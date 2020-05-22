Welcome to 7220
Wyoming Fills Out 2021 Football Schedule -- Trip to Connecticut Replaces Clemson

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming's non-conference schedule for 2021 is now complete. The Cowboys added a trip to Division I independent Connecticut Sept. 25, it was confirmed on Friday, in addition to previously scheduled games at home against Montana State Sept. 4, and Ball State Sept. 18, and at Northern Illinois Sept. 11.

With Connecticut having severed ties with the American Athletic Conference and returning to independent status for the 2020 season, Wyoming becomes the ninth team on the Huskies 2021 schedule -- the second Mountain West team. Connecticut is scheduled to open its season Aug. 28 at Fresno State.

Clemson arranged for the Cowboys to get $1 million payoff as part of being allowed to break it's commitment to host the Cowboys so it could play Georgia in what is anticipated to become an annual rivalry for the two Power 5 schools.

