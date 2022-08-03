Let's take a closer look at some of the latest fantasy-relevant information coming out of NFL training camps.



RB Travis Etienne, JAC



The only thing holding Etienne from a difference-maker breakout season is the Jaguars’ coaching staff if they restrict his touches. He has been a star in Jacksonville’s training camp, creating a rise in his fantasy value. The Jaguars won't play Etienne in their first exhibition game, so his draft momentum will pause for at least another week.



Fantasy Take: When looking at the early RB2 inventory this draft season, Etienne is the player with an explosive ceiling while not being a lock. The weak-kneed will buy into Leonard Fournette’s and James Conner's 2021 stats, inviting buyer remorse as this season unfolds. I fully expect Etienne to be a top 10 running back this year, and one only has to look at James Robinson’s success in 2020 (seventh in running back scoring in PPR formats). The theme here is to fight for him in drafts.

RB Alvin Kamara, NO

When researching the Saints for 2022, I ranked him as though he would play an entire season of games despite rumors of a possible six-game suspension. I didn’t think it was fair to downgrade his outlook until the NFL dropped the ball on his punishment. His hearing was pushed back 60 days, meaning Kamara won’t face any news about his suspension until October.

Fantasy Take: I’m intrigued by the structure of the Saints’ new receiving corps this year, inviting a rebound season by Kamara. I avoided him in the early draft season while waiting for his suspension update. Despite the change in his trial, Kamara isn’t a safe bet in 2022. He should help teams out of the gate while possibly being a losing investment when the most critical fantasy weeks are on the line later in the year. New Orleans doesn’t have an attractive handcuff, making it more challenging to negotiate the addition of Kamara. For someone willing to gamble, his suspension may get pushed back until 2023 if there are more delays in his hearing.

WR Drake London, ATL

As the training camp for the Falcons hits the first week in August, London continues to turn heads. His size (6’4” and 215 pounds) and hands create wins in tight one-on-one coverage, setting the stage for many looks in the red zone. Atlanta has no choice but to get him the ball early and often while competing with Kyle Pitts for the top targets on the team. Based on his opportunity, he may have the best path to succeed in this year’s rookie class of receivers.

Fantasy Take: The quarterback play for the Falcons is a work in progress, but London should have no problem filling his fantasy bucket based on his 2022 price point (WR4). As a result, I raised his projections early this week.

WR Elijah Moore, NYJ

When this starts in September, Moore will undoubtedly be the Jets’ top wideout with explosive upside if Zack Wilson plays up to his expected potential in his second season in the NFL. Moore has the speed and quickness to shine all over the field.

Fantasy Take: If Moore repeats his 2021 midseason success this year, he should have no problem outperforming my sleeper prediction. His draft value is a mid-tier WR3 in early August while offering WR2 upside based on my last projections.

WR Michael Thomas, NO

Once Thomas stepped onto the field in training camp, his fantasy value began to rise. His movements showed no lingering effort from his ankle issues over the previous two seasons. New Orleans will slowly up his reps in practice, but they won’t push him into game action until Week 1.

Fantasy Take: Thomas looks to be the biggest wild card in drafts in 2022. He has the potential to deliver first-round value if New Orleans regains its passing ways. With each bit of information and video footage, fantasy drafters will get a better feel for his health. Thomas is a home run swing with the resume to support any fight in drafts if his recovery news remains positive.

WR Allen Robinson, LAR

Robinson's signing looks like a big win for the Rams based on the early training camp news. He has multiple outstanding seasons on his NFL resume, and Robinson now resides in the best offensive situation of his career. The injury to Van Jefferson (knee) opens up more targets, and Los Angeles doesn’t have another viable wideout to take over at WR3 unless they decide to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from his torn ACL.

Fantasy Take: Robinson projects to be a WR2 in PPR formats this season. His scoring needs to improve to reach a higher ceiling in fantasy leagues. I respect his overall game, but I can’t make a case for him to be more productive than multiple wide receivers drafted ahead of him.

Player injury news

Falcons WR Bryan Edwards left practice on Monday with a shoulder issue that looks minor.

Ravens RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards remain on the PUP list. Of the two, Dobbins looks the most positioned to be ready for Week 1.

In late July, QB Joe Burrow had surgery to correct an appendix issue. He should have no problem being ready for Week 1. WR Tee Higgins remains limited in practice with his recovery from a torn labrum that required surgery in March.

Browns WR Amari Cooper suffered a minor ankle injury on Monday.

The Cowboys lost WR James Washington for multiple weeks with a broken foot. WR Michael Gallup is on the PUP list with a slow recovery from his torn ACL. Dallas doesn’t expect him to be ready for the opening weekend.

Denver lost WR Tim Patrick for the season on Tuesday with a torn ACL. His lost targets should shift to the Broncos' top two wideouts while KJ Hamler also gets a bump in opportunity.

Packers WR Christian Watson had surgery early this summer, putting him behind schedule to compete for a starting job in Week 1. As a result, he landed on the PUP list in late July.

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore left practice on Tuesday with a hip issue. There isn’t a clear update on his timetable to return.

A knee injury that required surgery sidelined Van Jefferson this week. I expect him to miss the start of the regular season while creating a window for Los Angeles to add another wideout.

Raiders TE Darren Waller missed practice this week with no update of an injury. The Raiders likely won’t have him in the starting lineup for their Thursday night game against the Jaguars.

The Vikings had multiple players (RB Dalvin Cook, RB Alexander Mattison and TE Irv Smith) suffer hand injuries in training camp. Smith had surgery this week on his thumb. Minnesota hopes to have him ready for Week 1.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard sits on the PUP list with his recovery from an Achilles injury. His status for the opening weekend remains unclear.

Jets RB Michael Carter picked up an ankle injury in practice on Tuesday. The early reports suggest this issue is minor.

Pittsburgh has three players with questionable tags – RB Najee Harris (foot), WR Chase Claypool (shoulder), and TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring). All players should be ready for Week 1 with minimal missed time for Harris and Claypool.

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin remains limited in practice, but he did avoid the PUP list, giving him a chance to be ready for Week 1.

The Titans expect Robert Woods to return for the season's first weekend. He has been out since last November with a torn ACL.

An early June hamstring issue led to Antonio Gibson sliding in drafts. Washington has been cautious with him since the start of training camp.

More fantasy & NFL coverage: