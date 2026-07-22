Fantasy Football No. 3 Pick Draft Strategy: How to Win From the Third Slot

Well, it’s almost here. The moment you’ve been waiting all spring and summer for … fantasy football draft day is soon to arrive, and for the sake of this article, let's say you have the No. 2 overall pick. It’s an advantageous spot because, of course, you have your choice of all but two players in Round 1.

In other words ... you're getting a stud.

On the flip side, you’ll have an uncomfortable wait between your first and second picks, your third and fourth picks and so on. As a result, it’s imperative to have a good strategy in mind.

To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the third overall spot, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in a 15-round draft. Also, I’ll give you some of the players I’d most like to target in a best-case scenario based on FootballGuys' average draft position data, which uses cumulative ADP info from several fantasy platforms.

For this exercise, I'm allowing myself only a five-spot differential from the actual pick number. So, for the No. 22 overall pick, I can't draft anyone lower than No. 17 based on ADP. Any players above that are fair game. This is a good way to keep the results and my picks realistic.

Since all drafted are different, be sure to use my positional tiers to help make round-by-round decisions. That way, even if you don’t get a specific player that I’ve listed below, you’ll know the alternative options who are close in value who you can turn to as an “audible” selection.

Note: The first pick in each round is based on my top 200 players list.

Rounds 1 and 2

The consensus No. 1 and 2 overall picks are Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, leaving the choice for No. 3 between Ja’Marr Chase and Puka Nacua. It’s a win either way, but I’m going with Chase based on his quarterback, Joe Burrow, and what appears to be a very favorable schedule.

Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick (No. 3): Ja’Marr Chase

In Round 2, I’m taking the best running back or wide receiver on the board. Based on current ADP data, I’ll have my choice of backs like Derrick Henry or Kenneth Walker III, and wideouts such as Nico Collins, A.J. Brown or George Pickens. You can also take Trey McBride or Brock Bowers if you want a top-two tight end, but I prefer to wait a few rounds before filling that position. In the end, I’d have a tough time passing on the Chase-Collins wideout duo.

Fabs’ ideal Round 2 pick (No. 22): Nico Collins

Rounds 3 and 4

With two wideouts on the roster, I’m absolutely taking my first running back in this round. ADP info gives me Jeremiyah Love or Kyren Williams as the two best options, but I’m going to take the rookie. He should post strong totals as the projected top runner in Arizona’s offense.

Fabs’ ideal Round 3 pick (No. 27): Jeremiyah Love

I’m taking either a second running back or a third wide receiver in Round 3, but the decision really depends on what’s left at each position and who is the best player available. You should also look at what the teams with the first- and second-overall picks have done with their first few picks and try to predict which position is best to select here. I’d love to get Luther Burden III.

Fabs’ ideal Round 4 pick (No. 46): Luther Burden III

Rounds 5 and 6

With a running back and three wideouts on my team, I’m thinking No. 2 back here. I might also consider tight end Tyler Warren depending on what’s left among runners. Ultimately, I’m going to take Quinshon Judkins if he’s available. He’s one of my favorite breakout backs, so it would be tough for me to pass on him. If Judkins were gone, I’d go with Warren or Bucky Irving.

Fabs’ ideal Round 5 pick (No. 51): Quinshon Judkins

In the event that I didn’t take Warren in Round 5, I’m taking a hard look at tight end here. If Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr. are on the board, I’d be intrigued. However, since I have another pick coming soon and believe I’ll be able to get either Kraft or Fannin then, I’m going to take a third runner instead. That could be either Chuba Hubbard or Jaylen Warren.

Fabs’ ideal Round 6 pick (No. 70): Chuba Hubbard

Rounds 7 and 8

I currently have three running backs and three wideouts, so I am taking my tight end here. As I mentioned, Kraft and Fannin Jr. are the best options based on current ADP data.

Fabs’ ideal Round 7 picks (No. 75): Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr.

After a decent wait, I’m back with pick No. 94 … and I’m looking at quarterbacks. In fact, one of my next two picks will absolutely be a signal-caller, and I bet I’ll be able to land either Bo Nix or Brock Purdy (I’m guessing Trevor Lawrence is gone). Regardless, I’ll be happy with the pick.

Fabs’ ideal Round 8 picks (No. 94): Bo Nix

From @BoNix10's IG.



Let not your heart be troubled pic.twitter.com/wzeZlWzTsh — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) May 2, 2026

Rounds 9 and 10

Depending on what the draft board is showing me, I might go with my second quarterback here … that would be Purdy, in this case. However, I would be more inclined to go with another back or wideout if someone like Rachaad White, J.K. Dobbins or Ricky Pearsall were available. In this scenario, I’ll go with White. He’ll serve as the fourth fantasy runner on this team.

Fabs’ ideal Round 9 pick (No. 99): Rachaad White

I’m looking at a quarterback or a wide receiver with the next two picks. ADP data tells me I can grab Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray, but I’m probably going to take my fourth wideout here. Based on current ADP data, the best options will be players like KC Concepcion, Xavier Worthy or Matthew Golden. I’ll go with the rookie.

Fabs’ ideal Round 10 pick (No. 118): KC Concepcion

Rounds 11 and 12

With four running backs and four wide receivers already on the roster, I can pick a No. 2 quarterback or tight end here. I 'm going to go with the former and take Murray, who should rebound from a poor 2025 and re-emerge as a fantasy starter in Minnesota.

Fabs’ ideal Round 11 pick (No. 123): Kyler Murray

I want to grab a fifth wide receiver at this point, so I’m looking at a potential deep sleeper who could pay off. Players like Jalen McMillan, Antonio Williams or Malik Washington could be had.

Fabs' ideal Round 12 pick (No. 142): Jalen McMillan

Round 13-plus

I need to draft a backup tight end, which I’ll do in Round 13. Brenton Strange or Kenyon Sadiq would likely be the best options on the board. In the final two rounds, I’m going with a kicker and defense. If I can get Brandon Aubrey in Round 14, I’m doing it (but I doubt he’ll be available). So, if I like an available defense more than the best kicker, I’ll go defense and kicker, in that order.

Final Roster (13 Picks)

QBs - Bo Nix, Kyler Murray

RBs - Jeremiyah Love, Quinshon Judkins, Chuba Hubbard, Rachaad White

WRs - Ja’Marr Chase, Nico Collins, Luther Burden III, KC Concepcion, Jalen McMillan

TEs - Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr, Brenton Strange

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