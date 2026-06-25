2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

Dynasty fantasy football leagues are probably my favorite type of league because they most closely resemble the NFL … you don’t throw your fantasy team away at the end of each season like in redraft leagues. Instead, you have an initial startup all-players draft followed by yearly rookie drafts.

Dynasty leagues are more personal, more intimate and more individualized to the manager who runs each team because of the long-term commitment involved. As such, player rankings are based on more factors than those in a typical seasonal format.

For example, Ty Simpson will have virtually no value in redrafts because he’ll be playing behind Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. However, his long-term prospects playing in Sean McVay’s offense make him far more attractive in dynasty leagues. So dynasty rankings must take into account talent, upside and long-term opportunity (which has no bearing in redrafts).

Dynasty rankings are also more of a useful guide than a strict list, as managers already have a full roster, so their needs are more distinctive. Say you have the second overall pick and you’re loaded at wide receiver but need a running back. Assuming Jeremiyah Love is the 1.01, you’ll likely take Jadarian Price over Carnell Tate. If another manager needs a tight end badly, they’ll value Kenyon Sadiq or Eli Stowers over some of the other offensive position players.

With this in mind, here are my positional rankings for rookie-only leagues using a combination of talent, NFL landing spot and both short- and long-term opportunities in his offense.

Good luck with your drafts!

2026 Fantasy Rookie Quarterback Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Age 1 Fernando Mendoza LV 13 22 2 Ty Simpson LAR 11 23 3 Carson Beck ARI 14 23 4 Drew Allar PIT 9 22 5 Cade Klubnik NYJ 13 22 6 Taylen Green CLE 11 23 7 Cole Payton PHI 10 23 8 Garrett Nussmeier KC 5 24 9 Athan Kaliakmanis WAS 7 22 10 Behren Morton NE 11 24

2026 Fantasy Rookie Running Back Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Age 1 Jeremiyah Love ARI 14 20 2 Jadarian Price SEA 11 22 3 Jonah Coleman DEN 10 22 4 Nicholas Singleton TEN 9 22 5 Kaytron Allen WAS 7 23 6 Emmett Johnson KC 5 22 7 Demond Claiborne MIN 6 22 8 Mike Washington Jr. LV 13 22 9 Kaelon Black SF 8 24 10 Adam Randall BAL 13 21 11 Seth McGowan IND 13 24 12 Eli Heidenreich PIT 9 22 13 Jaydn Ott KC 5 23 14 Jamarion Miller NE 11 22 15 J'Mari Taylor JAC 7 24 16 Roman Hemby LV 13 23 17 Le'Veon Moss MIA 6 23 18 Noah Whittington HOU 8 24 19 Robert Henry Jr. WAS 7 24 20 Desmond Reid BUF 7 21

2026 Fantasy Rookie Wide Receivers Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Age 1 Carnell Tate TEN 9 21 2 Jordyn Tyson NO 8 21 3 Makai Lemon PHI 10 21 4 KC Concepcion CLE 11 21 5 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ 13 22 6 Denzel Boston CLE 11 22 7 De'Zhaun Stribling SF 8 21 8 Antonio Williams WAS 7 21 9 Chris Bell MIA 6 21 10 Germie Bernard PIT 9 22 11 Malachi Fields NYG 8 23 12 Zachariah Branch ATL 11 22 13 Ted Hurst III TB 10 22 14 Chris Brazzell II CAR 5 22 15 Elijah Sarratt BAL 13 22 16 Skyler Bell BUF 7 23 17 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL 13 21 18 Caleb Douglas MIA 6 23 19 Brenen Thompson LAC 7 22 20 Bryce Lance NO 8 23

2026 Fantasy Rookie Tight End Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Age 1 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ 13 21 2 Eli Stowers PHI 10 23 3 Max Klare LAR 11 22 4 Eli Raridon NE 11 22 5 Oscar Delp NO 8 22 6 Justin Joly DEN 10 21 7 Marlin Klein HOU 8 23 8 Nate Boerkircher JAC 7 24 9 Michael Trigg DAL 14 23 10 Sam Roush CHI 10 22

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