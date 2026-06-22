Skip to main content
SI

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs top the RB ranks as the season nears.
Michael Fabiano|
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be one of the first five players picked in most 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be one of the first five players picked in most 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Running backs used to be the lifeblood of fantasy football. In fact, I can remember drafts where almost every first-round pick was a back (I like to call them the good old days). But over the past decade, with fewer true featured backs (and more committees) and a greater reliance on the passing game, runners have seen their stock fall. In fact, more and more fantasy fans are putting their focus on wide receivers, especially in leagues that reward points for receptions. 

That’s not to suggest the position has lost all of its value because that’s not true. Four of the five highest-scoring players last season were backs, and 12 of the top 20 were also runners. But once you get past the backs we know will have featured (or mostly featured) roles, the position can become a crapshoot. If you drafted Chuba Hubbard last year, you know what I mean.

The good news, if there’s any to be shared, is that the focus on pass catchers has allowed there to be more good backs in the middle rounds. That has allowed for draft strategies like “Hero RB” or “Zero RB,” which suggests waiting to pick backs or drafting just one in the first five rounds.

That said, here are my 2026 fantasy football running back rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

11

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

6

3

Christian McCaffrey

SF

8

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

13

5

James Cook

BUF

7

6

De'Von Achane

MIA

6

7

Ashton Jeanty

LV

13

8

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

14

9

Chase Brown

CIN

6

10

Omarion Hampton

LAC

7

11

Saquon Barkley

PHI

10

12

Derrick Henry

BAL

13

13

Kenneth Walker III

KC

5

14

Kyren Williams

LAR

11

15

Javonte Williams

DAL

14

16

Josh Jacobs

GB

11

17

Travis Etienne Jr.

NO

8

18

Breece Hall

NYJ

13

19

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

11

20

Cam Skattebo

NYG

8

21

Bucky Irving

TB

10

22

Jadarian Price

SEA

11

23

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

11

24

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

7

25

David Montgomery

HOU

8

26

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

5

27

D'Andre Swift

CHI

10

28

Jaylen Warren

PIT

9

29

Tony Pollard

TEN

9

30

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

11

31

RJ Harvey

DEN

10

32

Rachaad White

WAS

7

33

Rico Dowdle

PIT

9

34

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

10

35

Kenenth Gainwell

TB

10

36

Kyle Monangai

CHI

10

37

Blake Corum

LAR

11

38

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

7

39

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

6

40

Jordan Mason

MIN

6

41

Jonathan Brooks

CAR

5

42

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

8

43

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

7

44

Jonah Coleman

DEN

10

45

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

7

46

Isiah Pacheco

DET

6

47

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

11

48

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

14

49

Emmett Johnson

KC

5

50

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

11

51

Nicholas Singleton

TEN

9

52

Kaytron Allen

WAS

7

53

Woody Marks

HOU

8

54

Dylan Sampson

CLE

11

55

Braelon Allen

NYJ

13

56

Tank Bigsby

PHI

10

57

Tyjae Spears

TEN

9

58

Sean Tucker

TB

10

59

Kimani Vidal

LAC

7

60

Demond Claiborne

MIN

6

61

Ray Davis

BUF

7

62

Jordan James

SF

8

63

Jaylen Wright

MIA

6

64

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

13

65

Alvin Kamara

NO

8

66

James Conner

ARI

14

67

Jaydon Blue

DAL

14

68

George Holani

SEA

11

69

Chris Brooks

GB

11

70

Kaelon Black

SF

8

71

Justice Hill

BAL

13

72

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

11

73

Adam Randall

BAL

13

74

Kendre Miller

NO

8

75

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

6

76

Devin Neal

NO

8

77

LeQuint Allen Jr.

JAC

7

78

DJ Giddens

IND

13

79

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

11

80

Phil Mafah

DAL

14

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/Fantasy