2026 Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings For Seasonal Leagues
Updated ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Top 200 Superflex
Summer has arrived!
You know what that means … the offseason is over, NFL teams already have had OTAs and will continue with minicamps and, ultimately, training camps in July. So fantasy managers far and wide now have most of the data they need to make informed decisions about player values.
With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy ranking lists (linked above), including my top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.
Among the top 200 non-quarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.
In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were running backs, and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were wide receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end.
Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the absence of the position in the top 20, and there are just five signal-callers who made it into my top 60 players overall.
Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy field generals, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds. You’ll also notice that two kickers, Brandon Aubrey and Ka’imi Fairbairn, made the list. Points are points, and, especially in Aubrey's case, the utter disrespect for the position should be ignored and used to a manager’s advantage.
Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players ...
2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
11
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
6
3
Ja'Marr Chase
WR1
CIN
6
4
Puka Nacua
WR2
LAR
11
5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3
SEA
11
6
Christian McCaffrey
RB3
SF
8
7
Jonathan Taylor
RB4
IND
13
8
James Cook
RB5
BUF
7
9
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
6
10
De'Von Achane
RB6
MIA
6
11
CeeDee Lamb
WR5
DAL
14
12
Ashton Jeanty
RB7
LV
13
13
Justin Jefferson
WR6
MIN
6
14
Jeremiyah Love
RB8
ARI
14
15
Chase Brown
RB9
CIN
6
16
Drake London
WR7
ATL
11
17
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
14
18
Nico Collins
WR8
HOU
8
19
Omarion Hampton
RB10
LAC
7
20
Saquon Barkley
RB11
PHI
10
21
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
13
22
Derrick Henry
RB12
BAL
13
23
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
7
24
Kenneth Walker III
RB13
KC
5
25
George Pickens
WR9
DAL
14
26
A.J. Brown
WR10
NE
11
27
Kyren Williams
RB14
LAR
11
28
Chris Olave
WR11
NO
8
29
Rashee Rice
WR12
KC
5
30
Javonte Williams
RB15
DAL
14
31
Tetairoa McMillan
WR13
CAR
5
32
Josh Jacobs
RB16
GB
11
33
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB17
NO
8
34
Breece Hall
RB18
NYJ
13
35
Emeka Egbuka
WR14
TB
10
36
Devonta Smith
WR15
PHI
10
37
Zay Flowers
WR16
BAL
13
38
Garrett Wilson
WR17
NYJ
13
39
Tee Higgins
WR18
CIN
6
40
Lamar Jackson
QB2
BAL
13
41
Luther Burden III
WR19
CHI
10
42
Drake Maye
QB3
NE
11
43
Malik Nabers
WR20
NYG
8
44
Quinshon Judkins
RB19
CLE
11
45
Cam Skattebo
RB20
NYG
8
46
Colston Loveland
TE3
CHI
10
47
Jalen Hurts
QB4
PHI
10
48
Bucky Irving
RB21
TB
10
49
Ladd McConkey
WR21
LAC
7
50
Joe Burrow
QB5
CIN
6
51
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
13
52
Jadarian Price
RB22
SEA
11
53
TreVeyon Henderson
RB23
NE
11
54
Davante Adams
WR22
LAR
11
55
Terry McLaurin
WR23
WAS
7
56
Bhayshul Tuten
RB24
JAC
7
57
David Montgomery
RB25
HOU
8
58
Carnell Tate
WR24
TEN
9
59
Christian Watson
WR25
GB
11
60
Chuba Hubbard
RB26
CAR
5
61
D'Andre Swift
RB27
CHI
10
62
Jaylen Waddle
WR26
DEN
10
63
D.J. Moore
WR27
BUF
7
64
Jameson Williams
WR28
DET
6
65
Rome Odunze
WR29
CHI
10
66
Tucker Kraft
TE5
GB
11
67
Caleb Williams
QB6
CHI
10
68
Jayden Daniels
QB7
WAS
7
69
Jaylen Warren
RB28
PIT
9
70
Makai Lemon
WR30
PHI
10
71
Jordyn Tyson
WR31
NO
8
72
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE6
CLE
11
73
Mike Evans
WR32
SF
8
74
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE7
ATL
11
75
Alec Pierce
WR33
IND
13
76
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR34
ARI
14
77
DK Metcalf
WR35
PIT
9
78
Sam LaPorta
TE8
DET
6
79
Tony Pollard
RB29
TEN
9
80
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB30
NE
11
81
Parker Washington
WR36
JAC
7
82
Chris Godwin Jr.
WR37
TB
10
83
Michael Wilson
WR38
ARI
14
84
Justin Herbert
QB8
LAC
7
85
Travis Kelce
TE9
KC
5
86
Jaxson Dart
QB9
NYG
8
87
George Kittle
TE10
SF
8
88
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR39
JAC
7
89
Courtland Sutton
WR40
DEN
10
90
Dak Prescott
QB10
DAL
14
91
RJ Harvey
RB31
DEN
10
92
Rachaad White
RB32
WAS
7
93
Mark Andrews
TE11
BAL
13
94
Rico Dowdle
RB33
PIT
9
95
J.K. Dobbins
RB34
DEN
10
96
Kenenth Gainwell
RB35
TB
10
97
Bo Nix
QB11
DEN
10
98
Jake Ferguson
TE12
DAL
14
99
Trevor Lawrence
QB12
JAC
7
100
Brock Purdy
QB13
SF
8
101
Patrick Mahomes
QB14
KC
5
102
Jordan Addison
WR41
MIN
6
103
Kyle Monangai
RB36
CHI
10
104
Blake Corum
RB37
LAR
11
105
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB38
WAS
7
106
Quentin Johnston
WR42
LAC
7
107
Jayden Reed
WR43
GB
11
108
Ricky Pearsall
WR44
SF
8
109
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB39
MIN
6
110
Matthew Stafford
QB15
LAR
11
111
Kyler Murray
QB16
MIN
6
112
Jordan Mason
RB40
MIN
6
113
Jakobi Meyers
WR45
JAC
7
114
KC Concepcion
WR46
CLE
11
115
Xavier Worthy
WR47
KC
5
116
Jared Goff
QB17
DET
6
117
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR48
TEN
9
118
Isaiah Likely
TE13
NYG
8
119
Baker Mayfield
QB18
TB
10
120
Dalton Kincaid
TE14
BUF
7
121
Matthew Golden
WR49
GB
11
122
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR50
PIT
9
123
Josh Downs
WR51
IND
13
124
Tyler Shough
QB19
NO
8
125
Jonathan Brooks
RB41
CAR
5
126
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB42
NYG
8
127
Jayden Higgins
WR52
HOU
8
128
Romeo Doubs
WR53
NE
11
129
Jordan Love
QB20
GB
11
130
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR54
NYJ
13
131
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB43
JAC
7
132
Jonah Coleman
RB44
DEN
10
133
Keaton Mitchell
RB45
LAC
7
134
Malik Willis
QB21
MIA
6
135
Isiah Pacheco
RB46
DET
6
136
Zach Charbonnet
RB47
SEA
11
137
Tyler Allgeier
RB48
ARI
14
138
Emmett Johnson
RB49
KC
5
139
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB50
ATL
11
140
Nicholas Singleton
RB51
TEN
9
141
Daniel Jones
QB22
IND
13
142
Kaytron Allen
RB52
WAS
7
143
Woody Marks
RB53
HOU
8
144
Stefon Diggs
WR55
FA
N/A
145
Dallas Goedert
TE15
PHI
10
146
Khalil Shakir
WR56
BUF
7
147
Brandon Aubrey
K1
DAL
14
148
Dylan Sampson
RB54
CLE
11
149
Braelon Allen
RB55
NYJ
13
150
Tank Bigsby
RB56
PHI
10
151
Tyjae Spears
RB57
TEN
9
152
Juwan Johnson
TE16
NO
8
153
Oronde Gadsden
TE17
LAC
7
154
Cam Ward
QB23
TEN
9
155
Jalen Coker
WR57
CAR
5
156
Jalen McMillan
WR58
TB
10
157
Antonio Williams
WR59
WAS
7
158
Jerry Jeudy
WR60
CLE
11
159
C.J. Stroud
QB24
HOU
8
160
Chig Okonkwo
TE18
WAS
7
161
Hunter Henry
TE19
NE
11
162
Jauan Jennings
WR61
MIN
6
163
Kenyon Sadiq
TE20
NYJ
13
164
Travis Hunter
WR62
JAC
7
165
Tre Tucker
WR63
LV
13
166
Sam Darnold
QB25
SEA
11
167
Malik Washington
WR64
MIA
6
168
Jacoby Brissett
QB26
ARI
14
169
Brenton Strange
TE21
JAC
7
170
Dalton Schultz
TE22
HOU
8
171
Sean Tucker
RB59
TB
10
172
Kimani Vidal
RB60
LAC
7
173
T.J. Hockenson
TE23
MIN
6
174
Demond Claiborne
RB61
MIN
6
175
Bryce Young
QB27
CAR
5
176
Ray Davis
RB62
BUF
7
177
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K2
HOU
8
178
Jordan James
RB62
SF
8
179
Jaylen Wright
RB63
MIA
6
180
Mike Washington Jr.
RB64
LV
13
181
Alvin Kamara
RB65
NO
8
182
James Conner
RB66
ARI
14
183
Rashid Shaheed
WR65
SEA
11
184
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR66
FA
N/A
185
Texans
DST1
HOU
8
186
Fernando Mendoza
QB28
LV
13
187
Denzel Boston
WR67
CLE
11
188
Jalen Nailor
WR68
LV
13
189
Isaac TeSlaa
WR69
DET
6
190
Tre Harris
WR70
LAC
7
191
Jaydon Blue
RB67
DAL
10
192
George Holani
RB68
SEA
11
193
Chris Brooks
RB69
GB
11
194
Kaelon Black
RB70
SF
8
195
Darnell Mooney
WR71
NYG
8
196
Adonai Mitchell
WR72
NYJ
13
197
Justice Hill
RB71
BAL
13
198
Emanuel Wilson
RB72
SEA
11
199
Rams
DST2
LAR
11
200
Germie Bernard
WR73
PIT
9
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano