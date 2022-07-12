Liverpool Wear New Music-Inspired Away Kit Against Manchester United

Liverpool launched their new 2022/23 away kit on Tuesday.

The club's social media team posted photos and videos of players - including Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino - wearing the new jersey, which is mainly white with a multi-colored marbled pattern.

That dizzying pattern covers the entire front of the shirt and its sleeves, but most of the back is clear white in order to enable printed names and numbers to be displayed clearly.

The design was inspired by the city of Liverpool's dance music scene in the 1990s.

Robert Firmino pictured wearing Liverpool's new 2022/23 away shirt in the club's kit launch video Twitter/@LFC

Liverpool's players will debut the new away kit later on Tuesday during their first pre-season friendly of 2022.

Jurgen Klopp's team take fierce rivals Manchester United in Bangkok, Thailand.

United, in their first game under Erik ten Hag's management, will wear their new red home strip during the game.

Liverpool have had many white away kits in previous years, as well as multiple yellow and green jerseys.

The latest away shirt can be purchased from the official club store for $130, while it will cost $150.25 with a player's name and number printed on the back.