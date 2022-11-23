Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
The Eagles are the cream of the crop with their 9-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 8-2. The Texans continue to sprint to the bottom, riding a five-game losing streak and sporting a 1-8-1 record.
I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential, as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is Bills-Lions (O/U 54.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 47.5: Chargers-Cardinals and Raiders-Seahawks.
The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Panthers (O/U 35.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 39.5: Bears-Jets and Steelers-Colts. These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.
AFC Last Team In: Bengals (6-4, 2nd in AFC North)
AFC First Team Out: Jets (6-4, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (6-4, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Commanders (6-5, 4th in NFC East)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at DET)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at ARI)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. CIN)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (vs. NO)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. NE)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Davante Adams, WR, LV (at SEA)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. PIT)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at SEA)
- Ken Walker, RB, SEA (vs. LV)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (at MIN)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LAR)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at TEN)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at DAL)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. BUF)
- Travis Etienne, RB, JAC (vs. BAL)
- A.J. Brown , WR, PHI (vs. GB)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. TB)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at PHI)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. NE)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at SF)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at IND)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. ATL)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at NYJ)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. BUF)
- Latavius Murray, RB, DEN (at CAR)
- Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (at TEN)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at CLE)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at TEN)
- Chris Olave, WR, NO (at SF)
- Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (at MIA)
- Christian Kirk, WR, JAC (vs. BAL)
- Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at DET)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. NO)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. LV)
- Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. TB)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. LV)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at ARI)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at JAC)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. PIT)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at CLE)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. ATL)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. NO)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. GB)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at DET)
- Marquise Brown, WR, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Rachaad White, RB, TB (at CLE)
- Leoanrd Fournette, RB, TB (at CLE)
- Christian Watson, WR, GB (at PHI)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at CAR)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (at MIN)
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB (at PHI)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. GB)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. NO)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. NYG)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. BUF)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, BAL (at JAC)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. BUF)
- Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. CHI)
- Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (at ARI)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (at MIN)
- George Pickens, WR, PIT (at IND)
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at NYJ)
- Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. LAR)
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (at IND)
- Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (vs. ATL)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (vs. NYG)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Treylon Burks, WR, TEN (vs. BAL)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (vs. TB)
- Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (at DET)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. NE)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (at DAL)
- Parris Campbell, WR, IND (vs. PIT)
- D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at MIA)
- Allen Robinson, WR, LAR (at KC)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at IND)
- Drake London, WR, ATL (at WAS)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Nico Collins, WR, HOU (at MIA)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at KC)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at TEN)
- Skyy Moore, WR, KC (vs. LAR)
- Cordarelle Patterson, RB, ATL (at WAS)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Brian Robinson, RB, WAS (vs. ATL)
- Cole Kmet, TE, CHI (at NYJ)
- Greg Dortch, WR, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Zay Jones, WR, JAC (vs. BAL)
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (vs. NO)
- David Njoku, TE, CLE (vs. TB)
- Demarcus Robinson, WR, BAL (at JAC)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (vs. LAR)
