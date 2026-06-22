2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

The collapse of the tight end position in fantasy football leagues continued last season. Just one (Trey McBride) finished in the top 10 in PPR leagues, and the second-best player at tight end, Kyle Pitts Sr., finished 36th with around the same number of points as Stefon Diggs. The good news is that we are seeing an influx of youth, as players such as Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr. emerged into startable fantasy assets a season ago.

The problem, however, is that the list of players you can depend on to be weekly starters at the position has shrunk like George Costanza after a swim in the pool. In fact, it can be argued that beyond McBride and Brock Bowers, everyone else comes with at least some uncertainty, even players we love like Loveland, Warren and Fannin Jr. Can they duplicate last year’s success?

With that said, here are my 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Auction 1 Trey McBride ARI 14 $48 2 Brock Bowers LV 13 $42 3 Colston Loveland CHI 10 $21 4 Tyler Warren IND 13 $19 5 Tucker Kraft GB 11 $16 6 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE 11 $15 7 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL 11 $15 8 Sam LaPorta DET 6 $14 9 Travis Kelce KC 5 $14 10 George Kittle SF 8 $13 11 Mark Andrews BAL 13 $12 12 Jake Ferguson DAL 14 $9 13 Isaiah Likely NYG 8 $8 14 Dalton Kincaid BUF 7 $6 15 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 $6 16 Juwan Johnson NO 8 $5 17 Oronde Gadsden LAC 7 $5 18 Chig Okonkwo WAS 7 $3 19 Hunter Henry NE 11 $3 20 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ 13 $3 21 Brenton Strange JAC 7 $2 22 Dalton Schultz HOU 8 $2 23 T.J. Hockenson MIN 6 $2 24 AJ Barner SEA 11 $1 25 Gunnar Helm TEN 9 $1 26 Greg Dulcich MIA 6 $1 27 Pat Freiermuth PIT 9 $1 28 Jake Tonges SF 8 $1 29 Terrance Ferguson LAR 11 $1 30 Eli Stowers PHI 10 $1 31 Cade Otton TB 10 $1 32 Evan Engram DEN 10 $1 33 David Njoku LAC 7 $1 34 Colby Parkinson LAR 11 $1 35 Mike Gesicki CIN 6 $1 36 Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR 5 $1 37 Mason Taylor NYJ 13 $1 38 Theo Johnson NYG 8 $1 39 Darnell Washington PIT 9 $1 40 Michael Mayer LV 13 $1

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