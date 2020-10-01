Cold Shoulder: Wyoming Football Schedule Includes Dec. 12 Visit by Boise State

Wyoming's revised Mountain West football schedule is a mirror of the pre-COVID plan issued by the conference with one exception -- Hawaii will make a visit to Laramie in place of San Diego State.

The Cowboys will open the season at Nevada, on Oct. 24, and close with a visit by Boise State to War Memorial Stadium on Dec. 12. The kickoff time and actual day the games will be played are pending decisions made by CBS Sports and FOX Sports on games that will be televised.

Several games will be moved to Thursdays and Friday. The season-opening games will all be played on Oct. 24, according to the release from the conference.

The cowboys will face five MW teams that appeared in bowl games last season, including the four home games against Hawaii (Oct. 31), Air Force (Nov. 14), Utah State (Nov. 21) and Boise State (Dec. 12) in addition to the season-opening trip to Nevada (Oct. 24).

The Cowboys have been bowl eligible each of the last four years, and will be looking at a possible fourth bowl invitation in five years, which would be a first for Wyoming.

The Cowboys will open the season with the game at Nevada, and also travel to Colorado State for the 112th edition of the border War on Nov. 7; UNLV on Nov. 28, and New Mexico on Dec. 5.