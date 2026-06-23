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2026 Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

Plenty of great wide receivers available, but running backs make up six of the top 10 spots.
Michael Fabiano|
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will be the first overall pick in countless 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will be the first overall pick in countless 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Updated ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Top 200 Superflex

Summer has arrived!

You know what that means … the offseason is over, NFL teams already have had OTAs and will continue with minicamps and, ultimately, training camps in July. So fantasy managers far and wide now have most of the data they need to make informed decisions about player values.

With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy ranking lists (linked above), including my top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.

Among the top 200 non-quarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.

In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were running backs, and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were wide receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end. 

Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the absence of the position in the top 20, and there are just five signal-callers who made it into my top 60 players overall. 

Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy field generals, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds. You’ll also notice that two kickers, Brandon Aubrey and Ka’imi Fairbairn, made the list. Points are points, and, especially in Aubrey's case, the utter disrespect for the position should be ignored and used to a manager’s advantage.

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players ...

2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

11

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

6

3

Ja'Marr Chase

WR1

CIN

6

4

Puka Nacua

WR2

LAR

11

5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR3

SEA

11

6

Christian McCaffrey

RB3

SF

8

7

Jonathan Taylor

RB4

IND

13

8

James Cook

RB5

BUF

7

9

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

6

10

De'Von Achane

RB6

MIA

6

11

CeeDee Lamb

WR5

DAL

14

12

Ashton Jeanty

RB7

LV

13

13

Justin Jefferson

WR6

MIN

6

14

Jeremiyah Love

RB8

ARI

14

15

Chase Brown

RB9

CIN

6

16

Drake London

WR7

ATL

11

17

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

14

18

Nico Collins

WR8

HOU

8

19

Omarion Hampton

RB10

LAC

7

20

Saquon Barkley

RB11

PHI

10

21

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

13

22

Derrick Henry

RB12

BAL

13

23

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

7

24

Kenneth Walker III

RB13

KC

5

25

George Pickens

WR9

DAL

14

26

A.J. Brown

WR10

NE

11

27

Kyren Williams

RB14

LAR

11

28

Chris Olave

WR11

NO

8

29

Rashee Rice

WR12

KC

5

30

Javonte Williams

RB15

DAL

14

31

Tetairoa McMillan

WR13

CAR

5

32

Josh Jacobs

RB16

GB

11

33

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB17

NO

8

34

Breece Hall

RB18

NYJ

13

35

Emeka Egbuka

WR14

TB

10

36

Devonta Smith

WR15

PHI

10

37

Zay Flowers

WR16

BAL

13

38

Garrett Wilson

WR17

NYJ

13

39

Tee Higgins

WR18

CIN

6

40

Lamar Jackson

QB2

BAL

13

41

Luther Burden III

WR19

CHI

10

42

Drake Maye

QB3

NE

11

43

Malik Nabers

WR20

NYG

8

44

Quinshon Judkins

RB19

CLE

11

45

Cam Skattebo

RB20

NYG

8

46

Colston Loveland

TE3

CHI

10

47

Jalen Hurts

QB4

PHI

10

48

Bucky Irving

RB21

TB

10

49

Ladd McConkey

WR21

LAC

7

50

Joe Burrow

QB5

CIN

6

51

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

13

52

Jadarian Price

RB22

SEA

11

53

TreVeyon Henderson

RB23

NE

11

54

Davante Adams

WR22

LAR

11

55

Terry McLaurin

WR23

WAS

7

56

Bhayshul Tuten

RB24

JAC

7

57

David Montgomery

RB25

HOU

8

58

Carnell Tate

WR24

TEN

9

59

Christian Watson

WR25

GB

11

60

Chuba Hubbard

RB26

CAR

5

61

D'Andre Swift

RB27

CHI

10

62

Jaylen Waddle

WR26

DEN

10

63

D.J. Moore

WR27

BUF

7

64

Jameson Williams

WR28

DET

6

65

Rome Odunze

WR29

CHI

10

66

Tucker Kraft

TE5

GB

11

67

Caleb Williams

QB6

CHI

10

68

Jayden Daniels

QB7

WAS

7

69

Jaylen Warren

RB28

PIT

9

70

Makai Lemon

WR30

PHI

10

71

Jordyn Tyson

WR31

NO

8

72

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE6

CLE

11

73

Mike Evans

WR32

SF

8

74

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE7

ATL

11

75

Alec Pierce

WR33

IND

13

76

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR34

ARI

14

77

DK Metcalf

WR35

PIT

9

78

Sam LaPorta

TE8

DET

6

79

Tony Pollard

RB29

TEN

9

80

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB30

NE

11

81

Parker Washington

WR36

JAC

7

82

Chris Godwin Jr.

