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2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

Ranking the rookies, this time by position.
Michael Fabiano|
Tennessee Titans receiver Carnell Tate will be the first rookie wideout taken in most 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Tennessee Titans receiver Carnell Tate will be the first rookie wideout taken in most 2026 fantasy football drafts. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Top 200 | Rookies

Dynasty fantasy football leagues are probably my favorite type of league because they most closely resemble the NFL … you don’t throw your fantasy team away at the end of each season like in redraft leagues. Instead, you have an initial startup all-players draft followed by yearly rookie drafts.

Dynasty leagues are more personal, more intimate and more individualized to the manager who runs each team because of the long-term commitment involved. As such, player rankings are based on more factors than those in a typical seasonal format.

For example, Ty Simpson will have virtually no value in redrafts because he’ll be playing behind Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. However, his long-term prospects playing in Sean McVay’s offense make him far more attractive in dynasty leagues. So dynasty rankings must take into account talent, upside and long-term opportunity (which has no bearing in redrafts).

Dynasty rankings are also more of a useful guide than a strict list, as managers already have a full roster, so their needs are more distinctive. Say you have the second overall pick and you’re loaded at wide receiver but need a running back. Assuming Jeremiyah Love is the 1.01, you’ll likely take Jadarian Price over Carnell Tate. If another manager needs a tight end badly, they’ll value Kenyon Sadiq or Eli Stowers over some of the other offensive position players.

With this in mind, here are my positional rankings for rookie-only leagues using a combination of talent, NFL landing spot and both short- and long-term opportunities in his offense. 

Good luck with your drafts!

2026 Fantasy Rookie Quarterback Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Fernando Mendoza

LV

13

22

2

Ty Simpson

LAR

11

23

3

Carson Beck

ARI

14

23

4

Drew Allar

PIT

9

22

5

Cade Klubnik

NYJ

13

22

6

Taylen Green

CLE

11

23

7

Cole Payton

PHI

10

23

8

Garrett Nussmeier

KC

5

24

9

Athan Kaliakmanis

WAS

7

22

10

Behren Morton

NE

11

24

2026 Fantasy Rookie Running Back Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

14

20

2

Jadarian Price

SEA

11

22

3

Jonah Coleman

DEN

10

22

4

Nicholas Singleton

TEN

9

22

5

Kaytron Allen

WAS

7

23

6

Emmett Johnson

KC

5

22

7

Demond Claiborne

MIN

6

22

8

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

13

22

9

Kaelon Black

SF

8

24

10

Adam Randall

BAL

13

21

11

Seth McGowan

IND

13

24

12

Eli Heidenreich

PIT

9

22

13

Jaydn Ott

KC

5

23

14

Jamarion Miller

NE

11

22

15

J'Mari Taylor

JAC

7

24

16

Roman Hemby

LV

13

23

17

Le'Veon Moss

MIA

6

23

18

Noah Whittington

HOU

8

24

19

Robert Henry Jr.

WAS

7

24

20

Desmond Reid

BUF

7

21

2026 Fantasy Rookie Wide Receivers Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Carnell Tate

TEN

9

21

2

Jordyn Tyson

NO

8

21

3

Makai Lemon

PHI

10

21

4

KC Concepcion

CLE

11

21

5

Omar Cooper Jr.

NYJ

13

22

6

Denzel Boston

CLE

11

22

7

De'Zhaun Stribling

SF

8

21

8

Antonio Williams

WAS

7

21

9

Chris Bell

MIA

6

21

10

Germie Bernard

PIT

9

22

11

Malachi Fields

NYG

8

23

12

Zachariah Branch

ATL

11

22

13

Ted Hurst III

TB

10

22

14

Chris Brazzell II

CAR

5

22

15

Elijah Sarratt

BAL

13

22

16

Skyler Bell

BUF

7

23

17

Ja'Kobi Lane

BAL

13

21

18

Caleb Douglas

MIA

6

23

19

Brenen Thompson

LAC

7

22

20

Bryce Lance

NO

8

23

2026 Fantasy Rookie Tight End Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

13

21

2

Eli Stowers

PHI

10

23

3

Max Klare

LAR

11

22

4

Eli Raridon

NE

11

22

5

Oscar Delp

NO

8

22

6

Justin Joly

DEN

10

21

7

Marlin Klein

HOU

8

23

8

Nate Boerkircher

JAC

7

24

9

Michael Trigg

DAL

14

23

10

Sam Roush

CHI

10

22

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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