2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

The quarterback position might be the most disrespected in fantasy football, at least if you’re playing in a traditional, non-Superflex format. That’s in stark contrast to the actual NFL, which values the position highly and often sees teams overpaying with draft capital in hopes of landing a franchise player (see 2021 draft disasters Zach Wilson and Trey Lance).

Unlike the real NFL, good quarterbacks can be had in the middle to late rounds in fantasy drafts. Heck, just look at some of the best players at the position last season … Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff were all in the top 10.

Yet none of them were picked in the top 100 based on average draft position (ADP) data.

That being said, here are my 2026 fantasy quarterback rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back!

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Auction 1 Josh Allen BUF 7 $34 2 Lamar Jackson BAL 13 $23 3 Drake Maye NE 11 $23 4 Jalen Hurts PHI 10 $16 5 Joe Burrow CIN 6 $15 6 Caleb Williams CHI 10 $14 7 Jayden Daniels WAS 7 $14 8 Justin Herbert LAC 7 $13 9 Jaxson Dart NYG 8 $13 10 Dak Prescott DAL 14 $13 11 Bo Nix DEN 10 $11 12 Trevor Lawrence JAC 7 $11 13 Brock Purdy SF 8 $11 14 Patrick Mahomes KC 5 $9 15 Matthew Stafford LAR 11 $8 16 Kyler Murray MIN 6 $8 17 Jared Goff DET 6 $6 18 Baker Mayfield TB 10 $6 19 Tyler Shough NO 8 $6 20 Jordan Love GB 11 $6 21 Malik Willis MIA 6 $4 22 Daniel Jones IND 13 $4 23 Sam Darnold SEA 11 $3 24 Jacoby Brissett ARI 14 $3 25 Bryce Young CAR 5 $2 26 Cam Ward TEN 9 $2 27 C.J. Stroud HOU 8 $2 28 Fernando Mendoza LV 13 $1 29 Aaron Rodgers PIT 9 $1 30 Deshaun Watson CLE 11 $1 31 Geno Smith NYJ 13 $1 32 Tua Tagovailoa ATL 11 $1 33 Shedeur Sanders CLE 11 $1 34 Michael Penix Jr. ATL 11 $1 35 Kirk Cousins LV 13 $1 36 J.J. McCarthy MIN 6 $1 37 Mac Jones SF 8 $1 38 Anthony Richardson IND 13 $1 39 Joe Flacco CIN 6 $1 40 Justin Fields KC 5 $1

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