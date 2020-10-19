No. 1 Recruit Caleb Williams on All-American Bowl, Homecoming 2020

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

How's it going everybody?

Back with Caleb Williams: All on the Line. This week we are talking about the All-American Bowl and some fun homecoming activities.

I haven't gotten to the college level yet, where things gets a little bit more serious. I'm still able to be a part of a team right now and have fun, things like that, so that's what I'm gonna do. I'm still in high school, so I went to a HOCO, a dance, a homecoming -- as most people know.

It was a little different, obviously, because of COVID. We weren't able to do the things we normally do, there wasn't a big dance, things like that. We just got dressed up, took pictures and went to dinner. We were being as safe as possible, obviously, I had my mask on at all times and having hand sanitizer. We were in little groups, because we couldn't be in huge groups, so we went to eat dinner and just hang out after.

(Photos courtesy of Caleb Williams)

It was completely different. You normally go to somebody's house, you take pictures there before. Normally somebody's hosting before the homecoming so everybody can meet up at one spot and everybody can get there at the same time. Then it's a dance with a bunch of people, you meet new people, things like that. Then you obviously go to dinner or something like that, it was just a little different experience without the dance and going to people's houses before. But we had fun, stopped in Maryland and took pictures there. We actually ended up kicking back and watching the Georgia-Alabama game.

Two of my best friends from school came with me, they ended up getting dates but I don't know how. I'm just joking! My two friends ended up coming with me and we had a great time. Got to hang out after, to kind of just sit back and enjoy our last homecoming. Those have been my guys since freshman year, that I go to homecoming with, and now it's my last year. Just hung out after, had fun, chilled out and enjoyed our last homecoming as Gonzaga Eagles.

On to a little bit of football...

The All-American Bowl, I finally got all my stuff in. All the papers I needed to get in. I ended up taking pictures in front of the nation's capital. I take pictures there every year, actually, since I've been at Gonzaga. Our football team takes pictures in front of the capital every year and this year we didn't get to do it yet. I ended up taking those pictures, threw on the jersey, the hat and said a few words.

Just honestly very thankful to be a part of this family, fraternity, whatever you want to call it. Most kids who play football dream of being selected to play in this game.

Williams in 2015

It's a great honor to be selected to play on the biggest high school stage during the College Bowl Season on NBC with the whole country watching. You've got guys like Trevor Lawrence, who is balling out in college. You've got guys like soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson, guys like that. Those are the two examples I use very often when speaking about this All-American game because those are the caliber of players, doing their thing in their position and being very successful over the years.

Those are two really good examples of guys who played in the game. Now look where they are, one's in college up for the Heisman every year, he's won a national championship and he's probably going to be the No. 1 pick. And then there is Adrian Peterson. Adrian Peterson speaks for himself, Oklahoma alum and also he's a future Hall-of-Famer whenever he retires. And that's just two of the many acclaimed guys, so like I said I'm very thankful, very honored to be a part of that.

School for me...second quarter started back up. We actually had a four-day weekend in between first quarter and second quarter. Now the second quarter has started and it's rolling. It's time to get focused and get back to work this week.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

Make sure you stay positive, stay safe and make sure you wash your hands.

