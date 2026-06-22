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2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb sits at No. 5 in the WR ranks as the season nears.
Michael Fabiano|
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb projects to be a top-12 overall pick in most 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb projects to be a top-12 overall pick in most 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The wide receiver position has become the one to target early in fantasy football drafts. This is still the case despite what was a down season for wideouts in 2025. Just one receiver finished in the top five overall, and only four were in the top 10. What’s more, a total of nine wideouts ranked in the top 25. This was due to a combination of injuries and unforeseen bad statistical seasons from a few elite players like CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Drake London, to name a few.

Heading into 2026 drafts, managers should expect to see more of the same … plenty of wide receivers will come off the board in the first 60 picks as they await running backs who aren’t projected to see featured roles, quarterbacks (in traditional leagues) and tight ends. In fact, some teams could draft three wideouts before adding their first runner.

That said, here are my 2026 draft fantasy football wide receiver rankings … now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the summer, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

6

$73

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

11

$68

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

11

$57

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

6

$52

5

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

14

$45

6

Justin Jefferson

MIN

6

$41

7

Drake London

ATL

11

$36

8

Nico Collins

HOU

8

$34

9

A.J. Brown

NE

11

$31

10

George Pickens

DAL

14

$29

11

Chris Olave

NO

8

$28

12

Rashee Rice

KC

5

$28

13

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

5

$25

14

Emeka Egbuka

TB

10

$24

15

Devonta Smith

PHI

10

$24

16

Zay Flowers

BAL

13

$24

17

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

13

$23

18

Tee Higgins

CIN

6

$23

19

Luther Burden III

CHI

10

$20

20

Malik Nabers

NYG

8

$20

21

Ladd McConkey

LAC

7

$19

22

Davante Adams

LAR

11

$18

23

Terry McLaurin

WAS

7

$18

24

Carnell Tate

TEN

9

$17

25

Christian Watson

GB

11

$17

26

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

10

$16

27

D.J. Moore

BUF

7

$16

28

Jameson Williams

DET

6

$15

29

Rome Odunze

CHI

10

$15

30

Makai Lemon

PHI

10

$15

31

Jordyn Tyson

NO

8

$14

32

Mike Evans

SF

8

$14

33

Alec Pierce

IND

13

$13

34

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

14

$13

35

DK Metcalf

PIT

9

$13

36

Parker Washington

JAC

7

$12

37

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

10

$12

38

Michael Wilson

ARI

14

$11

39

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

7

$9

40

Courtland Sutton

DEN

10

$8

41

Jordan Addison

MIN

6

$8

42

Quentin Johnston

LAC

7

$7

43

Jayden Reed

GB

11

$7

44

Ricky Pearsall

SF

8

$7

45

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

7

$6

46

KC Concepcion

CLE

11

$6

47

Xavier Worthy

KC

5

$5

48

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

9

$4

49

Matthew Golden

GB

11

$4

50

Michael Pittman Jr.

PIT

9

$4

51

Josh Downs

IND

13

$4

52

Jayden Higgins

HOU

8

$3

53

Romeo Doubs

NE

11

$3

54

Omar Cooper Jr.

NYJ

13

$3

55

Stefon Diggs

FA

N/A

$3

56

Khalil Shakir

BUF

7

$2

57

Jalen Coker

CAR

5

$2

58

Jalen McMillan

TB

10

$2

59

Antonio Williams

WAS

7

$2

60

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

11

$2

61

Jauan Jennings

MIN

6

$2

62

Travis Hunter

JAC

7

$2

63

Tre Tucker

LV

13

$2

64

Malik Washington

MIA

6

$2

65

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

11

$2

66

Deebo Samuel Sr.

FA

N/A

$2

67

Denzel Boston

CLE

11

$1

68

Jalen Nailor

LV

13

$1

69

Isaac TeSlaa

DET

6

$1

70

Tre Harris

LAC

7

$1

71

Darnell Mooney

NYG

8

$1

72

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

13

$1

73

Germie Bernard

PIT

9

$1

74

Malachi Fields

NYG

8

$1

75

Ryan Flournoy

DAL

14

$1

76

Zacahriah Branch

ATL

11

$1

77

Troy Franklin

DEN

10

$1

78

Calvin Ridley

TEN

9

$1

79

De'Zaun Stribling

SF

8

$1

80

Tank Dell

HOU

8

$1

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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