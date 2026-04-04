Transfer News, Rumors: Salah Offered Inter Miami Move; Man Utd Handed $115 Million Blow

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Anthony Gordon could leave Newcastle. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal are ready to make a bid for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as part of a plan to increase their English core. (Source: FootballTransfers)

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East could impact a potential move to Saudi Arabia for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who is a concrete target for Major League Soccer giants Inter Miami. (Source: Football Insider)

Despite the public tensions between the two parties, Chelsea are still eager to hand midfielder Enzo Fernández a new contract in the face of interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is open to a summer transfer. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in the England international. (Source: The Sun)

Liverpool are keen to sign Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella and are willing to offer winger Federico Chiesa as part of a swap deal. Center back Giovanni Leoni could also move to Inter on loan as part of the deal. (Source: Interlive)

While not unhappy at Liverpool, Leoni has made it clear he would not be against a return to Serie A. (Source: Fcinter1908)

Amid concerns that Alexis Mac Allister could leave this summer, Liverpool have settled on Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur as their preferred replacement. (Source: Fichajes)

Both Arsenal and Man Utd are ready to rival Atlético Madrid’s pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Éderson. (Source: TuttoAtalanta)

Man Utd officials met with the representatives of Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite in February to confirm their interest in the defender remains. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

If Manchester City decide to sell defender Nathan Aké, both Chelsea and Newcastle are ready to make offers. (Source: SportsBoom)

RB Leipzig’s price tag of $115 million (£87 million) for winger Yan Diomande is simply too high for Man Utd. Tottenham remain interested but Liverpool are the leading contenders to sign the young forward. (Source: FlashScore)

Man City are open to re-signing Ferran Torres from Barcelona if Omar Marmoush moves in the opposite direction. (Source: El Nacional)

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton and Tottenham are all interested in signing West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Real Madrid have a buyback clause for Nico Paz. | Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

Real Madrid would rather wait until 2027 to re-sign midfielder Nico Paz from Como, wary of disrupting his excellent development with the Serie A side. (Source: El Mundo)

Paris Saint-Germain have offered $63.4 million (€55 million) in a payment plan to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but the Blaugrana would only accept $80.7 million (€70 million) in one lump sum. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have made a bid of $51.9 million (€45 million) to sign Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni. While open to selling, Inter will only listen to offers over $69.2 million (€60 million). (Source: Sport Mediaset)

Real Sociedad’s 19-year-old center back Jon Martín is on the radar of Real Madrid. (Source: El Mundo)

Right back Marco Palestra, the 21-year-old impressing on loan with Cagliari from Atalanta, is being watched by Barcelona. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS