USC WR Kyle Ford 'Ready' to Fill Drake London's Shoes

The loss of star wide receiver Drake London creates opportunities for other Trojan playmakers to contribute more on offense.

With USC wide receiver Drake London suffering a season-ending ankle fracture, interim head coach Donte Williams will have to look for other players to step up their production.

London posted monstrous numbers in eight games played, tallying 88 receptions, seven touchdowns and a whopping 56 more catches than fellow wideout Tahj Washington.

The Trojans have plenty of depth at wide receiver, but finding a replacement for the irreplaceable Drake London wont be easy. Candidates to fill his shoes includes Tahj Washington, Gary Bryant Jr., Kyle Ford and even some younger talents.

Ford is no stranger to injury, he was expected to compete for playing time in 2020 as a redshirt freshman, but suffered torn knee ligaments and missed last season. Now listed as the starting X receiver on USC's [week 10] depth chart, Ford is ready to take on a bigger role.

"I'm just hoping to fill everything that Drake [London] has been doing, and just continue that on," Ford said after Monday practice. "Honestly I feel like I could make an impact and take [over] that role pretty well so, I'm confident, I'm ready."

Ford, the redshirt sophomore has similar measurements to London sitting at 6'2", 225-pounds. This season he has accumulated seven receptions, 104 yards and one touchdown. He will look to increase those numbers against Arizona State.

"Not that we weren't serious before, but I feel like it's a lot more locked in now for sure," Ford said of the current mentality among USC's receiver room. "I don't think that is taking any fun away from the game. That is a big part of the receiver role, we have fun, [and] we do our job well."

The [4-4] Trojans take on the [5-3] Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, AZ at 7:30 p.m local time. This will be USC's first game of the 2021 season without star wideout Drake London.

