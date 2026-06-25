2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends
Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Top 200 | Rookies
Dynasty fantasy football leagues are probably my favorite type of league because they most closely resemble the NFL … you don’t throw your fantasy team away at the end of each season like in redraft leagues. Instead, you have an initial startup all-players draft followed by yearly rookie drafts.
Dynasty leagues are more personal, more intimate and more individualized to the manager who runs each team because of the long-term commitment involved. As such, player rankings are based on more factors than those in a typical seasonal format.
For example, Ty Simpson will have virtually no value in redrafts because he’ll be playing behind Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. However, his long-term prospects playing in Sean McVay’s offense make him far more attractive in dynasty leagues. So dynasty rankings must take into account talent, upside and long-term opportunity (which has no bearing in redrafts).
Dynasty rankings are also more of a useful guide than a strict list, as managers already have a full roster, so their needs are more distinctive. Say you have the second overall pick and you’re loaded at wide receiver but need a running back. Assuming Jeremiyah Love is the 1.01, you’ll likely take Jadarian Price over Carnell Tate. If another manager needs a tight end badly, they’ll value Kenyon Sadiq or Eli Stowers over some of the other offensive position players.
With this in mind, here are my positional rankings for rookie-only leagues using a combination of talent, NFL landing spot and both short- and long-term opportunities in his offense.
Good luck with your drafts!
2026 Fantasy Rookie Quarterback Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Fernando Mendoza
LV
13
22
2
Ty Simpson
LAR
11
23
3
Carson Beck
ARI
14
23
4
Drew Allar
PIT
9
22
5
Cade Klubnik
NYJ
13
22
6
Taylen Green
CLE
11
23
7
Cole Payton
PHI
10
23
8
Garrett Nussmeier
KC
5
24
9
Athan Kaliakmanis
WAS
7
22
10
Behren Morton
NE
11
24
2026 Fantasy Rookie Running Back Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
14
20
2
Jadarian Price
SEA
11
22
3
Jonah Coleman
DEN
10
22
4
Nicholas Singleton
TEN
9
22
5
Kaytron Allen
WAS
7
23
6
Emmett Johnson
KC
5
22
7
Demond Claiborne
MIN
6
22
8
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
13
22
9
Kaelon Black
SF
8
24
10
Adam Randall
BAL
13
21
11
Seth McGowan
IND
13
24
12
Eli Heidenreich
PIT
9
22
13
Jaydn Ott
KC
5
23
14
Jamarion Miller
NE
11
22
15
J'Mari Taylor
JAC
7
24
16
Roman Hemby
LV
13
23
17
Le'Veon Moss
MIA
6
23
18
Noah Whittington
HOU
8
24
19
Robert Henry Jr.
WAS
7
24
20
Desmond Reid
BUF
7
21
2026 Fantasy Rookie Wide Receivers Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Carnell Tate
TEN
9
21
2
Jordyn Tyson
NO
8
21
3
Makai Lemon
PHI
10
21
4
KC Concepcion
CLE
11
21
5
Omar Cooper Jr.
NYJ
13
22
6
Denzel Boston
CLE
11
22
7
De'Zhaun Stribling
SF
8
21
8
Antonio Williams
WAS
7
21
9
Chris Bell
MIA
6
21
10
Germie Bernard
PIT
9
22
11
Malachi Fields
NYG
8
23
12
Zachariah Branch
ATL
11
22
13
Ted Hurst III
TB
10
22
14
Chris Brazzell II
CAR
5
22
15
Elijah Sarratt
BAL
13
22
16
Skyler Bell
BUF
7
23
17
Ja'Kobi Lane
BAL
13
21
18
Caleb Douglas
MIA
6
23
19
Brenen Thompson
LAC
7
22
20
Bryce Lance
NO
8
23
2026 Fantasy Rookie Tight End Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
13
21
2
Eli Stowers
PHI
10
23
3
Max Klare
LAR
11
22
4
Eli Raridon
NE
11
22
5
Oscar Delp
NO
8
22
6
Justin Joly
DEN
10
21
7
Marlin Klein
HOU
8
23
8
Nate Boerkircher
JAC
7
24
9
Michael Trigg
DAL
14
23
10
Sam Roush
CHI
10
22
More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano