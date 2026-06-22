2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings For Seasonal Leagues
The quarterback position might be the most disrespected in fantasy football, at least if you’re playing in a traditional, non-Superflex format. That’s in stark contrast to the actual NFL, which values the position highly and often sees teams overpaying with draft capital in hopes of landing a franchise player (see 2021 draft disasters Zach Wilson and Trey Lance).
Unlike the real NFL, good quarterbacks can be had in the middle to late rounds in fantasy drafts. Heck, just look at some of the best players at the position last season … Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff were all in the top 10.
Yet none of them were picked in the top 100 based on average draft position (ADP) data.
That being said, here are my 2026 fantasy quarterback rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back!
Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.
2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Josh Allen
BUF
7
$34
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
13
$23
3
Drake Maye
NE
11
$23
4
Jalen Hurts
PHI
10
$16
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
6
$15
6
Caleb Williams
CHI
10
$14
7
Jayden Daniels
WAS
7
$14
8
Justin Herbert
LAC
7
$13
9
Jaxson Dart
NYG
8
$13
10
Dak Prescott
DAL
14
$13
11
Bo Nix
DEN
10
$11
12
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
7
$11
13
Brock Purdy
SF
8
$11
14
Patrick Mahomes
KC
5
$9
15
Matthew Stafford
LAR
11
$8
16
Kyler Murray
MIN
6
$8
17
Jared Goff
DET
6
$6
18
Baker Mayfield
TB
10
$6
19
Tyler Shough
NO
8
$6
20
Jordan Love
GB
11
$6
21
Malik Willis
MIA
6
$4
22
Daniel Jones
IND
13
$4
23
Sam Darnold
SEA
11
$3
24
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
14
$3
25
Bryce Young
CAR
5
$2
26
Cam Ward
TEN
9
$2
27
C.J. Stroud
HOU
8
$2
28
Fernando Mendoza
LV
13
$1
29
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
9
$1
30
Deshaun Watson
CLE
11
$1
31
Geno Smith
NYJ
13
$1
32
Tua Tagovailoa
ATL
11
$1
33
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
11
$1
34
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
11
$1
35
Kirk Cousins
LV
13
$1
36
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
6
$1
37
Mac Jones
SF
8
$1
38
Anthony Richardson
IND
13
$1
39
Joe Flacco
CIN
6
$1
40
Justin Fields
KC
5
$1
More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano