2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings For Seasonal Leagues
The wide receiver position has become the one to target early in fantasy football drafts. This is still the case despite what was a down season for wideouts in 2025. Just one receiver finished in the top five overall, and only four were in the top 10. What’s more, a total of nine wideouts ranked in the top 25. This was due to a combination of injuries and unforeseen bad statistical seasons from a few elite players like CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Drake London, to name a few.
Heading into 2026 drafts, managers should expect to see more of the same … plenty of wide receivers will come off the board in the first 60 picks as they await running backs who aren’t projected to see featured roles, quarterbacks (in traditional leagues) and tight ends. In fact, some teams could draft three wideouts before adding their first runner.
That said, here are my 2026 draft fantasy football wide receiver rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.
Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.
2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
6
$73
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
11
$68
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
11
$57
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
6
$52
5
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
14
$45
6
Justin Jefferson
MIN
6
$41
7
Drake London
ATL
11
$36
8
Nico Collins
HOU
8
$34
9
A.J. Brown
NE
11
$31
10
George Pickens
DAL
14
$29
11
Chris Olave
NO
8
$28
12
Rashee Rice
KC
5
$28
13
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
5
$25
14
Emeka Egbuka
TB
10
$24
15
Devonta Smith
PHI
10
$24
16
Zay Flowers
BAL
13
$24
17
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
13
$23
18
Tee Higgins
CIN
6
$23
19
Luther Burden III
CHI
10
$20
20
Malik Nabers
NYG
8
$20
21
Ladd McConkey
LAC
7
$19
22
Davante Adams
LAR
11
$18
23
Terry McLaurin
WAS
7
$18
24
Carnell Tate
TEN
9
$17
25
Christian Watson
GB
11
$17
26
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
10
$16
27
D.J. Moore
BUF
7
$16
28
Jameson Williams
DET
6
$15
29
Rome Odunze
CHI
10
$15
30
Makai Lemon
PHI
10
$15
31
Jordyn Tyson
NO
8
$14
32
Mike Evans
SF
8
$14
33
Alec Pierce
IND
13
$13
34
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
14
$13
35
DK Metcalf
PIT
9
$13
36
Parker Washington
JAC
7
$12
37
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
10
$12
38
Michael Wilson
ARI
14
$11
39
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
7
$9
40
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
$8
41
Jordan Addison
MIN
6
$8
42
Quentin Johnston
LAC
7
$7
43
Jayden Reed
GB
11
$7
44
Ricky Pearsall
SF
8
$7
45
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
7
$6
46
KC Concepcion
CLE
11
$6
47
Xavier Worthy
KC
5
$5
48
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
9
$4
49
Matthew Golden
GB
11
$4
50
Michael Pittman Jr.
PIT
9
$4
51
Josh Downs
IND
13
$4
52
Jayden Higgins
HOU
8
$3
53
Romeo Doubs
NE
11
$3
54
Omar Cooper Jr.
NYJ
13
$3
55
Stefon Diggs
FA
N/A
$3
56
Khalil Shakir
BUF
7
$2
57
Jalen Coker
CAR
5
$2
58
Jalen McMillan
TB
10
$2
59
Antonio Williams
WAS
7
$2
60
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
11
$2
61
Jauan Jennings
MIN
6
$2
62
Travis Hunter
JAC
7
$2
63
Tre Tucker
LV
13
$2
64
Malik Washington
MIA
6
$2
65
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
11
$2
66
Deebo Samuel Sr.
FA
N/A
$2
67
Denzel Boston
CLE
11
$1
68
Jalen Nailor
LV
13
$1
69
Isaac TeSlaa
DET
6
$1
70
Tre Harris
LAC
7
$1
71
Darnell Mooney
NYG
8
$1
72
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
13
$1
73
Germie Bernard
PIT
9
$1
74
Malachi Fields
NYG
8
$1
75
Ryan Flournoy
DAL
14
$1
76
Zacahriah Branch
ATL
11
$1
77
Troy Franklin
DEN
10
$1
78
Calvin Ridley
TEN
9
$1
79
De'Zaun Stribling
SF
8
$1
80
Tank Dell
HOU
8
$1
More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano