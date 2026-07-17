2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Tiers: Colston Loveland Moves Up to Tier 2

Fantasy football player rankings are useful tools for drafting a championship-caliber team. The next level of player evaluation, however, is what’s called “tiers.” This groups players with similar value to help fantasy managers make round-by-round draft decisions easier.

For example, if you’re looking to get one of the elite tight ends, Tier 1 will tell you who is in the upper echelon and whether your draft position will even allow you to draft one. Tiers also let you know when a level of player value might run out in the next round. Maybe you want a Tier 2 tight end, and it’s your turn to pick in Round 4. If all but one of those players in that tier are already gone, well, you might want to jump on that tier’s final member or risk losing out in an upcoming round.

With that said, here’s a look at my tight end tiers for 2026. I’ll be updating these tiers daily, as needed, to reflect my TE rankings, so keep checking back until Draft Day!

Note: ADP data is from FootballGuys.



2026 Fantasy Football TE Tiers

Tier 1

1. Trey McBride, Cardinals (ADP - 21)

2. Brock Bowers, Raiders (ADP - 19)

Notes: There is no question McBride and Bowers are the two best tight ends in fantasy football. The former is coming off a massive statistical season, so there could be some level of regression, but McBride should still be in the mix as the TE1 once again. Bowers was a bit of a disappointment in Year 2, but he’ll bounce back under new head coach/offensive mind Klint Kubiak. Whoever you decide to draft between the two, you’ll have a big advantage at tight end.

Tier 2

3. Colston Loveland, Bears (ADP - 41)

4. Tyler Warren, Colts (ADP - 59)

5. Tucker Kraft, Packers (ADP - 80)

Notes: Loveland is arguably the biggest breakout candidate in 2026 fantasy football leagues. He was a stud for the Bears down the stretch of his rookie year, and I’m expecting more of the same in 2026.

Meanwhile, Warren was a top-five tight end as a rookie, and he could be even better this season if Daniel Jones is healthy coming off a torn Achilles. Kraft was on pace to be a top-five tight end in 2025, but a knee injury halted his rise to stardom. Still, he easily has Tier 2 value.

Tier 3

6. Harold Fannin Jr, Browns (ADP - 75)

7. Kyle Pitts Sr., Falcons (ADP - 86)

8. Sam LaPorta, Lions (ADP - 87)

9. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (ADP - 107)

10. George Kittle, 49ers (ADP - 105)

Notes: It can be argued that Fannin belongs in Tier 2, but I have him just outside the top five and the leader of Tier 3. He should remain a productive option in a young Browns offense. Pitts is coming off the best fantasy season of his career. While I do expect some level of regression, he’s still a cinch top-10 tight end. LaPorta is coming off an injury but will be fine for the start of the season, and Kelce, even at age 36, remains a very startable asset at a thin position. As for Kittle, he could fall into Tier 4 depending on the timing of his return from a late-season Achilles tear.

Kyle Pitts had the most productive season of his five-year career in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 4

11. Mark Andrews, Ravens (ADP - 125)

12. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (ADP - 114)

13. Isaiah Likely, Giants (ADP - 115)

14. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (ADP - 118)

15. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (ADP - 120)

Notes: All five players in this tier will be fantasy starters at some level. Andrews could push into Tier 3 if Kittle is forced to miss the start of the season, so stay tuned. With Likely gone, he will be one of Lamar Jackson’s top-two options in the pass attack. Speaking of Likely, he’ll finally have a chance to be a true No. 1 tight end in New York (and in fantasy), as he’s reunited with head coach John Harbaugh. Kincaid has top-10 upside, but injuries have been a concern.

Tier 5

16. Juwan Johnson, Saints (ADP - 143)

17. Oronde Gadsden, Chargers (ADP - 140)

18. Chig Okonkwo, Commanders (ADP - 151)

19. Hunter Henry, Patriots (ADP - 148)

20. Kenyon Sadiq, Jets (ADP - 144)

21. Brenton Strange, Jaguars (ADP - 149)

22. Dalton Schultz, Texans (ADP - 179)

Notes: This tier is loaded with potential starters in fantasy leagues. Johnson is coming off a top-10 season, making him a viable draft bargain. Gadsden showed some flashes of upside last season, but the addition of David Njoku and Charlie Koler is a concern. Okonkwo and Strange are both sleepers, and Schultz was a top-10 performer last season in the Texans' pass attack.

Tier 6

23. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (ADP - 158)

24. AJ Barner, Seahawks (ADP - 182)

25. Gunnar Helm, Titans (ADP - 207)

26. Greg Dulcich, Dolphins (ADP - 223)

27. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (ADP - 184)

Notes: Hockenson’s stock has fallen the past two years, but getting Kyler Murray at quarterback could help him rebound. He could become a bargain. Helm and Dulchich have deep sleeper appeal, while Freiermuth, like Hockenson, is a dart throw-worthy veteran in the late rounds.

Tier 7

28. Jake Tonges, 49ers (ADP - 264)

29. Terrance Ferguson, Rams (ADP - 215)

30. Eli Stowers, Eagles (ADP - 212)

31. Cade Otton, Buccaneers (ADP - 218)

32. Evan Engram, Broncos (ADP - 284)

33. David Njoku, Chargers (ADP - 186)

34. Colby Parkinson, Rams (ADP - 242)

35. Mike Gesicki, Bengals (ADP - 259)

Notes: This tier is mostly backups and starters with limited fantasy ceilings. Tonges could be an early-season asset if Kittle isn’t back in time for Week 1, and Ferguson is a talented player but is in a crowded Rams tight end room. Stowers has long-term upside but could struggle to make a Year 1 impact behind Goedert. Otton, Engram and Gesicki will be late-rounders at best.

Tier 8

36. Ja’Tavion Sanders, Panthers (ADP - N/A)

37. Mason Taylor, Jets (ADP - 299)

38. Theo Johnson, Giants (ADP - 334)

39. Darnell Washington, Steelers (ADP - 295)

40. Michael Mayer, Raiders (ADP - 306)

Notes: Most of the tight ends in this tier either won’t be drafted or will go very late, especially in those fantasy football leagues that offer a tight end premium scoring system.

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