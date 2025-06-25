Back In The Day NBA

Boston Celtics Legend On The Showtime Lakers:" F--- Them"

Shandel Richardson

Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson (right) slaps hands with Byron Scott (4) during the 1991-92 season at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics great Robert Parish had one of the angriest scowls in NBA history. He never looked happy on the court. He meant business all the time. When describing Celtics rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, Parish sounded angry as ever.

He held nothing back when explaining how he felt about the Lakers, who were led by Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy in the 1980s.

"We didn't like those [expletives]," Parish said during an appearance on The Coach JB Show. "And they didn't like us. I'm gonna be honest: the only three Lakers that I would not look the other way if I saw them coming. There's Kareem, there's Worthy and there's [Michael] Cooper. The rest of them damn Lakers, [bleep] them. You heard me say it."

The Lakers and Celtics were one of the greatest and most fierce rivalries in sports history. They met three times in the Finals during the `80s, with the Lakers winning twice. The Lakers or Celtics were in the Finals every season in the decade.

Parish did explain why he had respect for Abdul-Jabbar, Cooper and Worthy, but left Johnson off the list.

"I respect Kareem because of what Kareem did off the court for social justice for all," Parish said. "I respect Michael Cooper for what he brings mentality wise. and I respect Worthy because we went into the Hall together. The rest of them Lakers, (bleep) all of them. Trust me on that, all the Lakers feel the same way about the Celtics."

