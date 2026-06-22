2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF

The kicker position doesn’t get a lot of attention in the fantasy football world, but that doesn’t mean it should be ignored. Two kickers in particular, Brandon Aubrey and Ka’imi Fairbairn, finished in the top 50 in fantasy points when compared to running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. Another, Jason Myers, scored almost 200 points in a breakout season.

Since the ultimate goal of fantasy leagues is to score the most points, I wouldn’t be opposed—and would actually advise people—to grab Aubrey or Fairbairn far ahead of the rest (with Myers coming in third). Otherwise, waiting until the last two rounds to draft a kicker is recommended.

With that said, here are my 2026 fantasy football kicker rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Auction 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL 14 $5 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU 8 $3 3 Jason Myers SEA 11 $3 4 Cameron Dicker LAC 7 $3 5 Cam Little JAC 7 $3 6 Will Reichard MIN 6 $2 7 Chase McLaughlin TB 10 $2 8 Jake Bates DET 6 $2 9 Eddy Pineiro SF 8 $1 10 Tyler Loop BAL 13 $1 11 Cairo Santos CHI 10 $1 12 Andres Borregales NE 11 $1 13 Harrison Mevis LAR 11 $1 14 Harrison Butker KC 5 $1 15 Chris Boswell PIT 9 $1 16 Tyler Bass BUF 7 $1 17 Charlie Smyth NO 8 $1 18 Wil Lutz DEN 10 $1 19 Evan McPherson CIN 6 $1 20 Blake Grupe IND 13 $1 21 Trey Smack GB 11 $1 22 Nick Folk ATL 11 $1 23 Jake Elliott PHI 10 $1 24 Joey Slye TEN 9 $1 25 Jake Moody WAS 7 $1 26 Ben Sauls NYG 8 $1 27 Jason Sanders NYJ 13 $1 28 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR 5 $1 29 Chad Ryland ARI 14 $1 30 Matt Gay LV 13 $1 31 Zane Gonzalez MIA 6 $1 32 Andre Szmyt CLE 11 $1

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated