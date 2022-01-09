Skip to main content
Reports Say Purdue's JaMarcus Shepard Will Become Husky Receivers Coach

The assistant served a season with WSU and Mike Leach before heading to the Big Ten.
JaMarcus Shephard, briefly a Washington State assistant for Mike Leach, will leave Purdue and join the new University of Washington staff as the receivers coach, according to several reports.

No announcement has been made by the UW or the Boilermakers assistant. 

Shephard, 38, reportedly will replace Junior Adams, who was a Kalen DeBoer assistant coach for all of two weeks before he was hired away by Oregon to become co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

Interestingly, both Shephard and Adams made coaching stops at Western Kentucky on their resumes as they've moved through the college football ranks.

The native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, will come to Washington after five seasons at Purdue, which includes being part of the most recent team that finished 9-4 and beat Tennessee 48-45 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. 

An often animated coach, Shephard has built a solid reputation, ranking third among the nation's college receivers coaches by an outfit called Big Game Boomer.

Shephard came to WSU in 2016 and coached the receivers for Leach's pass-heavy Air Raid offense. Those Cougars finished 8-5, losing to Minnesota 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl, after falling to the CFP-bound Huskies 45-17 in Pullman.

He stayed just one season in the Palouse before moving to Purdue and joining Jeff Brohm's new staff. In 2020, under Shephard tutelage, the Boilermakers' David Bell led the Big Ten in receiving with 53 catches.

Shephard will head up a UW receiving corps led by veterans Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk, Rome Odunze, Taj Davis, Jabez Tinae and Giles Jackson, plus freshman signee Denzel Boston, with McMillan and Polk recently publicly declaring they'll be returning to the program.

However, highly regarded recruit Germie Bernard from Nevada asked for and received his release this week after Adams left for Oregon.

Shephard reportedly was in Seattle over the weekend interviewing and, if all accounts are accurate, agreeing to accept the job.

JaMarcus Shephard is reportedly the new UW receivers coach.
