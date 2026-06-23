2026 Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

Summer has arrived!

You know what that means … the offseason is over, NFL teams already have had OTAs and will continue with minicamps and, ultimately, training camps in July. So fantasy managers far and wide now have most of the data they need to make informed decisions about player values.

With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy ranking lists (linked above), including my top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.

Among the top 200 non-quarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.

In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were running backs, and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were wide receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end.

Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the absence of the position in the top 20, and there are just five signal-callers who made it into my top 60 players overall.

Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy field generals, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds. You’ll also notice that two kickers, Brandon Aubrey and Ka’imi Fairbairn, made the list. Points are points, and, especially in Aubrey's case, the utter disrespect for the position should be ignored and used to a manager’s advantage.

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players ...

2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye 1 Bijan Robinson RB1 ATL 11 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB2 DET 6 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR1 CIN 6 4 Puka Nacua WR2 LAR 11 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 SEA 11 6 Christian McCaffrey RB3 SF 8 7 Jonathan Taylor RB4 IND 13 8 James Cook RB5 BUF 7 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET 6 10 De'Von Achane RB6 MIA 6 11 CeeDee Lamb WR5 DAL 14 12 Ashton Jeanty RB7 LV 13 13 Justin Jefferson WR6 MIN 6 14 Jeremiyah Love RB8 ARI 14 15 Chase Brown RB9 CIN 6 16 Drake London WR7 ATL 11 17 Trey McBride TE1 ARI 14 18 Nico Collins WR8 HOU 8 19 Omarion Hampton RB10 LAC 7 20 Saquon Barkley RB11 PHI 10 21 Brock Bowers TE2 LV 13 22 Derrick Henry RB12 BAL 13 23 Josh Allen QB1 BUF 7 24 Kenneth Walker III RB13 KC 5 25 George Pickens WR9 DAL 14 26 A.J. Brown WR10 NE 11 27 Kyren Williams RB14 LAR 11 28 Chris Olave WR11 NO 8 29 Rashee Rice WR12 KC 5 30 Javonte Williams RB15 DAL 14 31 Tetairoa McMillan WR13 CAR 5 32 Josh Jacobs RB16 GB 11 33 Travis Etienne Jr. RB17 NO 8 34 Breece Hall RB18 NYJ 13 35 Emeka Egbuka WR14 TB 10 36 Devonta Smith WR15 PHI 10 37 Zay Flowers WR16 BAL 13 38 Garrett Wilson WR17 NYJ 13 39 Tee Higgins WR18 CIN 6 40 Lamar Jackson QB2 BAL 13 41 Luther Burden III WR19 CHI 10 42 Drake Maye QB3 NE 11 43 Malik Nabers WR20 NYG 8 44 Quinshon Judkins RB19 CLE 11 45 Cam Skattebo RB20 NYG 8 46 Colston Loveland TE3 CHI 10 47 Jalen Hurts QB4 PHI 10 48 Bucky Irving RB21 TB 10 49 Ladd McConkey WR21 LAC 7 50 Joe Burrow QB5 CIN 6 51 Tyler Warren TE4 IND 13 52 Jadarian Price RB22 SEA 11 53 TreVeyon Henderson RB23 NE 11 54 Davante Adams WR22 LAR 11 55 Terry McLaurin WR23 WAS 7 56 Bhayshul Tuten RB24 JAC 7 57 David Montgomery RB25 HOU 8 58 Carnell Tate WR24 TEN 9 59 Christian Watson WR25 GB 11 60 Chuba Hubbard RB26 CAR 5 61 D'Andre Swift RB27 CHI 10 62 Jaylen Waddle WR26 DEN 10 63 D.J. Moore WR27 BUF 7 64 Jameson Williams WR28 DET 6 65 Rome Odunze WR29 CHI 10 66 Tucker Kraft TE5 GB 11 67 Caleb Williams QB6 CHI 10 68 Jayden Daniels QB7 WAS 7 69 Jaylen Warren RB28 PIT 9 70 Makai Lemon WR30 PHI 10 71 Jordyn Tyson WR31 NO 8 72 Harold Fannin Jr. TE6 CLE 11 73 Mike Evans WR32 SF 8 74 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE7 ATL 11 75 Alec Pierce WR33 IND 13 76 