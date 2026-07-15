2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers: Christian McCaffrey Part of Big Three

Fantasy football player rankings are useful tools for drafting a championship-caliber team. The next level of player evaluation, however, is what’s called “tiers.” This groups players with similar value to help fantasy managers make round-by-round draft decisions easier.

For example, if you’re looking to get one of the elite running backs, Tier 1 will tell you who is in the upper echelon and whether your draft position will even allow you to draft one. Tiers also let you know when a level of player value might run out in the next round. Maybe you want a back from Tier 3, and it’s your turn to pick in Round 3. If most of those players in that tier are already gone, well, it’s time to get one of the remaining tier members or risk losing out in a future round.

With that said, here’s a look at my running back tiers for 2026. I’ll be updating these tiers daily, as needed, to reflect my backfield rankings, so keep checking back until Draft Day!

Note: ADP data is from FootballGuys.

2026 Fantasy Football RB Tiers

Tier 1

1. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (ADP - 2)

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (ADP - 1)

3. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (ADP - 6)

Notes: Each player of this trio of backs is worth the No. 1 overall pick in 2026 fantasy drafts, so you’ll need to have a high pick to land any one of them. Robinson and Gibbs are most likely to be the top overall pick and have fewer concerns than McCaffrey, who is 30 and coming off a year with 450 total touches. Still, CMC has to be in the elite level coming off his amazing 2025 campaign.

Tier 2

4. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (ADP - 7)

5. James Cook, Bills (ADP - 10)

6. De’Von Achane, Dolphins (ADP - 13)

Notes: Taylor, Cook and Achane aren’t at the same level as the Tier 1 backs, but they’re all first-rounders and have the potential to be—or already have been—top-5 finishers in their careers.

Tier 3

7. Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (ADP - 11)

8. Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals (ADP - 22)

9. Chase Brown, Bengals (ADP - 15)

10. Omarion Hampton, Chargers (ADP - 16)

11. Saquon Barkley, Eagles (ADP - 14)

12. Derrick Henry, Ravens (ADP - 20)

Notes: The six runners in this tier all have RB1 value, but are unlikely to finish in the top five at the position. That said, there are also no guarantees these backs will live up to expectations. Jeanty, Love and Hampton all have top-10 upside and are popular breakout candidates, but their NFL resumes are short or, in the case of Love, just being built. Brown, Barkley and Henry have all been top-10 backs (and higher for Barkley and Henry) and have the tools to push into the top five in a best-case scenario. They’ll all be gone in the top 36 overall picks.

Tier 4

13. Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs (ADP - 18)

14. Kyren Williams, Rams (ADP - 31)

15. Javonte Williams, Cowboys (ADP - 35)

16. Josh Jacobs, Packers (ADP - 33)

17. Travis Etienne Jr., Saints (ADP - 34)

18. Breece Hall, Jets (ADP - 29)

19. Quinshon Judkins, Browns (ADP - 51)

20. Cam Skattebo, Giants (ADP - 43)

Notes: The fourth tier is loaded with backs who have already been a No. 1 runner in fantasy leagues or possess the upside to become one. However, almost all of them come with question marks, whether it's durability or role in their respective offenses. Walker’s value is on the rise in Kansas City, but can he avoid injuries for a full season? Judkins and Skattebo have a ton of upside, but both are coming off serious injuries. Hall has had just one high-end fantasy year, and Etienne might be splitting some of the backfield work in New Orleans with Alvin Kamara.

Tier 5

21. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (ADP - 47)

22. Jadarian Price, Seahawks (ADP - 64)

23. TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots (ADP - 48)

24. D’Andre Swift, Bears (ADP - 53)

25. Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars (ADP - 61)

26. David Montgomery, Texans (ADP - 52)

27. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (ADP - 68)

28. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (ADP - 69)

29. Tony Pollard, Titans (ADP - 76)

Notes: Tier 5 includes running backs with upside, but who have competition for touches within their respective offenses. As a result, this is the tier that could have some of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football. Irving is coming off a disappointing 2025, and Tampa Bay added Kenneth Gainwell in the offseason. Price, a rookie, has plenty of upside, but he needs to battle veterans in Seattle’s backfield. Tuten is a nice sleeper or breakout candidate, but he's no lock to see a true featured role with the Jaguars. Again, this is a volatile tier, but it’s also the last tier that includes a few backs who could become high-end starters in a best-case scenario.

