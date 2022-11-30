Skip to main content
Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses

The Browns defense should have a field day in Houston.

I don't know about you, but I'm sick of Thanksgiving leftovers. I still have the holiday spirit, although it helps to have most of my fantasy teams still playing well and destined for the fantasy postseason.

The Eagles are at the top of the charts with a 10-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 9-2. You know what's concerning though? The Vikings only have a plus-5 point differential. The 7-4 Giants also have a minus-4 point differential. Something to keep an eye on down the stretch. And of course, the Texans are chasing that No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a 1-9-1 record.

We're chasing games with high point totals because they can provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 13's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook. The biggest point total is the Chiefs vs. Bengals (O/U 52.5). The next two highest totals are Jaguars vs. Lions (O/U 51.5) and Chargers vs. Raiders (O/U 50.5).

Games with low point totals are predicted to have the worst fantasy potential and the contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Ravens (O/U 38.5). The next two lowest point total games are both at O/U 40.5: Commanders-Giants and Saints-Buccaneers.

NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Jets (7-4, 3rd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out: Patriots (6-5, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Commanders (7-5, 4th in NFC East)
NFC First Team Out: Seahawks (6-5, 2nd in NFC West)

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Week 13 team defense rankings:

  1. Cowboys, DAL (vs. IND)
  2. Ravens, BAL (vs. DEN)
  3. Bills, BUF (at NE)
  4. Buccaneers, TB (vs. NO)
  5. Browns, CLE (at HOU)
  6. Seahawks, SEA (at LAR)
  7. Jets, NYJ (at MIN)
  8. Eagles, PHI (vs. TEN)
  9. Patriots, NE (vs. BUF)
  10. Steelers, PIT (at ATL)
  11. 49ers, SF (vs. MIA)
  12. Packers, GB (at CHI)
  13. Vikings, MIN (vs. NYJ)
  14. Falcons, ATL (vs. PIT)
  15. Commanders, WAS (vs. NYG)
  16. Broncos, DEN (at BAL)
  17. Giants, NYG (at WAS)
  18. Titans, TEN (at PHI)
  19. Chargers, LAC (at LV)
  20. Chiefs, KC (at CIN)
  21. Jaguars, JAC (at DET)
  22. Dolphins, MIA (at SF)
  23. Bengals, CIN (vs. KC)
  24. Lions, DET (vs. JAC)
  25. Bears, CHI (vs. GB)
  26. Raiders, LV (vs. LAC)
  27. Saints, NO (at TB)
  28. Rams, LAR (vs. SEA)
  29. Colts, IND (at DAL)
  30. Texans, HOU (vs. CLE)

