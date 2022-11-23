Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
The Eagles are the cream of the crop with their 9-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 8-2. The Texans continue to sprint to the bottom, riding a five-game losing streak and sporting a 1-8-1 record.
I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential, as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is Bills-Lions (O/U 54.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 47.5: Chargers-Cardinals and Raiders-Seahawks.
The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Panthers (O/U 35.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 39.5: Bears-Jets and Steelers-Colts. These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.
NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Bengals (6-4, 2nd in AFC North)
AFC First Team Out: Jets (6-4, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (6-4, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Commanders (6-5, 4th in NFC East)
Week 12 team defense rankings
- Chiefs, KC (vs. LAR)
- 49ers, SF (vs. NO)
- Dolphins, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Cowboys, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Broncos, DEN (at CAR)
- Bills, BUF (at DET)
- Patriots, NE (vat MIN)
- Eagles, PHI (vs. GB)
- Jets, NYJ (vs. CHI)
- Buccaneers, TB (at CLE)
- Colts, IND (vs. PIT)
- Ravens, BAL (at JAC)
- Commanders, WAS (vs. ATL)
- Vikings, MIN (vs. NE)
- Chargers, LAC (at ARI)
- Steelers, PIT (at IND)
- Bengals, CIN (at TEN)
- Falcons, ATL (at WAS)
- Titans, TEN (vs. CIN)
- Bears, CHI (at NYJ)
- Raiders, LV (at SEA)
- Panthers, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Seahawks, SEA (vs. LV)
- Jaguars, JAC (vs. BAL)
- Cardinals, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Packers, GB (at PHI)
- Browns, CLE (vs. TB)
- Lions, DET (vs. BUF)
- Saints, NO (at SF)
- Giants, NYG (at DAL)
- Rams, LAR (at KC)
- Texans, HOU (at MIA)
