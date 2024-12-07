Virginia Tech Football: Fontel Mines Named As Top Recruiter in ACC
Fontel Mines was crucial to Virginia Tech’s success in their recruitment of the class of 2025. Mines serves as Virginia Tech’s assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, and offensive recruiting coordinator.
Even though he serves as the offensive recruiting coordinator, he was one of the main reasons that Virginia Tech flipped four-star defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch from Cincinnati. According to 247Sports, Mines served as the primary recruiter for all eight players that he helped recruit: four-star wide receiver Shamarius Peterkin, four-star athlete Micah Matthews, four-star defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch, three-star wide receiver Jayden Anderson, three-star cornerback Knahlij Harrell, three-star athlete Luke Stuewe, three-star linebacker Brennan Johnson, and three-star edge rusher Zeke Chinwike.
After signing day officially ended, the 247Sports Composite ranked Mines as the best football recruiter in the ACC. Fontel was ranked just ahead of Miami and Clemson’s offensive line coaches.
Mines has long been praised by Brent Pry for his recruiting ability and now he has the rankings to back it up. The 247Sports Composite still ranked Mines as the 44th best recruiter in the country, as powerhouse Big Ten and SEC schools seem to find themselves at the top of those rankings.
Mines did not play college ball at Virginia Tech, in fact, he played for Virginia Tech’s rival, Virginia. He had a brief NFL stint before he delved into coaching. Before coaching at Virginia Tech, he had assistant offensive jobs at Richmond, Delaware, James Madison, East Carolina, and Old Dominion.
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
