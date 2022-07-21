Skip to main content
Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2022
Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2022

SI Fantasy’s 2022 Staff Predictions

Get all the sleepers, busts, top rookies, late-round quarterbacks and comeback fantasy players from the SI Fantasy staff in one location.

It’s time for research.

Fantasy football drafts are approaching and we’ve got you covered here at SI Fantasy with everything you need to know for the upcoming season.

Nine of our experts recently released their season forecasts, providing predictions for their sleepers, busts, top rookies, late-round quarterbacks and comeback players. We’ve consolidated all nine of these pieces here into one easy-to-digest format.

See which players you should target and avoid come draft day!

Staff Predictions: Michael Fabiano | Jennifer Piacenti | Shawn Childs | Frankie Taddeo | Kyle Wood | Craig Ellenport | Matt Ehalt | Matt De Lima | Bill Enright

Jun 7, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. (17) works out at AdventHealth Training Center.

Top Sleeper

Michael Fabiano: Trey Lance, QB, 49ers
Jennifer PiacentiKirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
Shawn ChildsAmari Rodgers, WR, Packers
Frankie TaddeoAllen Lazard, WR, Packers
Kyle WoodRussell Gage, WR, Buccaneers
Craig EllenportBrandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
Matt EhaltAlbert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos
Matt De LimaRussell Gage, WR, Buccaneers
Bill Enright: Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers

Russell Gage is feeling the love from our crew with three of our nine experts pegging him as the top sleeper. Playing with Tom Brady and Chris Godwin’s potential absence certainly make the former Falcon an enticing option. It’s interesting that a pair of Packers made the list as Green Bay searches for its WR1 this upcoming season.

May 31, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers player Christian Watson during organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis.

Top Rookie

Michael Fabiano: Breece Hall, RB, Jets
Jennifer Piacenti: Treylon Burks, WR, Titans
Shawn Childs: Treylon Burks, WR, Titans
Frankie Taddeo: Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs
Kyle Wood: Chris Olave, WR, Saints
Craig Ellenport: Christian Watson, WR, Packers
Matt Ehalt: Chris Olave, WR, Saints
Matt De Lima: Christian Watson, WR, Packers
Bill Enright: Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

Three players received two votes each in Treylon Burks, Chris Olave and Christian Watson. Each has the chance to be WR1 in their respective offenses. It’s worth noting that the first skill player drafted, Drake London, did not land on anyone’s list, nor did any of the rookie quarterbacks. Only one running back, Breece Hall, made the cut.

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex.

Biggest Bust

Michael Fabiano: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
Jennifer Piacenti: Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR, Falcons
Shawn Childs: James Conner, RB, Cardinals
Frankie Taddeo: Darren Waller, TE, Raiders
Kyle Wood: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos
Craig Ellenport: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
Matt Ehalt: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
Matt De Lima: Drake London, WR, Falcons
Bill Enright: Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

Our staff is clearly fading the Falcons this year as three—yes, three!—Falcons made this list in London, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson. This list is otherwise dotted with big fantasy names, including Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown, who will be playing with new quarterbacks with questionable passing attributes, and the seemingly always-injured Michael Thomas. James Conner regressing after last season’s success is logical.

Jun 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey makes a catch during Carolina Panthers minicamp at Bank of America Stadium Practice Facility.

Comeback Player

Michael Fabiano: Allen Robinson, WR, Rams
Jennifer Piacenti: Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys
Shawn Childs: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
Frankie Taddeo: Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars
Kyle Wood: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
Craig Ellenport: Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
Matt Ehalt: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
Matt De Lima: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
Bill Enright: Robert Woods, WR, Titans

The comeback player is essentially someone who dealt with an injury-riddled season will return to form. This list is filled with talented players and Christian McCaffrey earned two votes. McCaffrey has now suffered through two shortened seasons due to injury but the potential is there if he can stay healthy. Allen Robinson could be in for a big year in the Rams’ offense, while Lamar Jackson should rebound.

Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) watches during minicamp at the Colts practice facility.

Late-Round Quarterback

Michael Fabiano: Derek Carr, Raiders
Jennifer Piacenti: Matt Ryan, Colts
Shawn Childs: Jameis Winston, Saints
Frankie Taddeo: Matt Ryan, Colts
Kyle Wood: Derek Carr, Raiders
Craig Ellenport: Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Matt Ehalt: Trey Lance, 49ers
Matt De Lima: Matt Ryan, Colts
Bill Enright: Derek Carr, Raiders

Matt Ryan and Derek Carr each received three votes and it’s easy to see why. Carr, playing in a loaded AFC West and now throwing to Davante Adams, could certainly see an uptick in production. Ryan will look to reignite his career now that he’s in Indianapolis. It shows you how deep the quarterback position is in fantasy that Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back league MVP, is listed in this section.

