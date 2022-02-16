Records Broken As Liverpool Beat Inter Milan But Diogo Jota Injury Causes Concern

Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday night in a match that saw multiple new records set.

One such record was broken at the start of the evening via Harvey Elliott's inclusion in the starting XI.

Aged 18 years and 318 days, Elliott became the youngest ever player to start for Liverpool in the European Cup.

Elliott went on the feature for 59 minutes, after which most of the game's meaningful action took place.

There were only two shots on target registered in the entire match and Liverpool scored from both of them, with Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah providing clinical finishes in the 75th and 83rd minutes respectively.

Liverpool had won all six of their Champions League group games this season, including a 2-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro.

So Wednesday's victory over Inter saw them set a new club record of seven straight wins in European competition.

Their seven-match winning streak also saw them tie with Manchester City for the longest Champions League winning run by an English club.

Liverpool will break City's record if they beat Inter in the second leg of their last 16 clash at Anfield on March 8.

Liverpool won their seventh Champions League match in a row to set a new club record IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have a fit Diogo Jota for that match.

The one big negative on a generally bright night for the Reds was Jota exiting the action at half time with an ankle injury.

Klopp told BT Sport: "I am happy with everything apart from that Diogo had to go off with something around the ankle ligament.

"We will see. We don't know exactly. He could play on so maybe that is a good sign. But at half time the ankle was swollen so we had to change."

Klopp made a little history of his own on Wednesday by becoming the first German manager to win 50 Champions League games.

In total, he is the eighth manager to reach the landmark, after Alex Ferguson (102), Carlo Ancelotti (94), Pep Guardiola (91), Arsene Wenger (86), Jose Mourinho (81), Louis van Gaal (57) and Rafael Benitez (53).