Tier 6

30. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (ADP - 79)

31. RJ Harvey, Broncos (ADP - 78)

32. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (ADP - 112)

33. Rico Dowdle, Steelers (ADP - 85)

34. J.K. Dobbins, Broncos (ADP - 99)

35. Kenneth Gainwell, Buccaneers (ADP - 93)

Notes: This is the tier where we start to see committee backs emerge. None of these six have a chance to be featured parts of their respective offenses unless injuries force it, but they could still bring back standalone flex value. Stevenson, White and Dobbins are the lone projected starters in this tier, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll even lead their respectkve team’s backfields in touches.

Tier 7

36. Kyle Monangai, Bears (ADP - 92)

37. Blake Corum, Rams (ADP - 98)

38. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (ADP - 119)

39. Aaron Jones Sr., Vikings (ADP - 113)

40. Jordan Mason, Vikings (ADP - 122)

41. Jonathon Brooks, Panthers (ADP - 110)

Notes: There are a few sleepers in this tier, including Monangai, Corum and Brooks, but none of these six players have a realistic chance to become featured in their respective backfields. In fact, Jones is the lone runner projected as a starter … but he’s 32 and will lose work to Mason, who is also part of this tier. These players will be low-RB3/high-RB4 options in drafts.

Tier 8

42. Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants (ADP - 132)

43. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaguars (ADP - 134)

44. Jonah Coleman, Broncos (ADP - 156)

45. Keaton Mitchell, Chargers (ADP - 161)

46. Isiah Pacheco, Lions (ADP - 141)

47. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (ADP - 138)

48. Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals (ADP - 142)

Notes: In this tier, we begin to see the top true handcuffs in fantasy football. Some of these players will be committee backs, too, but all of them would need something to happen (like an injury to a backfield mate) to make an impact in fantasy leagues this season.

Tier 9

49. Emmett Johnson, Chiefs (ADP - 174)

50. Brian Robinson Jr., Falcons (ADP - 163)

51. Woody Marks, Texans (ADP - 133)

52. Tyjae Spears, Titans (ADP - 146)

53. Dylan Sampson, Browns (ADP - 164)

54. Braelon Allen, Jets (ADP - 204)

55. Tank Bigsby, Eagles (ADP - 173)

Notes: Some of the top projected backups fall into this tier, as we continue to see more of the top handcuffs. That includes Brian Robinson, Marks, Spears, Sampson, Allen and Bigsby. None of these backs will be drafted outside of the late rounds as No. 5 fantasy runners, though.

Tier 10

56. Nicholas Singleton, Titans (ADP - 187)

57. Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (ADP - 189)

58. Kimani Vidal, Chargers (ADP - 209)

59. Demond Claiborne, Vikings (ADP - 245)

60. Ray Davis, Bills (ADP - 213)

61. Jordan James, 49ers (ADP - 232)

62. Jaylen Wright, Dolphins (ADP - 270)

63. Mike Washington Jr., Raiders (ADP - 178)

64. Alvin Kamara, Saints (ADP - 153)

65. James Conner, Cardinals (ADP - 200)

Notes: There are some big names in this tier—none more than Kamara and Conner—but none of them are in a position to make a true fantasy impact in terms of becoming potential starters. I do like Singleton as a potential deep sleeper, but his best fantasy seasons might be in the future.

Tier 11

66. Jaydon Blue, Cowboys

67. George Holani, Seahawks

68. Kaytron Allen, Commanders

69. Chris Brooks, Packers

70. Kaelon Black, 49ers

71. Justice Hill, Ravens

72. Emanuel Wilson, Seahawks

Tier 12

73. Adam Randall, Ravens

74. Kendre Miller, Saints

75. Ollie Gordon II, Dolphins

76. Devin Neal, Saints

77. LeQuint Allen Jr., Jaguars

78. DJ Giddens, Colts

79. MarShawn Lloyd, Packers

80. Phil Mafah, Cowboys

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