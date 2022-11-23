Skip to main content
Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
George Kittle looks to stay hot after two-TD game in Mexico.

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!

The Eagles are the cream of the crop with their 9-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 8-2. The Texans continue to sprint to the bottom, riding a five-game losing streak and sporting a 1-8-1 record.

I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential, as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is Bills-Lions (O/U 54.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 47.5: Chargers-Cardinals and Raiders-Seahawks.
The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Panthers (O/U 35.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 39.5: Bears-Jets and Steelers-Colts. These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.

NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Bengals (6-4, 2nd in AFC North)
AFC First Team Out: Jets (6-4, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (6-4, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Commanders (6-5, 4th in NFC East)

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 12 tight end rankings (PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAR)
  2. Mark Andrews, BAL (at JAC)
  3. George Kittle, SF (vs. NO)
  4. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. BUF)
  5. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at IND)
  6. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. NYG)
  7. Dawson Knox, BUF (at DET)
  8. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at KC)
  9. Cole Kmet, CHI (at NYJ)
  10. David Njoku, CLE (vs. TB)
  11. Greg Dulcich, DEN (at CAR)
  12. Evan Engram, JAC (vs. BAL)
  13. Foster Moreau, LV (at SEA)
  14. Juwan Johnson, NO (at SF)
  15. Hayden Hurst, CIN (at TEN)
  16. Noah Fant, SEA (vs. LV)
  17. Trey McBride, LAC (at ARI)
  18. Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. HOU)
  19. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. CHI)
  20. Robert Tonyan, GB (at PHI)
  21. Taysom Hill, NO (at SF)
  22. Isaiah Likely, BAL (at JAC)
  23. Austin Hooper, TEN (vs. CIN)
  24. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. ATL)
  25. Hunter Henry, NE (at MIN)
  26. Will Dissly, SEA (vs. LV)
  27. Cade Otton, TB (at CLE)
  28. Jody Fortson, KC (vs. LAR)
  29. Jonnu Smith, NE (at MIN)
  30. Kylen Granson, IND (vs. PIT)
  31. Brock Wright, DET (vs. BUF)
  32. Jordan Akins, HOU (at MIA)

