Virginia Tech Football: Fontel Mines Named As Top Recruiter in ACC

Mines was the main recruiter in Virginia Tech's groundbreaking 2025 recruiting class.

Nov. 25, 2006, Blacksburg, Va, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver (84) Fontel Mines is tackled by linebacker (31) Brenden Hill and defensive end (49) Chris Ellis in the Hokies 17-0 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Bob Donnan
Fontel Mines was crucial to Virginia Tech’s success in their recruitment of the class of 2025. Mines serves as Virginia Tech’s assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, and offensive recruiting coordinator.

Even though he serves as the offensive recruiting coordinator, he was one of the main reasons that Virginia Tech flipped four-star defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch from Cincinnati. According to 247Sports, Mines served as the primary recruiter for all eight players that he helped recruit: four-star wide receiver Shamarius Peterkin, four-star athlete Micah Matthews, four-star defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch, three-star wide receiver Jayden Anderson, three-star cornerback Knahlij Harrell, three-star athlete Luke Stuewe, three-star linebacker Brennan Johnson, and three-star edge rusher Zeke Chinwike.

After signing day officially ended, the 247Sports Composite ranked Mines as the best football recruiter in the ACC. Fontel was ranked just ahead of Miami and Clemson’s offensive line coaches.

Mines has long been praised by Brent Pry for his recruiting ability and now he has the rankings to back it up. The 247Sports Composite still ranked Mines as the 44th best recruiter in the country, as powerhouse Big Ten and SEC schools seem to find themselves at the top of those rankings.

Mines did not play college ball at Virginia Tech, in fact, he played for Virginia Tech’s rival, Virginia. He had a brief NFL stint before he delved into coaching. Before coaching at Virginia Tech, he had assistant offensive jobs at Richmond, Delaware, James Madison, East Carolina, and Old Dominion.

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

4. WR Jayden Anderson

5. QB Kelden Ryan

6. ATH Luke Stuewe

7. WR Shamarius Peterkin

8. LB Noah Chambers

9. CB Jordan Crim

10. QB AJ Brand

11. OL Carter Stallard

12. DL Zeke Chinwike

13. DB Knahlij Harrell

14. ATH Micah Matthews

15. DL Christian Evans

16. LB Brennan Johnson

17. EDGE Sherrod Henderson

18. RB Jeff Overton

19. DB Jahmari DeLoatch

