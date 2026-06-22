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2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

Josh Allen tops the best QB options, with the Patriots' Drake Maye checking in at No. 3.
Michael Fabiano|
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ranked second in fantasy points at his position in 2025.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ranked second in fantasy points at his position in 2025. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The quarterback position might be the most disrespected in fantasy football, at least if you’re playing in a traditional, non-Superflex format. That’s in stark contrast to the actual NFL, which values the position highly and often sees teams overpaying with draft capital in hopes of landing a franchise player (see 2021 draft disasters Zach Wilson and Trey Lance).  

Unlike the real NFL, good quarterbacks can be had in the middle to late rounds in fantasy drafts. Heck, just look at some of the best players at the position last season … Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff were all in the top 10. 

Yet none of them were picked in the top 100 based on average draft position (ADP) data.

That being said, here are my 2026 fantasy quarterback rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back!

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Josh Allen

BUF

7

$34

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

13

$23

3

Drake Maye

NE

11

$23

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

10

$16

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

6

$15

6

Caleb Williams

CHI

10

$14

7

Jayden Daniels

WAS

7

$14

8

Justin Herbert

LAC

7

$13

9

Jaxson Dart

NYG

8

$13

10

Dak Prescott

DAL

14

$13

11

Bo Nix

DEN

10

$11

12

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

7

$11

13

Brock Purdy

SF

8

$11

14

Patrick Mahomes

KC

5

$9

15

Matthew Stafford

LAR

11

$8

16

Kyler Murray

MIN

6

$8

17

Jared Goff

DET

6

$6

18

Baker Mayfield

TB

10

$6

19

Tyler Shough

NO

8

$6

20

Jordan Love

GB

11

$6

21

Malik Willis

MIA

6

$4

22

Daniel Jones

IND

13

$4

23

Sam Darnold

SEA

11

$3

24

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

14

$3

25

Bryce Young

CAR

5

$2

26

Cam Ward

TEN

9

$2

27

C.J. Stroud

HOU

8

$2

28

Fernando Mendoza

LV

13

$1

29

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

9

$1

30

Deshaun Watson

CLE

11

$1

31

Geno Smith

NYJ

13

$1

32

Tua Tagovailoa

ATL

11

$1

33

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

11

$1

34

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

11

$1

35

Kirk Cousins

LV

13

$1

36

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

6

$1

37

Mac Jones

SF

8

$1

38

Anthony Richardson

IND

13

$1

39

Joe Flacco

CIN

6

$1

40

Justin Fields

KC

5

$1

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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