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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

Brandon Aubrey sits comfortably in the top spot in the kicker ranks as the NFL season nears.
Michael Fabiano|
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey could be worth as much as a top-100 overall pick in 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey could be worth as much as a top-100 overall pick in 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF

The kicker position doesn’t get a lot of attention in the fantasy football world, but that doesn’t mean it should be ignored. Two kickers in particular, Brandon Aubrey and Ka’imi Fairbairn, finished in the top 50 in fantasy points when compared to running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. Another, Jason Myers, scored almost 200 points in a breakout season.

Since the ultimate goal of fantasy leagues is to score the most points, I wouldn’t be opposed—and would actually advise people—to grab Aubrey or Fairbairn far ahead of the rest (with Myers coming in third). Otherwise, waiting until the last two rounds to draft a kicker is recommended. 

With that said, here are my 2026 fantasy football kicker rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

14

$5

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

8

$3

3

Jason Myers

SEA

11

$3

4

Cameron Dicker

LAC

7

$3

5

Cam Little

JAC

7

$3

6

Will Reichard

MIN

6

$2

7

Chase McLaughlin

TB

10

$2

8

Jake Bates

DET

6

$2

9

Eddy Pineiro

SF

8

$1

10

Tyler Loop

BAL

13

$1

11

Cairo Santos

CHI

10

$1

12

Andres Borregales

NE

11

$1

13

Harrison Mevis

LAR

11

$1

14

Harrison Butker

KC

5

$1

15

Chris Boswell

PIT

9

$1

16

Tyler Bass

BUF

7

$1

17

Charlie Smyth

NO

8

$1

18

Wil Lutz

DEN

10

$1

19

Evan McPherson

CIN

6

$1

20

Blake Grupe

IND

13

$1

21

Trey Smack

GB

11

$1

22

Nick Folk

ATL

11

$1

23

Jake Elliott

PHI

10

$1

24

Joey Slye

TEN

9

$1

25

Jake Moody

WAS

7

$1

26

Ben Sauls

NYG

8

$1

27

Jason Sanders

NYJ

13

$1

28

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

5

$1

29

Chad Ryland

ARI

14

$1

30

Matt Gay

LV

13

$1

31

Zane Gonzalez

MIA

6

$1

32

Andre Szmyt

CLE

11

$1

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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