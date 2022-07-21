SI Fantasy’s 2022 Staff Predictions

It’s time for research.

Fantasy football drafts are approaching and we’ve got you covered here at SI Fantasy with everything you need to know for the upcoming season.

Nine of our experts recently released their season forecasts, providing predictions for their sleepers, busts, top rookies, late-round quarterbacks and comeback players. We’ve consolidated all nine of these pieces here into one easy-to-digest format.

See which players you should target and avoid come draft day!

Staff Predictions: Michael Fabiano | Jennifer Piacenti | Shawn Childs | Frankie Taddeo | Kyle Wood | Craig Ellenport | Matt Ehalt | Matt De Lima | Bill Enright

Top Sleeper

Michael Fabiano: Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

Jennifer Piacenti: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Shawn Childs: Amari Rodgers, WR, Packers

Frankie Taddeo: Allen Lazard, WR, Packers

Kyle Wood: Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers

Craig Ellenport: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Matt Ehalt: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos

Matt De Lima: Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers

Bill Enright: Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers

Russell Gage is feeling the love from our crew with three of our nine experts pegging him as the top sleeper. Playing with Tom Brady and Chris Godwin’s potential absence certainly make the former Falcon an enticing option. It’s interesting that a pair of Packers made the list as Green Bay searches for its WR1 this upcoming season.

Top Rookie

Michael Fabiano: Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Jennifer Piacenti: Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

Shawn Childs: Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

Frankie Taddeo: Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

Kyle Wood: Chris Olave, WR, Saints

Craig Ellenport: Christian Watson, WR, Packers

Matt Ehalt: Chris Olave, WR, Saints

Matt De Lima: Christian Watson, WR, Packers

Bill Enright: Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

Three players received two votes each in Treylon Burks, Chris Olave and Christian Watson. Each has the chance to be WR1 in their respective offenses. It’s worth noting that the first skill player drafted, Drake London, did not land on anyone’s list, nor did any of the rookie quarterbacks. Only one running back, Breece Hall, made the cut.

Biggest Bust

Michael Fabiano: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

Jennifer Piacenti: Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR, Falcons

Shawn Childs: James Conner, RB, Cardinals

Frankie Taddeo: Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

Kyle Wood: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

Craig Ellenport: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

Matt Ehalt: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

Matt De Lima: Drake London, WR, Falcons

Bill Enright: Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

Our staff is clearly fading the Falcons this year as three—yes, three!—Falcons made this list in London, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson. This list is otherwise dotted with big fantasy names, including Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown, who will be playing with new quarterbacks with questionable passing attributes, and the seemingly always-injured Michael Thomas. James Conner regressing after last season’s success is logical.

Comeback Player

Michael Fabiano: Allen Robinson, WR, Rams

Jennifer Piacenti: Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

Shawn Childs: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

Frankie Taddeo: Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

Kyle Wood: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Craig Ellenport: Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

Matt Ehalt: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

Matt De Lima: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

Bill Enright: Robert Woods, WR, Titans

The comeback player is essentially someone who dealt with an injury-riddled season will return to form. This list is filled with talented players and Christian McCaffrey earned two votes. McCaffrey has now suffered through two shortened seasons due to injury but the potential is there if he can stay healthy. Allen Robinson could be in for a big year in the Rams’ offense, while Lamar Jackson should rebound.

Late-Round Quarterback

Michael Fabiano: Derek Carr, Raiders

Jennifer Piacenti: Matt Ryan, Colts

Shawn Childs: Jameis Winston, Saints

Frankie Taddeo: Matt Ryan, Colts

Kyle Wood: Derek Carr, Raiders

Craig Ellenport: Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Matt Ehalt: Trey Lance, 49ers

Matt De Lima: Matt Ryan, Colts

Bill Enright: Derek Carr, Raiders

Matt Ryan and Derek Carr each received three votes and it’s easy to see why. Carr, playing in a loaded AFC West and now throwing to Davante Adams, could certainly see an uptick in production. Ryan will look to reignite his career now that he’s in Indianapolis. It shows you how deep the quarterback position is in fantasy that Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back league MVP, is listed in this section.