WR37

TB

10

83

Michael Wilson

WR38

ARI

14

84

Justin Herbert

QB8

LAC

7

85

Travis Kelce

TE9

KC

5

86

Jaxson Dart

QB9

NYG

8

87

George Kittle

TE10

SF

8

88

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR39

JAC

7

89

Courtland Sutton

WR40

DEN

10

90

Dak Prescott

QB10

DAL

14

91

RJ Harvey

RB31

DEN

10

92

Rachaad White

RB32

WAS

7

93

Mark Andrews

TE11

BAL

13

94

Rico Dowdle

RB33

PIT

9

95

J.K. Dobbins

RB34

DEN

10

96

Kenenth Gainwell

RB35

TB

10

97

Bo Nix

QB11

DEN

10

98

Jake Ferguson

TE12

DAL

14

99

Trevor Lawrence

QB12

JAC

7

100

Brock Purdy

QB13

SF

8

101

Patrick Mahomes

QB14

KC

5

102

Jordan Addison

WR41

MIN

6

103

Kyle Monangai

RB36

CHI

10

104

Blake Corum

RB37

LAR

11

105

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB38

WAS

7

106

Quentin Johnston

WR42

LAC

7

107

Jayden Reed

WR43

GB

11

108

Ricky Pearsall

WR44

SF

8

109

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB39

MIN

6

110

Matthew Stafford

QB15

LAR

11

111

Kyler Murray

QB16

MIN

6

112

Jordan Mason

RB40

MIN

6

113

Jakobi Meyers

WR45

JAC

7

114

KC Concepcion

WR46

CLE

11

115

Xavier Worthy

WR47

KC

5

116

Jared Goff

QB17

DET

6

117

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR48

TEN

9

118

Isaiah Likely

TE13

NYG

8

119

Baker Mayfield

QB18

TB

10

120

Dalton Kincaid

TE14

BUF

7

121

Matthew Golden

WR49

GB

11

122

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR50

PIT

9

123

Josh Downs

WR51

IND

13

124

Tyler Shough

QB19

NO

8

125

Jonathan Brooks

RB41

CAR

5

126

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB42

NYG

8

127

Jayden Higgins

WR52

HOU

8

128

Romeo Doubs

WR53

NE

11

129

Jordan Love

QB20

GB

11

130

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR54

NYJ

13

131

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

RB43

JAC

7

132

Jonah Coleman

RB44

DEN

10

133

Keaton Mitchell

RB45

LAC

7

134

Malik Willis

QB21

MIA

6

135

Isiah Pacheco

RB46

DET

6

136

Zach Charbonnet

RB47

SEA

11

137

Tyler Allgeier

RB48

ARI

14

138

Emmett Johnson

RB49

KC

5

139

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB50

ATL

11

140

Nicholas Singleton

RB51

TEN

9

141

Daniel Jones

QB22

IND

13

142

Kaytron Allen

RB52

WAS

7

143

Woody Marks

RB53

HOU

8

144

Stefon Diggs

WR55

FA

N/A

145

Dallas Goedert

TE15

PHI

10

146

Khalil Shakir

WR56

BUF

7

147

Brandon Aubrey

K1

DAL

14

148

Dylan Sampson

RB54

CLE

11

149

Braelon Allen

RB55

NYJ

13

150

Tank Bigsby

RB56

PHI

10

151

Tyjae Spears

RB57

TEN

9

152

Juwan Johnson

TE16

NO

8

153

Oronde Gadsden

TE17

LAC

7

154

Cam Ward

QB23

TEN

9

155

Jalen Coker

WR57

CAR

5

156

Jalen McMillan

WR58

TB

10

157

Antonio Williams

WR59

WAS

7

158

Jerry Jeudy

WR60

CLE

11

159

C.J. Stroud

QB24

HOU

8

160

Chig Okonkwo

TE18

WAS

7

161

Hunter Henry

TE19

NE

11

162

Jauan Jennings

WR61

MIN

6

163

Kenyon Sadiq

TE20

NYJ

13

164

Travis Hunter

WR62

JAC

7

165

Tre Tucker

WR63

LV

13

166

Sam Darnold

QB25

SEA

11

167

Malik Washington

WR64

MIA

6

168

Jacoby Brissett

QB26

ARI

14

169

Brenton Strange

TE21

JAC

7

170

Dalton Schultz

TE22

HOU

8

171

Sean Tucker

RB59

TB

10

172

Kimani Vidal

RB60

LAC

7

173

T.J. Hockenson

TE23

MIN

6

174

Demond Claiborne

RB61

MIN

6

175

Bryce Young

QB27

CAR

5

176

Ray Davis

RB62

BUF

7

177

Ka'imi Fairbairn

K2

HOU

8

178

Jordan James

RB62

SF

8

179

Jaylen Wright

RB63

MIA

6

180

Mike Washington Jr.

RB64

LV

13

181

Alvin Kamara

RB65

NO

8

182

James Conner

RB66

ARI

14

183

Rashid Shaheed

WR65

SEA

11

184

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR66

FA

N/A

185

Texans

DST1

HOU

8

186

Fernando Mendoza

QB28

LV

13

187

Denzel Boston

WR67

CLE

11

188

Jalen Nailor

WR68

LV

13

189

Isaac TeSlaa

WR69

DET

6

190

Tre Harris

WR70

LAC

7

191

Jaydon Blue

RB67

DAL

10

192

George Holani

RB68

SEA

11

193

Chris Brooks

RB69

GB

11

194

Kaelon Black

RB70

SF

8

195

Darnell Mooney

WR71

NYG

8

196

Adonai Mitchell

WR72

NYJ

13

197

Justice Hill

RB71

BAL

13

198

Emanuel Wilson

RB72

SEA

11

199

Rams

DST2

LAR

11

200

Germie Bernard

WR73

PIT

9

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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