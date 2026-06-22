2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings For Seasonal Leagues
Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF
The kicker position doesn’t get a lot of attention in the fantasy football world, but that doesn’t mean it should be ignored. Two kickers in particular, Brandon Aubrey and Ka’imi Fairbairn, finished in the top 50 in fantasy points when compared to running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. Another, Jason Myers, scored almost 200 points in a breakout season.
Since the ultimate goal of fantasy leagues is to score the most points, I wouldn’t be opposed—and would actually advise people—to grab Aubrey or Fairbairn far ahead of the rest (with Myers coming in third). Otherwise, waiting until the last two rounds to draft a kicker is recommended.
With that said, here are my 2026 fantasy football kicker rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.
Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.
2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
14
$5
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
8
$3
3
Jason Myers
SEA
11
$3
4
Cameron Dicker
LAC
7
$3
5
Cam Little
JAC
7
$3
6
Will Reichard
MIN
6
$2
7
Chase McLaughlin
TB
10
$2
8
Jake Bates
DET
6
$2
9
Eddy Pineiro
SF
8
$1
10
Tyler Loop
BAL
13
$1
11
Cairo Santos
CHI
10
$1
12
Andres Borregales
NE
11
$1
13
Harrison Mevis
LAR
11
$1
14
Harrison Butker
KC
5
$1
15
Chris Boswell
PIT
9
$1
16
Tyler Bass
BUF
7
$1
17
Charlie Smyth
NO
8
$1
18
Wil Lutz
DEN
10
$1
19
Evan McPherson
CIN
6
$1
20
Blake Grupe
IND
13
$1
21
Trey Smack
GB
11
$1
22
Nick Folk
ATL
11
$1
23
Jake Elliott
PHI
10
$1
24
Joey Slye
TEN
9
$1
25
Jake Moody
WAS
7
$1
26
Ben Sauls
NYG
8
$1
27
Jason Sanders
NYJ
13
$1
28
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
5
$1
29
Chad Ryland
ARI
14
$1
30
Matt Gay
LV
13
$1
31
Zane Gonzalez
MIA
6
$1
32
Andre Szmyt
CLE
11
$1
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano