Pep Guardiola Must Win Champions League To "Complete" Manchester City Mission

Pep Guardiola has claimed that he needs to win the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City or "my period here will not be complete".

Guardiola is a three-time European Cup champion, having won the tournament as a player with Barcelona in 1992 and then as the same club's manager in 2009 and 2011.

But he was unable to lead Bayern Munich to European glory in three seasons and has since had six unsuccessful bids at winning the UCL with City.

But City, who lost to Chelsea in the 2021 final, are currently rated as favorites to go all the way this season.

Guardiola's side will play RB Leipzig in the round of 16 in February.

Speaking this week, Guardiola told reporters: "It's not the only one but I admit it's the trophy we want and my period here will not be complete if we don't win it."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pictured at a press conference this week IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

He added: "I will do everything in the time we have together [to try to win it] but I'd say the same before.

"It's the trophy we don't have and we'll try to do it. I have the feeling they'll get it sooner or later."

Guardiola recently signed a contract extension with City tying him to the club until June 2025.

Since joining City as manager in 2016, he has won four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and one FA Cup.