Skip to main content

Former Man United Captain Tells Club To "Go And Get" Diego Simeone As Next Manager

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes Diego Simeone could be the perfect candidate to be the next manager at Old Trafford.

Simeone has been in charge at Atletico Madrid for over a decade, having taken the role in December 2011.

During that time he has won eight trophies, including two La Liga crowns and two Europa Leagues. He has also reached two Champions League finals.

Keane thinks Simeone may have achieved all he can at Wanda Metropolitano but reckons he could be just the "the right kind of character" to fix United's problems.

After being Spanish champions last season, Atletico are 15 points off the top right now and Keane said: "He's having a difficult spell with Atletico. His race has maybe run with them.

"Simeone, go and get him, he's a big character. He's done great things. He's a great character, a big personality. He doesn't mess around with players. Maybe someone like him coming into the club, could work.

"It can soon change. I don't think it's all doom and gloom, there's still good things going on at United, but they've got to get the manager.

"If the manager is not right, then the rest will just fall apart."

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone pictured during his side's game against Manchester United on February 23, 2022

Diego Simeone pictured during Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on February 23

Keane, who won seven Premier League titles with United between 1993 and 2003, was speaking to his former Old Trafford teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap Live.

Both men still retain a strong interest in events at Old Trafford and Keane urged his old club to be ruthless in their pursuit of a new manager.

Simeone is under contract until June 2024 but Keane added: "You go and get the manager you want.

"People say 'oh, somebody's tied up with a club'. But if you really want a manager – and that's what it's like when you really want a player - you go and get him.

"Never mind making excuses saying he's not available for two years. You pay fortunes for players, so why not a manager?

"I don't care who's under contract. If you think he's the right manager for Manchester United well you go and get him."

United have been without a permanent manager since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the Red Devils have only lost once in regular time.

But Rangnick has won less than half of his 17 games in charge, winning eight and drawing eight.

Rangnick and Simeone will go head to head at Old Trafford on March 15, when United and Atletico contest the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash. The first leg finished 1-1 in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone pictured during his side's game against Manchester United on February 23, 2022
News

Former Man United Captain Tells Club To "Go And Get" Diego Simeone As Next Manager

By Robert Summerscales
32 seconds ago
Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio pictured at a Louis Vuitton event in Paris in January 2022
Transfer Talk

LA Galaxy Linked With Sergio Ramos As Real Madrid Icon Struggles For Game Time At PSG

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
FIFA president Gianni Infantino pictured holding the World Cup trophy while talking to Vladimir Putin at Russia 2018
News

FIFA And UEFA Ban Russia And All Russian Clubs From World Soccer

By Robert Summerscales
2 hours ago
Gianluigi Buffon celebrates Parma's win over SPAL in Serie B in February 2022
News

New Gianluigi Buffon Contract To Keep Italy Legend Playing For Parma Beyond 46th Birthday

By Robert Summerscales
3 hours ago
FIFA's logo and the Russian flag are seen displayed on a phone screen
News

FIFA Ruling On Russian Flag Changes Nothing As World Cup Rivals Still Refuse To Play

By Robert Summerscales
4 hours ago
Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch pictured posing with two trophies in 2021, after winning both the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup for the second season in a row
Features

Who Is New Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch? American Set To Replace Sacked Marcelo Bielsa

By Robert Summerscales
5 hours ago
Liverpool's players celebrate with the EFL Cup trophy after beating Chelsea in the 2022 final
News

Thiago Alcantara Celebrates Liverpool's EFL Cup Win But Will He Get A Medal?

By Robert Summerscales
23 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher kisses the EFL Cup trophy after starring for Liverpool in their victory over Chelsea
News

Liverpool Player Ratings Vs Chelsea As 9/10 Caoimhin Kelleher Wins EFL Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 27, 2022
Edouard Mendy pictured during the 2022 EFL Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool
News

Chelsea Player Ratings Vs Liverpool As 8/10 Edouard Mendy Is Star Man Despite Penalty Snub

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 27, 2022