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR34 ARI 14 77 DK Metcalf WR35 PIT 9 78 Sam LaPorta TE8 DET 6 79 Tony Pollard RB29 TEN 9 80 Rhamondre Stevenson RB30 NE 11 81 Parker Washington WR36 JAC 7 82 Chris Godwin Jr. WR37 TB 10 83 Michael Wilson WR38 ARI 14 84 Justin Herbert QB8 LAC 7 85 Travis Kelce TE9 KC 5 86 Jaxson Dart QB9 NYG 8 87 George Kittle TE10 SF 8 88 Brian Thomas Jr. WR39 JAC 7 89 Courtland Sutton WR40 DEN 10 90 Dak Prescott QB10 DAL 14 91 RJ Harvey RB31 DEN 10 92 Rachaad White RB32 WAS 7 93 Mark Andrews TE11 BAL 13 94 Rico Dowdle RB33 PIT 9 95 J.K. Dobbins RB34 DEN 10 96 Kenenth Gainwell RB35 TB 10 97 Bo Nix QB11 DEN 10 98 Jake Ferguson TE12 DAL 14 99 Trevor Lawrence QB12 JAC 7 100 Brock Purdy QB13 SF 8 101 Patrick Mahomes QB14 KC 5 102 Jordan Addison WR41 MIN 6 103 Kyle Monangai RB36 CHI 10 104 Blake Corum RB37 LAR 11 105 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB38 WAS 7 106 Quentin Johnston WR42 LAC 7 107 Jayden Reed WR43 GB 11 108 Ricky Pearsall WR44 SF 8 109 Aaron Jones Sr. RB39 MIN 6 110 Matthew Stafford QB15 LAR 11 111 Kyler Murray QB16 MIN 6 112 Jordan Mason RB40 MIN 6 113 Jakobi Meyers WR45 JAC 7 114 KC Concepcion WR46 CLE 11 115 Xavier Worthy WR47 KC 5 116 Jared Goff QB17 DET 6 117 Wan'Dale Robinson WR48 TEN 9 118 Isaiah Likely TE13 NYG 8 119 Baker Mayfield QB18 TB 10 120 Dalton Kincaid TE14 BUF 7 121 Matthew Golden WR49 GB 11 122 Michael Pittman Jr. WR50 PIT 9 123 Josh Downs WR51 IND 13 124 Tyler Shough QB19 NO 8 125 Jonathan Brooks RB41 CAR 5 126 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB42 NYG 8 127 Jayden Higgins WR52 HOU 8 128 Romeo Doubs WR53 NE 11 129 Jordan Love QB20 GB 11 130 Omar Cooper Jr. WR54 NYJ 13 131 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB43 JAC 7 132 Jonah Coleman RB44 DEN 10 133 Keaton Mitchell RB45 LAC 7 134 Malik Willis QB21 MIA 6 135 Isiah Pacheco RB46 DET 6 136 Zach Charbonnet RB47 SEA 11 137 Tyler Allgeier RB48 ARI 14 138 Emmett Johnson RB49 KC 5 139 Brian Robinson Jr. RB50 ATL 11 140 Nicholas Singleton RB51 TEN 9 141 Daniel Jones QB22 IND 13 142 Kaytron Allen RB52 WAS 7 143 Woody Marks RB53 HOU 8 144 Stefon Diggs WR55 FA N/A 145 Dallas Goedert TE15 PHI 10 146 Khalil Shakir WR56 BUF 7 147 Brandon Aubrey K1 DAL 14 148 Dylan Sampson RB54 CLE 11 149 Braelon Allen RB55 NYJ 13 150 Tank Bigsby RB56 PHI 10 151 Tyjae Spears RB57 TEN 9 152 Juwan Johnson TE16 NO 8 153 Oronde Gadsden TE17 LAC 7 154 Cam Ward QB23 TEN 9 155 Jalen Coker WR57 CAR 5 156 Jalen McMillan WR58 TB 10 157 Antonio Williams WR59 WAS 7 158 Jerry Jeudy WR60 CLE 11 159 C.J. Stroud QB24 HOU 8 160 Chig Okonkwo TE18 WAS 7 161 Hunter Henry TE19 NE 11 162 Jauan Jennings WR61 MIN 6 163 Kenyon Sadiq TE20 NYJ 13 164 Travis Hunter WR62 JAC 7 165 Tre Tucker WR63 LV 13 166 Sam Darnold QB25 SEA 11 167 Malik Washington WR64 MIA 6 168 Jacoby Brissett QB26 ARI 14 169 Brenton Strange TE21 JAC 7 170 Dalton Schultz TE22 HOU 8 171 Sean Tucker RB59 TB 10 172 Kimani Vidal RB60 LAC 7 173 T.J. Hockenson TE23 MIN 6 174 Demond Claiborne RB61 MIN 6 175 Bryce Young QB27 CAR 5 176 Ray Davis RB62 BUF 7 177 Ka'imi Fairbairn K2 HOU 8 178 Jordan James RB62 SF 8 179 Jaylen Wright RB63 MIA 6 180 Mike Washington Jr. RB64 LV 13 181 Alvin Kamara RB65 NO 8 182 James Conner RB66 ARI 14 183 Rashid Shaheed WR65 SEA 11 184 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR66 FA N/A 185 Texans DST1 HOU 8 186 Fernando Mendoza QB28 LV 13 187 Denzel Boston WR67 CLE 11 188 Jalen Nailor WR68 LV 13 189 Isaac TeSlaa WR69 DET 6 190 Tre Harris WR70 LAC 7 191 Jaydon Blue RB67 DAL 10 192 George Holani RB68 SEA 11 193 Chris Brooks RB69 GB 11 194 Kaelon Black RB70 SF 8 195 Darnell Mooney WR71 NYG 8 196 Adonai Mitchell WR72 NYJ 13 197 Justice Hill RB71 BAL 13 198 Emanuel Wilson RB72 SEA 11 199 Rams DST2 LAR 11 200 Germie Bernard WR73 PIT 9

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