big plays

“Having Delarrin back was huge, man. He’s such a key part of our defense, everything you named. Leadership, toughness, experience, playmaking. He’s an impact guy for us, and having him back is huge. It allows you obviously to play some guys at other positions. You could feel the difference.”

— Riley on the return of Delarrin Turner-Yell

“I don’t want to put too much on him, but he’s been an impactful guy in his career here. Obviously, we didn’t have him a year ago. Really put in a lot of work. You talk about a guy more intentional, using that same term, really saw a guy in spring and fall, with the intention of getting better at his craft. He was not one of those guys, he didn’t just come back and all of a sudden, ‘I’m back guys,’ and kind of fall into line. He’s one of those guys that Really worked at it. Practiced harder. And practiced like a guy that hadn’t played in a year. And has a respect for the game and was really progressing for us and had an impact for us early in the year. Then he’s off the field again, and you feel for him, because that’s been kind of the story of his career so far, just kind of up and down from an injury standpoint.”

— Grinch on the return of Jalen Redmond

“It was good to have him back out there. He’s been such a steady player for us and will continue to be. It puts us in a position where we think we think we can get our best 11 guys out there. It’s a move that otherwise we would have have five or six weeks ago. The situation presented itself where we couldn’t do some of those things. It also sends a message to other guys that the stakes have been raised. It’s week 9 of the season and we’re going into the final month of the season. Tryouts are over. It’s time for the top guys to rise to the occasion in every respect. We’ve got to crank this thing up a little bit.”

— Grinch on how Turner-Yell’s return could change everyone’s mindset

“There was like 30 seconds left on the clock and the game was over and Nik Bonitto said, ’It’s time for Championship November.’ Coach Wylie was like, ‘I’m already in Championship November.’ The older guys that have been here and the coaches know. It’s just a different aura around here. Different environment, different atmosphere. For us as a team, we have to play our best ball because it’s what we do here. It’s not just something we say. It’s a culture.”

— Thomas

“Yes, of course, my teammates have told me a lot about Championship November and how we compete. Actually this week, we cranked it up a lot, just by understanding that it's time for us to flip that switch.”

— Lawrence

“Raym pulled a Kyler, was a little late for our Friday (meeting) so we started Congel.”

— Riley on why Robert Congel started at center instead of Andrew Raym

“Yeah, I am. I’m happy. 9-0, I’m happy. I haven’t watched the film yet.”

— Grinch on if he was happy with the defense

“Spencer, yeah he played fantastic. They both did. But it was good to see — I’ve been saying this all along and I think maybe people on the outside believe me, don’t believe me, whatever. But do you think the team would’ve reacted that way if all the stuff that people have been reporting on the outside was true? There you go. That narrative needs to end. That narrative is over and I hope every one of you write it. Because that narrative is over. He’s been a great team guy. He’s worked, he’s gotten better, he’s taking advantage of the reps. Like I’ve told you guys, I had no doubt when he gets his next opportunity, he’s gonna play well. It was good to see him get an opportunity today. The cool thing is those two are really happy for each other and have pushed each other. On a great team, it’s what you’ve got to have.”

— Riley on Spencer Rattler’s day and the team’s reaction to his long TD pass

“He's coaching up younger guys, still being the leader that he is. He's one of our team captains, and it says a lot about his character. He comes in and he's still bombing it just like always. That's not going to change. That's who he is.”

— Stoops on Rattler

“It was real cool. That's part of this game. You come in, don't play as well, somebody steps in and somebody may get your role, but then it's all about how do you respond? Where do you go from there? Spence could've went one of two ways. He could've went left or he could've went right. Let's say left was the self-pity role and right was the stay-confident, stay-ready, stay-poised role. That's a testament to see how mentally tough he is, with everybody scrutinizing, with everybody throwing logs to add to his fire that's burning inside of him. That's a testament to his mentality. That's not a testament to, ‘Oh man, that's really good to see.’ Nah, it's more a testament that ‘Yo, you really mentally tough. You really got a lot of grit to you because you could've went two directions, especially with how well young boy (Williams is) performing and all that, you could see your situation as something negative, as something self pity — or you can sit there and keep grinding, keep seeing you in the weight room, keep coming in for extra,’ and that's the thing that really stands out to me. Not so much the performance. I knew if he would've got in, he would've did that. It was just a matter of time for him to come back in and (make) everybody remember who Spencer Rattler was. Let's not act like Spencer Rattler wasn't Spencer Rattler for whatever reason. To me it was more of a testament to how mentally tough this kid is. A little bit inspiration. Just keep going. Keep taking one step at a time. Just watching him take a step at a time. He stepped up and did what he was supposed to do. He did his job. Made plays and was doing what Spencer Rattler do. That's how I see that.”

— Broiles

“I thought it was huge and I loved it for him just because Spence is a really good dude. He's just done a great job. And I think one of the things on our 12 standards is just do you job and do your all for the team and I think Spence has done that. Over the course of this year he's come in and he's been a great guy. He's helped Caleb with things. He's helped kind of give Caleb his experience and things like that. He's stayed positive, kind of like talking and being a little bit more competitive in practice and things like that. So I just loved seeing him go out there and make a couple of plays, make a couple of throws that we're all used to seeing. And everybody's celebrating him.”

— Fields on Rattler’s day

“I’m happy for Spence. What he’s been going through, it’s tough. I wouldn’t know. I don’t think a lot of people in this world would know. That dude just took it like a professional. He’s took it like a champ. He’s still there all the time. He’s still a team captain. He’s still doing regular things that you do even if he isn’t the starting quarterback. To be able to see him go out there, throw a bomb for a touchdown and Brian Darby with a great catch, it was huge. The fans cheered him on. I loved every moment of it.”

— Mims

“Believe me, we wouldn’t be 8-0, 7-0, 6-0 if we’re not getting any effort at practice. There’s a difference between hard work and competitive work. There’s got to be an intent to be competitive. I am scratching and clawing every single day in practice, not just to prepare for that particular opponent, but also to get better at my craft, knowing the speed of the game, the physicality of the game is coming on Saturday. You can do hard stuff and run around and check the box, and OK, this is how to line up, this is the call I’m going to have to make. But you can do those things without the intent of competitiveness.”

— Grinch

“I might be a little bit undersized, but if you throw it up there I'm going to compete for that and try to go up and get it and finish the catch."

— Stoops

“To get a chance to go out there and see him catch his first career touchdown, that’s huge. I’m happy for him. He’s like my brother. He talks my family all the time. My mom loves him, my parents love him. I’m just really happy for him.”

— Mims on Brian Darby’s touchdown catch from Rattler

“This is going to be good, this bye week. I’m ready for it. We still will have a week of practice to go through and prepare. It’s something good, to have an off weekend and kind of rest ourselves physically and mentally and all that good stuff.”

— Mims

“Even though it's a bye week and we're not playing, there's still a lot of work to be done. And then whenever we come back from that bye week, we're going to have three monster games to finish it against three amazing and really good teams in Baylor, Iowa State and Okie State. So we're just going to make the most of that bye week and appreciate going home and seeing our families and things like that. But we still want to go back and play.”

— Fields

“It's not just a bye week. It's just a week of preparation without a game.”

— Broiles