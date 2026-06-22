2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

The wide receiver position has become the one to target early in fantasy football drafts. This is still the case despite what was a down season for wideouts in 2025. Just one receiver finished in the top five overall, and only four were in the top 10. What’s more, a total of nine wideouts ranked in the top 25. This was due to a combination of injuries and unforeseen bad statistical seasons from a few elite players like CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Drake London, to name a few.

Heading into 2026 drafts, managers should expect to see more of the same … plenty of wide receivers will come off the board in the first 60 picks as they await running backs who aren’t projected to see featured roles, quarterbacks (in traditional leagues) and tight ends. In fact, some teams could draft three wideouts before adding their first runner.

That said, here are my 2026 draft fantasy football wide receiver rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Auction 1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 6 $73 2 Puka Nacua LAR 11 $68 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 11 $57 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 6 $52 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL 14 $45 6 Justin Jefferson MIN 6 $41 7 Drake London ATL 11 $36 8 Nico Collins HOU 8 $34 9 A.J. Brown NE 11 $31 10 George Pickens DAL 14 $29 11 Chris Olave NO 8 $28 12 Rashee Rice KC 5 $28 13 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 5 $25 14 Emeka Egbuka TB 10 $24 15 Devonta Smith PHI 10 $24 16 Zay Flowers BAL 13 $24 17 Garrett Wilson NYJ 13 $23 18 Tee Higgins CIN 6 $23 19 Luther Burden III CHI 10 $20 20 Malik Nabers NYG 8 $20 21 Ladd McConkey LAC 7 $19 22 Davante Adams LAR 11 $18 23 Terry McLaurin WAS 7 $18 24 Carnell Tate TEN 9 $17 25 Christian Watson GB 11 $17 26 Jaylen Waddle DEN 10 $16 27 D.J. Moore BUF 7 $16 28 Jameson Williams DET 6 $15 29 Rome Odunze CHI 10 $15 30 Makai Lemon PHI 10 $15 31 Jordyn Tyson NO 8 $14 32 Mike Evans SF 8 $14 33 Alec Pierce IND 13 $13 34 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI 14 $13 35 DK Metcalf PIT 9 $13 36 Parker Washington JAC 7 $12 37 Chris Godwin Jr. TB 10 $12 38 Michael Wilson ARI 14 $11 39 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC 7 $9 40 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 $8 41 Jordan Addison MIN 6 $8 42 Quentin Johnston LAC 7 $7 43 Jayden Reed GB 11 $7 44 Ricky Pearsall SF 8 $7 45 Jakobi Meyers JAC 7 $6 46 KC Concepcion CLE 11 $6 47 Xavier Worthy KC 5 $5 48 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN 9 $4 49 Matthew Golden GB 11 $4 50 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT 9 $4 51 Josh Downs IND 13 $4 52 Jayden Higgins HOU 8 $3 53 Romeo Doubs NE 11 $3 54 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ 13 $3 55 Stefon Diggs FA N/A $3 56 Khalil Shakir BUF 7 $2 57 Jalen Coker CAR 5 $2 58 Jalen McMillan TB 10 $2 59 Antonio Williams WAS 7 $2 60 Jerry Jeudy CLE 11 $2 61 Jauan Jennings MIN 6 $2 62 Travis Hunter JAC 7 $2 63 Tre Tucker LV 13 $2 64 Malik Washington MIA 6 $2 65 Rashid Shaheed SEA 11 $2 66 Deebo Samuel Sr. FA N/A $2 67 Denzel Boston CLE 11 $1 68 Jalen Nailor LV 13 $1 69 Isaac TeSlaa DET 6 $1 70 Tre Harris LAC 7 $1 71 Darnell Mooney NYG 8 $1 72 Adonai Mitchell NYJ 13 $1 73 Germie Bernard PIT 9 $1 74 Malachi Fields NYG 8 $1 75 Ryan Flournoy DAL 14 $1 76 Zacahriah Branch ATL 11 $1 77 Troy Franklin DEN 10 $1 78 Calvin Ridley TEN 9 $1 79 De'Zaun Stribling SF 8 $1 80 Tank Dell HOU 8 $1

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