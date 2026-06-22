Skip to main content
SI

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

A new wave of young tight ends make up the top 10 fantasy tight ends as the season nears.
Michael Fabiano|
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren will be a top-60 overall pick in most 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren will be a top-60 overall pick in most 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The collapse of the tight end position in fantasy football leagues continued last season. Just one (Trey McBride) finished in the top 10 in PPR leagues, and the second-best player at tight end, Kyle Pitts Sr., finished 36th with around the same number of points as Stefon Diggs. The good news is that we are seeing an influx of youth, as players such as Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr. emerged into startable fantasy assets a season ago. 

The problem, however, is that the list of players you can depend on to be weekly starters at the position has shrunk like George Costanza after a swim in the pool. In fact, it can be argued that beyond McBride and Brock Bowers, everyone else comes with at least some uncertainty, even players we love like Loveland, Warren and Fannin Jr. Can they duplicate last year’s success?

With that said, here are my 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Trey McBride

ARI

14

$48

2

Brock Bowers

LV

13

$42

3

Colston Loveland

CHI

10

$21

4

Tyler Warren

IND

13

$19

5

Tucker Kraft

GB

11

$16

6

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

11

$15

7

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

11

$15

8

Sam LaPorta

DET

6

$14

9

Travis Kelce

KC

5

$14

10

George Kittle

SF

8

$13

11

Mark Andrews

BAL

13

$12

12

Jake Ferguson

DAL

14

$9

13

Isaiah Likely

NYG

8

$8

14

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

7

$6

15

Dallas Goedert

PHI

10

$6

16

Juwan Johnson

NO

8

$5

17

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

7

$5

18

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

7

$3

19

Hunter Henry

NE

11

$3

20

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

13

$3

21

Brenton Strange

JAC

7

$2

22

Dalton Schultz

HOU

8

$2

23

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

6

$2

24

AJ Barner

SEA

11

$1

25

Gunnar Helm

TEN

9

$1

26

Greg Dulcich

MIA

6

$1

27

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

9

$1

28

Jake Tonges

SF

8

$1

29

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

11

$1

30

Eli Stowers

PHI

10

$1

31

Cade Otton

TB

10

$1

32

Evan Engram

DEN

10

$1

33

David Njoku

LAC

7

$1

34

Colby Parkinson

LAR

11

$1

35

Mike Gesicki

CIN

6

$1

36

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

5

$1

37

Mason Taylor

NYJ

13

$1

38

Theo Johnson

NYG

8

$1

39

Darnell Washington

PIT

9

$1

40

Michael Mayer

LV

13

$1

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/Fantasy