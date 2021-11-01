Expert Evaluates USC WR Drake London's NFL Draft Stock Following Injury

USC wide receiver Drake London suffered a season ending ankle fracture on Saturday night against the Arizona Wildcats, which simultaneously most likely ended his career as a Trojan.

It's believed that London will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft after his tremendous junior campaign, but could this injury affect his chances of a high draft selection? NFL Draft Bible president Zack Patraw shared his opinion on London's current draft stock with All Trojans.

"USC wide receiver, Drake London, was off to a blazing start this year, with 1,084 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. We were beginning to hear his name more throughout the evaluation process.

After recently fracturing his ankle against Arizona, the question is whether or not his draft stock remains the same. The Trojan receiver is an excellent pass catcher with tremendous size. While we've seen smaller receivers succeed in the NFL, the league is always searching for big, versatile pass catchers that can play outside and in the slot.

Looking at some of the bigger receivers in the league, not all possess the speed, and route-running ability like London does. With the injury concern looming, London will likely see his draft stock slightly drop. However, there is a ton of potential in his game, and a team will take a chance on him towards the early part of day-two.

While that's not the first round as he had hoped for pre-injury, he still has a chance to make an impact on a team early in his career, despite the dip in draft stock."

London finished his 2021 season with 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, and seven touchdowns. He was named a Maxwell Award finalist on Monday morning.

[READ: Twitter Reacts To Drake London's Season Ending Injury]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube