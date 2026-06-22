2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

Running backs used to be the lifeblood of fantasy football. In fact, I can remember drafts where almost every first-round pick was a back (I like to call them the good old days). But over the past decade, with fewer true featured backs (and more committees) and a greater reliance on the passing game, runners have seen their stock fall. In fact, more and more fantasy fans are putting their focus on wide receivers, especially in leagues that reward points for receptions.

That’s not to suggest the position has lost all of its value because that’s not true. Four of the five highest-scoring players last season were backs, and 12 of the top 20 were also runners. But once you get past the backs we know will have featured (or mostly featured) roles, the position can become a crapshoot. If you drafted Chuba Hubbard last year, you know what I mean.

The good news, if there’s any to be shared, is that the focus on pass catchers has allowed there to be more good backs in the middle rounds. That has allowed for draft strategies like “Hero RB” or “Zero RB,” which suggests waiting to pick backs or drafting just one in the first five rounds.

That said, here are my 2026 fantasy football running back rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye 1 Bijan Robinson ATL 11 2 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 6 3 Christian McCaffrey SF 8 4 Jonathan Taylor IND 13 5 James Cook BUF 7 6 De'Von Achane MIA 6 7 Ashton Jeanty LV 13 8 Jeremiyah Love ARI 14 9 Chase Brown CIN 6 10 Omarion Hampton LAC 7 11 Saquon Barkley PHI 10 12 Derrick Henry BAL 13 13 Kenneth Walker III KC 5 14 Kyren Williams LAR 11 15 Javonte Williams DAL 14 16 Josh Jacobs GB 11 17 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 8 18 Breece Hall NYJ 13 19 Quinshon Judkins CLE 11 20 Cam Skattebo NYG 8 21 Bucky Irving TB 10 22 Jadarian Price SEA 11 23 TreVeyon Henderson NE 11 24 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 7 25 David Montgomery HOU 8 26 Chuba Hubbard CAR 5 27 D'Andre Swift CHI 10 28 Jaylen Warren PIT 9 29 Tony Pollard TEN 9 30 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 11 31 RJ Harvey DEN 10 32 Rachaad White WAS 7 33 Rico Dowdle PIT 9 34 J.K. Dobbins DEN 10 35 Kenenth Gainwell TB 10 36 Kyle Monangai CHI 10 37 Blake Corum LAR 11 38 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 7 39 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN 6 40 Jordan Mason MIN 6 41 Jonathan Brooks CAR 5 42 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG 8 43 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC 7 44 Jonah Coleman DEN 10 45 Keaton Mitchell LAC 7 46 Isiah Pacheco DET 6 47 Zach Charbonnet SEA 11 48 Tyler Allgeier ARI 14 49 Emmett Johnson KC 5 50 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL 11 51 Nicholas Singleton TEN 9 52 Kaytron Allen WAS 7 53 Woody Marks HOU 8 54 Dylan Sampson CLE 11 55 Braelon Allen NYJ 13 56 Tank Bigsby PHI 10 57 Tyjae Spears TEN 9 58 Sean Tucker TB 10 59 Kimani Vidal LAC 7 60 Demond Claiborne MIN 6 61 Ray Davis BUF 7 62 Jordan James SF 8 63 Jaylen Wright MIA 6 64 Mike Washington Jr. LV 13 65 Alvin Kamara NO 8 66 James Conner ARI 14 67 Jaydon Blue DAL 14 68 George Holani SEA 11 69 Chris Brooks GB 11 70 Kaelon Black SF 8 71 Justice Hill BAL 13 72 Emanuel Wilson SEA 11 73 Adam Randall BAL 13 74 Kendre Miller NO 8 75 Ollie Gordon II MIA 6 76 Devin Neal NO 8 77 LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC 7 78 DJ Giddens IND 13 79 MarShawn Lloyd GB 11 80 Phil Mafah DAL 14

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