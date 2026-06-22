2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings For Seasonal Leagues
Running backs used to be the lifeblood of fantasy football. In fact, I can remember drafts where almost every first-round pick was a back (I like to call them the good old days). But over the past decade, with fewer true featured backs (and more committees) and a greater reliance on the passing game, runners have seen their stock fall. In fact, more and more fantasy fans are putting their focus on wide receivers, especially in leagues that reward points for receptions.
That’s not to suggest the position has lost all of its value because that’s not true. Four of the five highest-scoring players last season were backs, and 12 of the top 20 were also runners. But once you get past the backs we know will have featured (or mostly featured) roles, the position can become a crapshoot. If you drafted Chuba Hubbard last year, you know what I mean.
The good news, if there’s any to be shared, is that the focus on pass catchers has allowed there to be more good backs in the middle rounds. That has allowed for draft strategies like “Hero RB” or “Zero RB,” which suggests waiting to pick backs or drafting just one in the first five rounds.
That said, here are my 2026 fantasy football running back rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.
Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.
2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
11
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
6
3
Christian McCaffrey
SF
8
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
13
5
James Cook
BUF
7
6
De'Von Achane
MIA
6
7
Ashton Jeanty
LV
13
8
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
14
9
Chase Brown
CIN
6
10
Omarion Hampton
LAC
7
11
Saquon Barkley
PHI
10
12
Derrick Henry
BAL
13
13
Kenneth Walker III
KC
5
14
Kyren Williams
LAR
11
15
Javonte Williams
DAL
14
16
Josh Jacobs
GB
11
17
Travis Etienne Jr.
NO
8
18
Breece Hall
NYJ
13
19
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
11
20
Cam Skattebo
NYG
8
21
Bucky Irving
TB
10
22
Jadarian Price
SEA
11
23
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
11
24
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
7
25
David Montgomery
HOU
8
26
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
5
27
D'Andre Swift
CHI
10
28
Jaylen Warren
PIT
9
29
Tony Pollard
TEN
9
30
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
11
31
RJ Harvey
DEN
10
32
Rachaad White
WAS
7
33
Rico Dowdle
PIT
9
34
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
10
35
Kenenth Gainwell
TB
10
36
Kyle Monangai
CHI
10
37
Blake Corum
LAR
11
38
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
7
39
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
6
40
Jordan Mason
MIN
6
41
Jonathan Brooks
CAR
5
42
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
8
43
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
7
44
Jonah Coleman
DEN
10
45
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
7
46
Isiah Pacheco
DET
6
47
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
11
48
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
14
49
Emmett Johnson
KC
5
50
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
11
51
Nicholas Singleton
TEN
9
52
Kaytron Allen
WAS
7
53
Woody Marks
HOU
8
54
Dylan Sampson
CLE
11
55
Braelon Allen
NYJ
13
56
Tank Bigsby
PHI
10
57
Tyjae Spears
TEN
9
58
Sean Tucker
TB
10
59
Kimani Vidal
LAC
7
60
Demond Claiborne
MIN
6
61
Ray Davis
BUF
7
62
Jordan James
SF
8
63
Jaylen Wright
MIA
6
64
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
13
65
Alvin Kamara
NO
8
66
James Conner
ARI
14
67
Jaydon Blue
DAL
14
68
George Holani
SEA
11
69
Chris Brooks
GB
11
70
Kaelon Black
SF
8
71
Justice Hill
BAL
13
72
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
11
73
Adam Randall
BAL
13
74
Kendre Miller
NO
8
75
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
6
76
Devin Neal
NO
8
77
LeQuint Allen Jr.
JAC
7
78
DJ Giddens
IND
13
79
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
11
80
Phil Mafah
DAL
14
More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano