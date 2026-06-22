2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings For Seasonal Leagues
The collapse of the tight end position in fantasy football leagues continued last season. Just one (Trey McBride) finished in the top 10 in PPR leagues, and the second-best player at tight end, Kyle Pitts Sr., finished 36th with around the same number of points as Stefon Diggs. The good news is that we are seeing an influx of youth, as players such as Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr. emerged into startable fantasy assets a season ago.
The problem, however, is that the list of players you can depend on to be weekly starters at the position has shrunk like George Costanza after a swim in the pool. In fact, it can be argued that beyond McBride and Brock Bowers, everyone else comes with at least some uncertainty, even players we love like Loveland, Warren and Fannin Jr. Can they duplicate last year’s success?
With that said, here are my 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.
Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Trey McBride
ARI
14
$48
2
Brock Bowers
LV
13
$42
3
Colston Loveland
CHI
10
$21
4
Tyler Warren
IND
13
$19
5
Tucker Kraft
GB
11
$16
6
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
11
$15
7
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
11
$15
8
Sam LaPorta
DET
6
$14
9
Travis Kelce
KC
5
$14
10
George Kittle
SF
8
$13
11
Mark Andrews
BAL
13
$12
12
Jake Ferguson
DAL
14
$9
13
Isaiah Likely
NYG
8
$8
14
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
7
$6
15
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
$6
16
Juwan Johnson
NO
8
$5
17
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
7
$5
18
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
7
$3
19
Hunter Henry
NE
11
$3
20
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
13
$3
21
Brenton Strange
JAC
7
$2
22
Dalton Schultz
HOU
8
$2
23
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
6
$2
24
AJ Barner
SEA
11
$1
25
Gunnar Helm
TEN
9
$1
26
Greg Dulcich
MIA
6
$1
27
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
9
$1
28
Jake Tonges
SF
8
$1
29
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
11
$1
30
Eli Stowers
PHI
10
$1
31
Cade Otton
TB
10
$1
32
Evan Engram
DEN
10
$1
33
David Njoku
LAC
7
$1
34
Colby Parkinson
LAR
11
$1
35
Mike Gesicki
CIN
6
$1
36
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
5
$1
37
Mason Taylor
NYJ
13
$1
38
Theo Johnson
NYG
8
$1
39
Darnell Washington
PIT
9
$1
40
Michael Mayer
LV
13
$1
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano