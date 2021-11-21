WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Kazmeir Allen Take in UCLA's Record-Breaking Performance Against USC

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and receiver Kazmeir Allen talk to the media after beating USC 62-33 on Saturday, breaking down the offense’s record-breaking day and all the biggest moments from the rivalry win.



What did it feel like to walk off the field, soak it all in?

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: This senior class, when we came here with Chip, we started out really rough. Obviously, playing SC, we were 1-2 versus them, and so those last two years stuck with us a little bit. And I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. From all three facets of the game, from special teams – with Kaz – and then offense and defense, I couldn’t be more proud of this group. We played really hard today. And outlasted them.

Two interceptions, then go on run?

DTR: The first pick, I went at Kyle to shave in front of the safety’s face. o, if anything, he knocked it down and it wasn’t a pick. But things don’t work out that way, obviously. One thing coach Kelly had talked about was just don’t flinch. And I think that we didn’t flinch tonight, that we were going to outlast them. And then the second one, I personally thought that was a PI, but who am I to say? Sticking to the refs call. At the end of the day, you still have to play four quarters of football.

Hurdle?

DTR: I know a lot of those guys over there on the USC side, with one of them being the defensive end/outside linebacker – number 31 i think it was. He had been on the opposite side on that play. He had been giving me a give-read to the running back the whole game. And finally, they switched it up and put the other end over there. He bit down on the back. It’s just one of those things where it was just in the moment, juices flowing, and that’s the move I decided to go with in that situation.

Feeling when you got past him into the end zone?

DTR: I was really actually surprised that I got into the end zone, because I thought there would be somebody there to hit me after I landed the hurdle. Just excited. Just seeing the fans roar, turning around and seeing all my teammates happy for me. Like I said, we have a brotherhood here. We genuinely, genuinely like to see each other succeed. That’s the one thing I heard going all the way down the sidelines, ‘You finally got it. You finally stuck the hurdle.’ I love these boys and couldn’t be more happy we got the win today.

Sigh of relief with Chip?

Kazmeir Allen: Feel good. This is the best record we’ve had since we’ve been here. It just feels good to win with your brothers.

Close with kick returns – what was different this time?

KA: Against Fresno – this isn’t an excuse – against Fresno, I had to make somebody miss and he dove (and got lucky?). It was a good play, but I couldn’t let that happy this time.

Bringing speed to UCLA?

KA: It feels good. When Chip got the job, I knew speed was going to be part of the process coming here, and I wanted to be part of that process.

With Brittain out, Kaz in passing game even though RB:

KA: No I’m mainly a receiver. But I know all the running back plays. With Brittain coming down and not practicing this week, I was ready for anything.

Signing the hat?

DTR: No, it was definitely spur of the moment. Again, surprise that I scored. I thought he was going to hit me hard enough for me to go out of bounds. When you see a kid just handing you a hat and a pen, you just got to...second nature is to just grab it and stuff. I was glad to make that kid’s day, but obviously you can’t have that. I think they scored off that penalty and stuff like that so it’s definitely some things to clean up, but definitely happy I got to make that kid’s day.

The kid saying DTR is is favorite QB:

DTR: The support and the love that I got from the Bruin community, again it’s been a roller coaster ride, but there’s always been some love there. There’s always been some support there. I love everybody that loves me, and including the teammates, the coaches, the fans, everything, so, like I said, I was happy to make that kid’s day.

But he was wearing an SC shirt:

DTR: I know, I told him he’s got to change his colors up. It was just the spur of the moment so…

Dorian 325 passer rating:

KA: Dorian stay’s poised. If things are going bad, he’s never one sided. He’s always looking for the next opportunity, and I think that’s what happened.

Best stretch in career

DTR: Um, besides Washington State, that was pretty up there.

Did you know you were going to get a touchdown … can’t here the rest of Mike’s question:

KA: Definitely. Deep balls yeah.

Martin Andrus, team captain:

DTR: Martin’s worked his tail off, ever since he was injured from a freak accident. We want nothing for the best for Martin, and this whole team just couldn’t wait to see him play. Couldn’t wait to see him back out on the field doing what he loves, and like I said, I couldn’t be more proud of it too.

Crosstown rivalry as a senior:

DTR: It means everything. Like I said, they had out tails the last two times we played and to really hang it up on them this time and get that win out on their field and on their turf means something special.

Ethan Fernea?

KA: Oh man that was dope.

DTR: That was sweet, that was sweet. Nobody expected that either, but Fern’s always working hard, working his tail off even when nobody’s watching.

KA: With a cast.

When do you get the Bell back? Have it at the Cal game?

KA: I think we get it back Monday. When do we get it back? I don’t think it shouldn’t be that can’t hear.

What does it mean to have the Bell at Cal game?

Kaz: Everything. This is a rivalry game, we came here to play these types of games.

